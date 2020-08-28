Olivieri Onboard for Second Marksmen Season

FAYETTEVILLE, NC - After a successful first season in Fayetteville, D Donald Olivieri has re-signed with the Fayetteville Marksmen for the 2020-21 season.

Olivieri marks the first veteran signing for the Marksmen, joining G Blake Wojtala and F Shane Bednard.

With over 244 professional games and 138 points, Donald Olivieri has proved his worth at multiple levels and was one player that Head Coach Cory Melkert knew he had to bring back.

"Donald is a player who has so much value, on and off the ice. He was a leader in the locker room and helped a ton of our younger players take the next step." said Melkert "Obviously we knew that he was somebody we wanted back."

Donald was one of the best offensive defensemen in the SPHL last season with 7G-14A-21P in 36 games. Being a major part of the Marksmen powerplay and even the go-to shootout specialist.

"I had a phenomenal time in Fayetteville and am excited to be back. It's hard to pass up an opportunity to come back to some of the best facilities in minor league hockey." said Olivieri "Especially after having left a lot on the table last year, we're excited to prove what could have been and hopefully lift the President's Cup in the Crown."

