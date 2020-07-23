On Deck for Centerfield Cinema: August Titles Announced

The PaddleHeads and Roxy Theater, in partnership with ATG Cognizant, and the Trail 103.3 have announced the next four films in the summer-long Centerfield Cinema series. Following this tonight's, nearly sold out showing of Space Jam and the much anticipated July 30th showing of Stop Making Sense - movie goers will be treated to the 1992 baseball comedy-drama, A League of Their Own on Thursday, August 6th, the 1985 science fiction classic, Back to the Future on Thursday, August 13th, the 1987 romantic drama dance film, Dirty Dancing on Thursday August 20th, and the 1993 prehistoric action adventure, Jurassic Park on Thursday August 27th. Tickets are available now for these titles at: https://bit.ly/3fcy6Md. Stadium gates will open at 6:00 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. showings.

With six consecutive sell-out crowds for Centerfield Cinema, at the crossroads of the Clark Fork River and Bitterroot Railway, wishful movie goers are encouraged to act fast and purchase tickets online in advance, to secure their desired seating locations.

Tickets for all announced titles can be purchased through, www.gopaddleheads.com, directly at https://bit.ly/3fcy6Md or the night of each showing at the Ogren Park Allegiance Field box office.

The safety of the Missoula community is our utmost priority. A full COVID-19 Readiness Plan has been created by the Missoula PaddleHeads for operating the venue cautiously, safely, and responsibly, and can be found at www.gopaddleheads.com. The execution of this plan includes: social distancing and crowd control measures, one-way concourse walkways, cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing practices, staff training, PPE guidelines, a full food and beverage plan, and wellness and symptom checks for all staff. Patrons will be required to wear face coverings while entering the facility and walking the concourse, encouraged to diligently practice social distancing at all times, and asked to stay home if experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

