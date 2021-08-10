On Deck: Two Weeks of Family Fun

The Daytona Tortugas return to their nest at Jackie Robinson Ballpark for a fun and exciting first six games of a 12-game homestand starting against the Jupiter Hammerheads, Low-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, on Tuesday, August 10. Among the highlights are a Postgame Fireworks show and the annual Salute to Service Night on Friday in addition to a Thirsty Thursday and a Copa de la Diversión celebration on Saturday.

The Tortugas open up the set on Tuesday, August 10, with a Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging. Daytona players and coaches will don special pink-tinted uniforms to mark the occasion, as the organization looks to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. Silver Sluggers Night - the best club in baseball for fans 60-and-over - presented by Conviva Cares Solutions will also be a part of the festivities. As a part of Silver Sluggers Night, fans can enjoy Michelob Ultra drafts for $2.50. The first pitch of that night and all week- day games are set for 7:05 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

Charity remains a focal point for the organization with a Wishful Wednesday presented by VyStar Credit Union on August 11. The Tortugas partner with a local non-profit organization to swell up donations and awareness for a worthy cause. Starting at just $14, patrons will be able to enjoy all-you-can-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn thanks to a Belly Buster Wednesday presented by Marco's Pizza. Courtesy of Landshark, souvenir cup holders will also be able to enjoy refills at concession stands for just $3.

The biggest party in Central Florida returns to the oldest ballpark in Minor League Baseball on August 12 courtesy of a Thirsty Thursday presented by Bud Light. All those in attendance can beat the heat with fountain drinks and draft beers starting at as low as $1.

We pay homage to the brave men and women that have selflessly risked their lives to protect our country and way of life on Friday, August 13, with the Tortugas' annual Salute to Service Night. All those in attendance with a valid military ID will be able to receive tickets at a discounted price in addition to food vouchers to the concession stands. It will be another Friday Night Happy Hour presented by Wicked Weed Brewing on July 30. Fans will be able to enjoy free tast- ings of a selection of Wicked Weed Brewing draft beers from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Additionally, patrons will be able to enjoy Wicked Weed Brewing draft beers at a reduced price at all our beer stands throughout the evening. Following the final out, fans are encouraged to stick around for another fabulous Postgame Fireworks show.

Daytona continues its monthly Copa de la Diversión celebration on Saturday, August 14. Tortugas players and coaches will wear specially branded uniforms and caps to honor Hispanic heritage, while fans in attendance will be able to enjoy various interactive on-field promotions and activities throughout the night.

The first six games of the homestand wrap up on Sunday, August 15, with a Bark in the Park and Tiny 'Tugas Night. For just $2, fans can purchase a "pooch pass" so their four-legged friend can enjoy a nine-inning vacation, as well. Ad- ditionally, there will be activities for all Tiny 'Tugas members who come out to the ballpark. It will also be the Tortugas' Yappy Hours with 16 oz. Bud Light Seltzer and Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer cans on sale for $4. The series finale gets underway at 5:35 p.m.and gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Season tickets, multi-game plans, group packages, and more are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

