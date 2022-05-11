OKC Dodgers Postgame Notes - May 10, 2022

May 11, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Game Summary: The Round Rock Express raced out to a 6-0 lead and piled up 13 runs on 13 hits and drew 10 walks, leading to a 13-7 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers Tuesday night at Dell Diamond. The Express (20-11) scored two runs in the first inning and four more in the third inning when they had six straight batters reach base with one out. The Dodgers (18-13) scored three runs between the fourth and fifth innings, including RBI singles by Jason Martin and Jake Lamb to trim the deficit to 6-3. Round Rock tallied three more runs in the fifth inning, with two scoring on a home run by Nash Knight, matching their largest lead of the game. OKC responded with four runs in the sixth inning, all with two outs. Zach McKinstry roped a RBI single, and Miguel Vargas followed with a three-run homer to get the Dodgers within 9-7. However, the Express scored four more runs between the seventh and eighth innings to pull away with the victory.

Of Note: -The Dodgers scored at least seven runs for the fourth time in five games and notched at least 10 hits for the fourth time in the last six games. They also homered for a sixth straight game, matching their season long streak. On the other hand, the pitching staff gave up 13 runs, matching the team's season high. They've allowed 24 runs and 27 hits in the last two games combined. OKC also handed out 10 walks Tuesday night.

-Miguel Vargas went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer, extending his on-base streak to 13 games and his streak of scoring at least one run to 11 straight games. Over the 11-game stretch, he is 16-for-42 (.381) with nine RBI, nine walks and 17 runs scored.

-Zach McKinstry went 3-for-5 with a RBI and two runs scored. During his current five game hitting streak, McKinstry is 11-for-21 (.524) with seven runs and three RBI. He now has 33 hits in 22 games with OKC this season, recording a multi-hit game in half of his contests. Tuesday marked his fifth game with three-plus hits this season.

-Jake Lamb picked up a RBI single and has now hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games, going 16-for-42 (.381) with three homers, three doubles, 13 RBI, nine runs scored and nine walks. He is 7-for-18 in his last five games with four walks, six runs scored and seven RBI.

-Jason Martin went 2-for-4 with double and RBI single. Martin has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games, going 13-for-34 (.382) with seven RBI and six runs scored.

-The Dodgers tied their season high with four errors and have committed seven errors in the last three games. It's the fifth time this season they've committed at least three errors in one game.

-The Dodgers have now lost four of their last five series openers.

What's Next: The Dodgers look to rebound when they face the Express at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Dell Diamond. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.