Oliver Murnieks with a Spin-O-Rama Assist
March 17, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Sioux City Musketeers YouTube Video
Sioux City Musketeers forward Oliver Murnieks puts a spin-around pass on the tape of Trey Jefferis.
Check out the Sioux City Musketeers Statistics
United States Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2025
