Omaha Storm Chasers Announce Departure of Broadcaster Jake Eisenberg

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers today announced the departure of Jake Eisenberg, the team's full-time broadcaster since 2020. Eisenberg, who spent part of the 2022 season filling in for the New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals radio broadcasts, will now transition to a new opportunity.

"We are thrilled for Jake and his new opportunity," said team President Martie Cordaro. "He has been a tremendous asset to our broadcast these last two seasons and we appreciate all his efforts in calling the Storm Chasers action at home and on the road."

"I'm so grateful to Gary Green and ownership, Chuck Domino, Martie Cordaro, & Laurie Schlender for giving me the opportunity to come to Omaha and be a part of the Chasers family," said Eisenberg. "Sharing these games with everyone has been an honor. Thank you for being so welcoming and for hanging out on the radio night after night, pitch after pitch. While I'll miss being at Werner Park, I'm excited to share what's next soon and equally excited about the future of the Storm Chasers' broadcast booth. There's no doubt that the next "Voice of the Storm Chasers" will be someone that the Omaha metro will be excited to embrace and listen to for summers to come."

An announcement of the 2023 Omaha Storm Chasers broadcaster will be made soon.

