Olsen Earns First Professional Win

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Jon Olsen registered the first victory of his professional career Thursday night in a 1-0 combined shutout for the Cedar Rapids Kernels versus the Beloit Snappers at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Olsen, Breckin Williams, and Zach Featherstone pitched in the four-hitter.

Michael Helman brought Cedar Rapids (38-31) its lead during the bottom of the fifth inning. Seth Gray was hit by a pitch to open the frame and later reached scoring position on a pickoff error. Helman's two-out single to center field plated Gray for the 1-0 advantage.

Olsen (1-3) was the winning pitcher in an official game for the first time since a 4-1 UCLA triumph March 3, 2018 against Michigan State at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. He posted 5.1 scoreless innings within the longest shutout start as a professional pitcher, and he tied a career high by tallying five strikeouts.

Williams and Featherstone protected the 1-0 lead out of the bullpen. Williams completed the sixth and seventh innings to pick up his first Kernels hold. Featherstone tossed two shutout frames and received credit for his fourth save this season.

Beloit (30-39) got a quality start from M.D. Johnson (1-1) who was saddled with a tough loss. Johnson yielded one unearned run over six innings pitched and led all pitchers with nine strikeouts in his first Snappers defeat.

