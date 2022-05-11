OKC Dodgers Postgame Notes - May 11, 2022

May 11, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Game Summary: The Oklahoma City Dodgers hit a trio of two-run homers, tallied eight extra-base hits and led wire to wire during a 13-4 win over the Round Rock Express Wednesday night at Dell Diamond. The Dodgers (19-13) scored their first run without a hit in the first inning before Andy Burns blasted a two-run homer in the second inning to make it 3-0. The Express (20-12) answered with two runs in the bottom of the second inning, but the Dodgers responded with three more runs in the third inning, including a two-run homer by Jake Lamb. OKC led, 6-3, in the sixth inning when they scored four runs with two outs. Omar Estévez hit a two-run double, and Kevin Pillar followed with a two-run home run down the left field line. The Dodgers tacked on three more runs in the eighth inning, featuring a RBI triple by Jason Martin and RBI single by Miguel Vargas.

Of Note: -The Dodgers' run total Wednesday was the team's second-highest of the season and the fifth time they've scored at least 12 runs in a game. OKC scored at least seven runs for the fifth time in six games and notched at least 10 hits for the fifth time in the last seven games. All nine players in the lineup collected at least one hit. The Dodgers also tied their season high for largest margin of victory.

-The Dodgers hit three home runs in one game for the first time since April 21 at Sacramento and for the fifth time this season. The team also homered in a seventh straight game, setting a new season long. They've gone deep in 13 of the last 14 games, totaling 17 home runs during that time.

-The Dodgers tied their season high with eight extra-base hits, previously done April 10 versus Albuquerque. They notched four doubles, one triple and three home runs Wednesday.

-Andy Burns went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk. He tied for the game high with three RBI and also scored three times, setting a personal season high. Burns now has 10 RBI in his last five games.

-Jake Lamb also drove in three runs and went 1-for-5 with a homer. He's now hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games, going 17-for-47 (.362) with four homers, three doubles, 16 RBI, 10 runs scored and nine walks. He is 8-for-23 in during a season-best six-game hitting streak with four extra-base hits, four walks, seven runs scored and 10 RBI.

-Miguel Vargas reached base four times with two hits and two walks, extending his on-base streak to 14 games and his streak of scoring at least one run to 12 straight games. He scored twice Wednesday and also collected his 20th RBI of the season. Vargas has hit safely in 11 of the 12 games during his run-scoring streak, going 18-for-45 (.400) with 10 RBI, 11 walks and 19 runs scored.

-Zach McKinstry went 1-for-3 with a double and two walks. During his current six-game hitting streak, McKinstry is 12-for-24 (.500) with eight runs and three RBI. He now has 34 hits in 23 games (22 starts) with OKC this season, recording a multi-hit game 11 times.

-Kevin Pillar hit the team's final home run of the night for his team-leading eighth homer of the season. Pillar has gone deep four times in his last five games and has 10 RBI during that time. He leads OKC with 27 RBI this season.

-Omar Estévez knocked a pair of doubles, collected two RBI and scored twice. Estévez is on a season-best five-game hitting streak, going 9-for-20 with five RBI and six runs scored. In his last seven games, he's 11-for-27 (.407) with five doubles.

What's Next: The Dodgers will try to stay hot at the plate when the meet the Express at Dell Diamond Wednesday night starting at 7:05 p.m. CT. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.