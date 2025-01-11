Oklahoma City Blue vs. Austin Spurs - Game Highlights
January 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Oklahoma City Blue YouTube Video
Check out the Oklahoma City Blue Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 11, 2025
- Memphis Hustle Acquire Nate Hinton from Rio Grande Valley Vipers - Memphis Hustle
- Austin Falls to Oklahoma City, 102-92 - Austin Spurs
- Vipers' Quartet Leads Team In Win Over Wolves - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- South Bay's Comeback Falls Short in Stockton - South Bay Lakers
- Rio Grande Valley Downs Iowa, 132-113 - Iowa Wolves
- Birmingham Exacts Revenge on Capital City in Game Two of Back-To-Back - Birmingham Squadron
- Short-Handed Bulls Unable to Hold Off Swarm - Windy City Bulls
- Charge Nab Home Win - Cleveland Charge
- Maine Celtics Downed by Raptors 905 - Maine Celtics
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oklahoma City Blue Stories
- Blue Wins Season-Opener Versus Legends
- Oklahoma City Blue Announces 2024-25 Roster
- Oklahoma City Blue Selects Justyn Hamilton and Tray Jackson in the 2024 NBA G League Draft
- Oklahoma City Blue Announces 2024-25 Season Schedule
- Ramsey Named to All-NBA G Leauge Third Team