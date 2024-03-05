OKC Reading Challenge Presented by Energy Transfer Enters Second Year

OKLAHOMA CITY - The OKC Reading Challenge presented by Energy Transfer recently kicked off its second year and encourages students in kindergarten through 12th grade throughout Oklahoma to log at least 20 minutes of reading per day to receive Oklahoma City Baseball Club tickets, pregame field access and chances to win additional prizes.

More than 1,200 Oklahoma students took part in the program's successful 2023 debut and advanced registration is not required to participate as the program returns for 2024. To complete a challenge, students only need to select a reading challenge, download an official reading log, update the log each time they read and submit the log by the challenge's required deadline.

Students who complete a challenge receive two complimentary tickets to a Reading Challenge Night baseball game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and early access to play catch on the field with their family. Students can participate in up to three challenges per season. Logs can be downloaded and submitted at okcbaseball.com/reading-challenge or submitted by emailing reading@okcbaseball.com.

The first reading challenge of the season is underway and requires students to read at least 500 total minutes prior to Monday, April 15 to receive tickets to OKC's game against the Sacramento River Cats on Saturday, April 20. The second reading challenge of the season requires 900 total minutes of reading prior to Monday, July 8 to receive tickets to OKC's game against the El Paso Chihuahuas Saturday, July 13. The third reading challenge requires 650 total minutes of reading prior to Monday, Sept. 9 to receive tickets to OKC's game against the Tacoma Rainiers Saturday, Sept. 14.

Participants who complete a challenge also have a chance to win an entertainment suite for up to 16 guests to enjoy an OKC Baseball Club game, and additionally, students have the chance to be randomly selected to throw out the first pitch on Reading Challenge Nights.

The OKC Reading Challenge is made possible thanks to Energy Transfer, which specializes in the transportation, storage and terminalling of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and refined products. Since its founding in 1996, the company has made itself one of the largest infrastructure companies in North America with nearly 120,000 miles of pipelines and related assets traversing 41 states, and international offices in Beijing and Panama City, Panama.

The OKC Baseball Club also encourages OKC Reading Challenge participants to take part in the OKCPS ReadOKC and Metropolitan Library System Summer Reading challenges for chances to win additional prizes for their time spent reading.

ReadOKC is the district-wide literacy initiative of Oklahoma City Public Schools to instill the love of reading among its students and surrounding community. The program's primary goals include hosting reading challenges during every school break, increasing access to reading materials and recruiting caring adults to serve as Reading Buddies.

For more than 80 years, the Metropolitan Library System has offered a summer reading program that promotes reading for fun and lifelong enrichment while creating a motivational framework for learning for all ages during the summer.

The OKC Baseball Club opens the home portion of the 2024 season at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, April 2 against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Single-game tickets for Oklahoma City home games through June are available now, as well as group and season ticket packages for the entire 2024 season.

To purchase tickets, view the complete 2024 schedule, or for additional information, please visit okcbaseball.com or call (405) 218-2182.

