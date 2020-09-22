OktoberFest Coming to Segra Park Saturday, October 3

September 22, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies yesterday announced via social media that OktoberFest is coming to Segra Park on Saturday, October 3 from 5:00p.m. to 8:00p.m.

OktoberFest will feature more than 35 breweries and more than 75 beers, seltzers and ciders, including (but not limited to):

Palmetto Sweetwater Brewing

Catawba Hunter Gatherer Brewing

Might Swell Highland Brewing

High Wire Legal Remedy

Columbia Craft Green Man Brewing

Steel Hands Terrapin Brewing

Swamp Cabbage Sam Adams

Stone Sycamore Brewing

Victory Naragansett

Bold Rock Vermont Cider

Elysian Bud Light Seltzer

Devils Backbone Bud Light Platinum

Appalachian Mountain Budweiser Nitro

Breckenridge Island Coastal

Golden Road Allagash

Bells Wicked Weed

Radeberger Schofferhofer

Additional breweries and beer selection from each brewery will be posted on Facebook Event page as they become available.

Limited concessions will be available, including soft pretzels and bratwurst.

Tickets for Oktoberfest are on sale now. Advance tickets are just $40 plus tax and fees. Day of Event tickets are $50 plus tax and fees. Parking is free. Rideshare transportation or Comet transit service is encouraged. Tickets are available.

What can I expect at Oktoberfest?

Expect the following measures to be in place for the comfort and safety of all attendees:

Masks will be required for admission and for movement on the concourse and restrooms.

Waivers will be required for all attendees.

All staff will be wearing masks.

All servers and beer pourers will be wearing masks and gloves.

All employees handling food will be wearing masks and gloves.

All cups will be disposable.

Each tasting will require a new cup and are available at each station.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the concourse.

Enhanced restroom sanitization before, during and after the event.

Social distancing of six feet between groups shall be required in all queues.

Bring a credit or debit card; no cash will be accepted.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 22, 2020

OktoberFest Coming to Segra Park Saturday, October 3 - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.