Los Angeles FC

Olivier Giroud Makes LAFC Debut in Leagues Cup Victory vs. San Jose Earthquakes!

August 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
In the 71st minute of LAFC's Leagues Cup clash with the San Jose Earthquakes, Olivier Giroud subbed on and received a hero's welcome at BMO Stadium.

