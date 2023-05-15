On Deck at the Vic: Fireworks, Prospects Weekend, Princesses and a Chance to Strike out Bullying

May 15, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians return home Tuesday, May 16 to open a six-game series against the Iowa Cubs, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For the duration of the homestand through Sunday, May 21, the Indians will take a stand to strike out bullying in honor of Terry Badger III - known as TB3 - a young baseball star from Covington, Ind., who tragically took his life in March because he was bullied at school. Each day, fans will be encouraged to sign an anti-bullying pledge to help strike out bullying in their daily lives. Fans may also make in-park and online donations to Indianapolis Indians Charities, which will match up to $4,400 in donations. All funds raised during the homestand will go toward the TB3 Nonprofit Foundation's plans to build an afterschool youth facility, providing a safe place for Covington children to go after school and on weekends.

The homestand also includes the first Friday Fireworks show of the season, Prospects Weekend including specialty jerseys, caps and an Oneil Cruz bobblehead giveaway, and a meet-and-greet with princess characters during the series finale.

Tuesday, May 16 - Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg

Enjoy hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, Cracker Jack® and popcorn all for one buck at concessions.

Gates Open: 5:30 PM | First Pitch: 6:35 PM

Wednesday, May 17 - Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial

Baseball under the sun. Enjoy an afternoon ballgame with a business lunch or "off-site" meeting.

Gates Open: 12:30 PM | First Pitch: 1:35 PM

Thursday, May 18 - Baseball in Education presented by Citizens Energy Group, IUPUI, Lilly

Students from across central Indiana spend the afternoon at the ballpark. School groups are provided a special ticket discount when purchasing in advance.

Gates Open: 10 AM | First Pitch: 11:05 AM

Friday, May 19 - Friday Fireworks presented by FOX59 and Hoosier Lottery, Prospects Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery, Recognition of Terry Badger III's family and 13U Gold Indiana Nitro youth baseball team

Bring the family and enjoy the first postgame fireworks show of the season. For Prospects Weekend, the Indians will wear jerseys and caps designed in the spirit of their MLB parent club, the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Terry Badger III's parents, Terry II and Robyn, and sister Zoe, will be presented with a team-signed Indians jersey prior to a moment of silence. Terry II will then throw out the ceremonial first pitch, and Terry III's 13U Gold Indiana Nitro teammates and coaches will stand with the Indians for the national anthem. After the game, Terry III's family and friends will participate in the Indians' Spark for Change ceremony to set off the postgame fireworks.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Saturday, May 20 - Prospects Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery, Team Autographs presented by Hoosier Lottery, Teacher Appreciation Night

Arrive early as Indians players and coaches will sign autographs for fans on the concourse from 5-5:45 PM. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will also receive an Oneil Cruz bobblehead, and the team will again wear jerseys and caps designed in the spirit of their MLB parent club, the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In conjunction with Teach Indy, the Indianapolis Indians will hold a pregame ceremony to recognize nine teachers for Teacher Appreciation Night.

Gates Open: 5 PM | First Pitch: 6:35 PM

Sunday, May 21 - Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Meijer, Sunday Characters with Princesses presented by MHS, Knot Hole Kids Club Giveaway presented by Riley Children's Health, Williams Comfort Air

Every Sunday, all children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and Capri Sun® juice pouch with price of admission.

Celebrate all things royalty when princesses from your favorite fairy tales take over the Vic. Fans are encouraged to dress like a princess or join Rowdie in dressing like a pirate.

Knot Hole Kids Club members may pick up a Ke'Bryan Hayes prospect bobblehead at a table near the Standings & Lineup Board while supplies last. This is the first and only chance to receive the Hayes bobblehead in May. Knot Hole members must have their membership card to redeem. Knot Hole members may also run the bases after the game.

Gates Open: 12:30 PM | First Pitch: 1:35 PM

Single-game tickets are available along with group and premium reservations. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.