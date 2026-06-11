Ollie Wright: April Player of the Month: USL League One
Published on June 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video
USL League One today announced that Portland Hearts of Pine playmaker Ollie Wright has been voted the USL League One Player of the Month presented by Konami eFootball for May after recording four goals and four assists in six appearances across all competitions, helping lead Hearts of Pine to some notable victories in the month.
Check out the Portland Hearts of Pine Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from June 11, 2026
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