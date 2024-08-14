Olivier Giroud Makes LAFC Debut in Leagues Cup Victory vs. San Jose Earthquakes!

August 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

In the 71st minute of LAFC's Leagues Cup clash with the San Jose Earthquakes, Olivier Giroud subbed on and received a hero's welcome at BMO Stadium.

