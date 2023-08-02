Oklahoma State University Hockey Unveils 2023-24 Schedule

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, presented on Wednesday Oklahoma State University's ACHA college hockey program's 2023-24 schedule, with home games taking place at Oilers' facilities.

Last season the Oklahoma State University hockey program - founded in 2021 and participating in the American College Hockey Association's D3 - announced the Oilers Ice Center as its new home. The Cowboys will continue to play at the OIC until completion of the new, state-of-the-art WeStreet Ice Center located at 4143 S Yale Ave.

Since announcing the move to Tulsa, OSU has seen increased program awareness and attendance and aims to expand its exposure and fan base further heading into the second season of the agreement.

The Cowboys open the season on the road at local rival Arkansas, playing on both Sept. 9 and 10. OSU opens their home campaign at the Oilers Ice Center against the Drury University Panthers on Thursday, Sept. 14, followed by a second meeting between the two squads on Friday, Sept. 15. The third-year club also hosts the University of Nebraska, University of Colorado, Middle Tennessee State University, University of Houston, University of New Mexico and the University of Oklahoma during the 2023-24 season. Colorado travels twice to Tulsa this season, playing two, separate one-game series. All other teams listed above - excluding OU - come to Tulsa once, playing the Cowboys on back-to-back days.

OSU and OU will play the second-annual Bedlam on Ice game on Saturday, Feb. 24 at the BOK Center at 4:00 p.m. ahead of the 7:05 p.m. Tulsa Oilers game against the Allen Americans. Tickets to the Feb. 24 Oilers-Americans game grant the purchasers entrance to both games.

The inaugural Bedlam on Ice took place last season on Nov. 5, 2022, with underdog OSU defeating D1 OU 6-5 in overtime in front of a crowd of 4017 at the BOK.

More information about Oklahoma State Hockey can be found on their website Okstatehockey.com, including a shop, partnering opportunities, scheduling, stories and more.

Further Cowboys content can be found on their social media - @okstatehockey on Instagram and Twitter, or on Facebook at Oklahoma State Hockey.

