Olney's Impeccable Technique
Published on July 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Brooklyn FC YouTube Video
CJ Olney and Abdoulaye Kanté scored second-half goals to lift Brooklyn FC to a 2-0 win against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at F.N.B. Stadium on Saturday night as both sides ended down to 10 players and the visitors broke a seven-game winless streak.
Check out the Brooklyn FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 12, 2026
- Monterey Bay FC Surrenders Two-Goal Lead in 3-2 Defeat to Las Vegas Lights FC - Monterey Bay FC
- Orange County SC Return to Championship Stadium with Youngest Ever Lineup - Orange County SC
- San Antonio FC Defeats Chattanooga Red Wolves, 2-0, Advances to Prinx Tires USL Cup Quarterfinals - San Antonio FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brooklyn FC Stories
- Match Preview: Rhode Island FC vs Brooklyn FC: Saturday, 7 PM
- CJ Olney Earns Goal of the Week Nomination
- Brooklyn FC Is All-In on USMNT's Historic World Cup Run
- Brooklyn FC Men Earn Historic First Road Victory in Pittsburgh, 2-0
- At Maimonides Park, Brooklyn FC Is Building a Matchday Unlike Any Other