Oklahoma City Blue vs. South Bay Lakers - Game Highlights
February 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Oklahoma City Blue YouTube Video
Check out the Oklahoma City Blue Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 4, 2025
- South Bay Drops Home Contest to Oklahoma City - South Bay Lakers
- Gaines and Hall Combine for 54, Windy City Bests Rip City - Windy City Bulls
- Seven Vipers Players Reach Double Digits in Triumph over Cleveland - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oklahoma City Blue Stories
- Blue Wins Season-Opener Versus Legends
- Oklahoma City Blue Announces 2024-25 Roster
- Oklahoma City Blue Selects Justyn Hamilton and Tray Jackson in the 2024 NBA G League Draft
- Oklahoma City Blue Announces 2024-25 Season Schedule
- Ramsey Named to All-NBA G Leauge Third Team