On-Field Host Tryouts Saturday, April 6

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the club will be hosting tryouts for on-field host positions with the team on Saturday, April 6. Those interested in becoming one of the faces of Ducks entertainment during the 2024 season are strongly encouraged to take part. Tryout spaces are very limited.

Auditions will be held at Fairfield Properties Ballpark, the home of the Ducks. Applicants will be asked to perform a cold reading of game-specific material and may be asked to improvise commentary. People wishing to audition must submit an application in advance by visiting LIDucks.com/onfieldhost. Those receiving an opportunity to audition will be contacted thereafter. No walk-ups will be accepted.

All applicants must be 18 years of age or older and should be available to work all 63 Ducks regular season home games, plus potential playoff games. Candidates should possess an engaging and exciting personality while also being able to comfortably perform on-camera and in front of thousands of fans on a daily basis. Prior acting/hosting/emcee/media experience is preferred, but not required, to audition.

The Ducks do not currently plan to host tryouts for the position of Public Address Announcer in 2024.

The Ducks are entering their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

