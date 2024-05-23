On Deck at the Vic: Memorial Day, Youth Clinic, Margaritaville Night and Sunday Characters with Princesses Highlight May 27-June 2 Homestand

May 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians return to Victory Field for their fifth homestand of the 2024 season on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, against the Omaha Storm Chasers, Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The seven-game series kicks off with the dollar menu, specialty jerseys and fireworks. After a day off on May 28, the series resumes with the Youth Clinic (May 29), followed by a Thirsty Thursday™ doubleheader (May 30), Friday Fireworks and First Responders Night (May 31). Weekend highlights include Margaritaville Night (June 1) and Sunday Characters with Princesses (June 2).

Monday, May 27 - Dollar Menu Night presented by Eisenberg, Memorial Day and Fireworks presented by INvets

$1 concessions! Bring your appetite and devour hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, popcorn, Cracker Jack® and churros, all available for just a buck.

Join the Indians on Memorial Day and remember those who served and gave the ultimate sacrifice. The Indians will wear specialty camouflage jerseys that will be auctioned off until the end of the seventh inning to benefit INvets. Text VICTORY to 79230 to bid. Stick around after the final out for postgame fireworks.

Gates Open: 5 PM | First Pitch: 6:15 PM

Wednesday, May 29 - Half-Off Wednesday Night presented by AAA Insurance and Best-One, Youth Clinic presented by Toyota, Mr. Plumber and Williams Comfort Air

Enter the code HALF in the coupon code field before selecting your seats to receive 50% off Box, Reserved and Lawn seat tickets.

Learn the fundamentals of baseball and softball from Indians players and coaches during the pregame Youth Clinic, open to all children 14 and under. On-field demonstrations begin at 5:10 PM, and kids will take the field to practice at various stations. The Youth Clinic is included in the price of all game tickets.

In celebration of National Bike Safety Month, Momentum Indy will distribute hundreds of free youth bike helmets to kids near the IHSAA Display on the Victory Field concourse.

Gates Open: 5 PM | First Pitch: 6:35 PM

Thursday, May 30 - Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Sun King Brewery, MalmÓ§ Oat Milkers Night presented by Oatly

The best drink specials in Indy happen on Thirsty Thursdays™ at Victory Field. Satisfy your thirst with $2 Pepsi fountain drinks and $3 draft beers! Must be 21 years and older to purchase.

The 121st team of Minor League Baseball takes the field in Game 1 of the doubleheader, a game like no other this season. The Indians will wear MalmÓ§ Oat Milkers jerseys.

Gates Open: 5 PM | Game 1 First Pitch: 5:35 PM | Game 2 First Pitch: 30 minutes after Game 1 concludes

Friday, May 31 - Friday Fireworks presented by AAA Insurance and FOX59, First Responders Night presented by Citizens Energy Group and QSource

Baseball and boom! Bring the family and have a blast with postgame fireworks.

Join the Indians in recognizing central Indiana first responders and learn about their careers. Enter the code FIRST in the coupon code field before selecting your seats to receive $4 off Box, Reserved and Lawn seat tickets.Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Saturday, June 1 - Margaritaville Night presented by Corona Premier

Aloha, Indians fans! Enjoy in-game entertainment and music that will have you dreaming of paradise. Tropicool Duo will perform from 5:15-6:15 PM in the Center Field Plaza alongside PHINdy, the Parrot Head Club of Indianapolis. The first 1,000 fans 21 and older through the gates will receive an Indians-themed Hawaiian button-down shirt (500 L, 500 XL).

Gates Open: 5:30 PM | First Pitch: 6:35 PM

Sunday, June 2 - Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Meijer, Sunday Characters with Princesses presented by MHS, Knot Hole Kids Club Giveaway presented by Riley Children's Health and Williams Comfort Air

Lunch on us! All children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and Capri Sun® juice pouch with price of admission.

Grab your tiaras and meet six princesses in the Center Field Plaza before and during the game.

The first 250 Knot Hole Kids Club members will receive one (1) youth jersey, while supplies last. Must have membership card to redeem. And don't forget, members of the Knot Hole Kids Club also get the opportunity to run the bases after Sunday home games (weather permitting).

Gates Open: 12:30 PM | First Pitch: 1:35 PM

Single-game tickets are available for the entire homestand. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.

