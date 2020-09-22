OktoberFest Coming to Segra Park Saturday, October 3
September 22, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies yesterday announced via social media that OktoberFest is coming to Segra Park on Saturday, October 3 from 5:00p.m. to 8:00p.m.
OktoberFest will feature more than 35 breweries and more than 75 beers, seltzers and ciders, including (but not limited to):
Palmetto Sweetwater Brewing
Catawba Hunter Gatherer Brewing
Might Swell Highland Brewing
High Wire Legal Remedy
Columbia Craft Green Man Brewing
Steel Hands Terrapin Brewing
Swamp Cabbage Sam Adams
Stone Sycamore Brewing
Victory Naragansett
Bold Rock Vermont Cider
Elysian Bud Light Seltzer
Devils Backbone Bud Light Platinum
Appalachian Mountain Budweiser Nitro
Breckenridge Island Coastal
Golden Road Allagash
Bells Wicked Weed
Radeberger Schofferhofer
Additional breweries and beer selection from each brewery will be posted on Facebook Event page as they become available.
Limited concessions will be available, including soft pretzels and bratwurst.
Tickets for Oktoberfest are on sale now. Advance tickets are just $40 plus tax and fees. Day of Event tickets are $50 plus tax and fees. Parking is free. Rideshare transportation or Comet transit service is encouraged. Tickets are available.
What can I expect at Oktoberfest?
Expect the following measures to be in place for the comfort and safety of all attendees:
Masks will be required for admission and for movement on the concourse and restrooms.
Waivers will be required for all attendees.
All staff will be wearing masks.
All servers and beer pourers will be wearing masks and gloves.
All employees handling food will be wearing masks and gloves.
All cups will be disposable.
Each tasting will require a new cup and are available at each station.
Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the concourse.
Enhanced restroom sanitization before, during and after the event.
Social distancing of six feet between groups shall be required in all queues.
Bring a credit or debit card; no cash will be accepted.
