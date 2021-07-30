Omaha Bats Quiet in Friday Loss to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio - Right-hander Brady Singer made his Omaha Storm Chasers debut in a rehab appearance but Omaha (44-30) was held to two hits in an 11-1 loss to the Toledo Mud Hens on Friday at Fifth Third Field.

Singer (Loss, 0-1), who was placed on the Injured List on July 20 with right shoulder fatigue, allowed four runs on five hits in 1.1 innings with zero strikeouts and zero walks.

The Storm Chasers scored the game's first run in the top of the first inning against right-hander Pedro Payano (Win, 2-3) when first baseman Nick Pratto scored on an RBI single by Ryan McBroom after reaching on a fielder's choice and a two-base error by Aderlin Rodriguez.

Rodriguez responded in the bottom of the first inning, driving in the first of 11 unanswered runs for Toledo (42-32) with an RBI single. The Mud Hens plated four runs in the second inning on RBI doubles from Isaac Paredes and Renato Nuñez before Kody Clemens capped the inning with an RBI single. Toledo added another run in the third inning when Yariel Gonzalez walked, moved to second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on a flyout, and scored on another wild pitch. Christin Stewart hit a solo home run against Marcelo Martinez in the fifth inning to extend Toledo's lead to 7-1.

Rodriguez, the league-leader in RBIs, struck again in a three-run sixth inning following an RBI single by Clemens with a two-run single to left field. He drove in the Mud Hens' final run in the eighth with an RBI single through the right side.

The Storm Chasers continue their six-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens on Friday at Fifth Third Field in Toledo, Ohio, when left-hander Jake Kalish (1-1, 8.66) faces right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. (4-0, 2.25). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT and coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. CT with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

After a two-week road trip with series against Toledo and Columbus, the Storm Chasers return to Werner Park for a two-week homestand from August 10-22 featuring six games against the Iowa Cubs and six game against the Columbus Clippers. For tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

