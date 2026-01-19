Oklahoma City Blue vs. Stockton Kings - Game Highlights
Published on January 18, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Oklahoma City Blue YouTube Video
The NBA G League is the NBA's official minor league. Fans can get a glimpse at the players, coaches and officials competing to ascend to the NBA's rank. With a record 51 percent of players on start-of-season NBA rosters boasting NBA G League experience when the 2024-25 season tipped off in October, the NBA G League YouTube Channel is the best place to see the future now. Today's G League is Tomorrow's NBA.
The NBA G League consists of 31 teams, 30 of which are singly affiliated with an NBA franchise: Austin Spurs (San Antonio Spurs), Birmingham Squadron (New Orleans Pelicans), Capital City Go-Go (Washington Wizards), Cleveland Charge (Cleveland Cavaliers), College Park Skyhawks (Atlanta Hawks), Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia 76ers), Grand Rapids Gold (Denver Nuggets), Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte Hornets), Indiana Mad Ants (Indiana Pacers), Iowa Wolves (Minnesota Timberwolves), Long Island Nets (Brooklyn Nets), Maine Celtics (Boston Celtics), Memphis Hustle (Memphis Grizzlies), Motor City Cruise (Detroit Pistons), Oklahoma City Blue (Oklahoma City Thunder), Osceola Magic (Orlando Magic), Raptors 905 (Toronto Raptors), Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Houston Rockets), Rip City Remix (Portland Trail Blazers), Salt Lake City Stars (Utah Jazz), San Diego Clippers (LA Clippers), Santa Cruz Warriors (Golden State Warriors), Sioux Falls Skyforce (Miami Heat), South Bay Lakers (Los Angeles Lakers), Stockton Kings (Sacramento Kings), Texas Legends (Dallas Mavericks), Valley Suns (Phoenix Suns), Westchester Knicks (New York Knicks), Windy City Bulls (Chicago Bulls), and Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks). The league is rounded out by an independent team in the Mexico City Capitanes.
