OKC Dodgers Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

OKLAHOMA CITY - Single-game tickets for the Oklahoma City Dodgers 2020 season, along with tickets to the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship are now on sale.

Tickets are currently available through okcdodgers.com. The OKC Dodgers box office on South Mickey Mantle Drive is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at (405) 218-1000. Tickets are also available through Ticketmaster by calling (800) 745-3000 or at Ticketmaster.com.

Single-game ticket prices range from $10-$28. The 2020 home schedule will feature 13 fireworks nights, including two days during the Independence Day celebration, July 2-3.

The OKC Dodgers will have four giveaway nights in 2020:

* Saturday, May 9 - OKC Dodgers baseball hat * Saturday, June 13 - OKC Dodgers cooler bag * Saturday, July 11 - OKC 89ers socks * Saturday, Aug. 15 - Gavin Lux bobblehead

Four outside entertainment acts will perform throughout the season:

* Friday, April 17- ZOOperstars! presented by Heartland Flyer * Friday, May 29 - Marvel Super Heroes (Captain Marvel and Star Lord) presented by Courtyard by Marriott * Saturday, Aug. 1 - Loop Rawlins One Man Wild West Show * Saturday, Aug. 29 - OKC Disc Dogs

Additional entertainment acts will also coincide with Â¡CelebraciÃ³n Cielo Azul! (April 29-May 3; June 25-29), 89ers Nights (June 12, July 11, Aug. 28), and Fan Appreciation Weekend (Aug. 28-30).

For a full list of promotions and group theme nights, please visit okcodgers.com.

College baseball returns to Bricktown when the Oklahoma Sooners face the Arkansas Razorbacks Tuesday, March 17 at 6 p.m. The Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship takes place at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for the 15th time in the past 16 years, and for the 20th time overall, May 21-24. All-session passes are also on sale now starting at $69.

For more information on single-game tickets, season ticket packages or group outings, please call the OKC Dodgers at (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.

