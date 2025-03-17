Oliver Murnieks with a Spin-O-Rama Assist

March 17, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers forward Oliver Murnieks puts a spin-around pass on the tape of Trey Jefferis.

