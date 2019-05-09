OKC Dodgers to Refurbish Fields at Wheeler Park as Part of "MiLB Project: Refreshâ?

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers will participate in Minor League Baseball Charities' new field refurbishment initiative, "MiLB Project: Refresh" powered by ECHO Outdoor Power Equipment, by volunteering from 2-5 p.m. Monday, May 13 to improve the playing fields at Wheeler Park.

The OKC Dodgers front office staff will partner with Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation and ECHO Outdoor Power Equipment to paint, pull weeds, edge, make fencing improvements and more at the Wheeler Park playing fields, located at 1120 S. Western Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Wheeler Park is home of the OKC Dodgers Rookie League, a youth baseball league now in its second season. The league formed in early 2018 as part of a partnership between the Dodgers and Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation. The league is designed to be fun and inclusive and the Dodgers help ease participation costs by providing jerseys and hats for all players, as well as equipment for each team.

The OKC Dodgers were one of 15 MiLB™ teams selected from numerous applications to receive assistance in refurbishing youth baseball and softball fields in MiLB communities across the United States. Local distributors of ECHO Outdoor Power Equipment will donate necessary tools and equipment and bring volunteers to Wheeler Park, while MiLB is providing a grant to help offset expenses for the project. Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation employees will also be on hand to assist with Monday's efforts.

"We look forward to helping bring improvements to Wheeler Park, which will not only benefit OKC Dodgers Rookie League players, but other area youth and adults utilizing these facilities throughout the year," OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes said. "'MiLB Project: Refresh' provides our organization with an opportunity to give back to our Oklahoma City community and also build upon our relationship with Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation."

Minor League Baseball Charities is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to giving back to and enhancing the communities our teams call home. In conjunction with ECHO Outdoor Power Equipment, Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) and its teams are working to enhance local baseball and softball communities in MiLB cities across the country.

"'MiLB Project: Refresh' will help make playing fields for youth baseball and softball players safer and more accessible, allowing them to enjoy the game they love," said Courtney Nehls, assistant director of community engagement for Minor League Baseball. "With the help of ECHO, we are giving back to and enhancing our communities, and ensuring that the game of baseball continues to flourish."

Six Pacific Coast League teams were selected to participate in the "MiLB Project: Refresh" powered by Echo Outdoor Power Equipment this season - the Dodgers, Albuquerque Isotopes, Las Vegas Aviators, Nashville Sounds, Omaha Storm Chasers and Round Rock Express.

