USL Brooklyn FC

Olney's Impeccable Technique

Published on July 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Brooklyn FC YouTube Video


CJ Olney and Abdoulaye Kanté scored second-half goals to lift Brooklyn FC to a 2-0 win against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at F.N.B. Stadium on Saturday night as both sides ended down to 10 players and the visitors broke a seven-game winless streak.

Check out the Brooklyn FC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 12, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central