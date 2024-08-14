Olivier Giroud Makes LAFC Debut in Leagues Cup Victory vs. San Jose Earthquakes!
August 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video
In the 71st minute of LAFC's Leagues Cup clash with the San Jose Earthquakes, Olivier Giroud subbed on and received a hero's welcome at BMO Stadium.
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #futbol #soccer #lafc #giroud
Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 14, 2024
- 'Djordje's on Fire': an All-Access Look into Mihailovic's Olympic Experience in Paris - Colorado Rapids
- Philadelphia Union Recall Forward Nelson Pierre; Loan to Charlotte Independence - Philadelphia Union
- Chicago Fire FC Agrees to Mutual Termination with Midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri - Chicago Fire FC
- Leagues Cup Run Ends Earlier Than Hoped For, So Attention Returns to Preparation for League Play Stretch Run - FC Cincinnati
- Club de Soccer Optimum de Victoriaville Joins CF Montréal's Scouting and Development Centre - Club de Foot Montreal
- BeStrong Announced as Proud Player Development Partner of Sporting KC - Sporting Kansas City
- San Jose's Thrilling Leagues Cup Run Ends in Round of 16; Quakes Return to MLS Play Aug. 24 vs. Real Salt Lake - San Jose Earthquakes
- Columbus Crew Edge Inter Miami CF, 3-2 - Columbus Crew SC
- St. Louis CITY SC Leagues Cup Run Ends in the Round of 16 Against Club América - St. Louis City SC
- Rafael Navarro, Darren Yapi Stunners See Rapids Advance to Leagues Cup Quarterfinals Over Toluca - Colorado Rapids
- LAFC Advances to Leagues Cup Quarterfinals with 4-1 Win Over San Jose; Olivier Giroud Makes LAFC Debut - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Advances to Leagues Cup Quarterfinals with 4-1 Win Over San Jose; Olivier Giroud Makes LAFC Debut
- LAFC Takes on San Jose in 2024 Leagues Cup, Tuesday, August 13, at BMO Stadium
- LAFC2 and the LAFC Academy Announce New Educational Partnership with Football Science Institute
- Date Changed for Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal Between LAFC and Seattle Sounders
- LAFC to Host San Jose Earthquakes in Leagues Cup Round of 16 at BMO Stadium on Tuesday, August 13