OKC Dodgers Offering Community Match Ticket Sale During Thanksgiving Week

OKLAHOMA CITY - To kick off the holiday season, the Oklahoma City Dodgers, in conjunction with the Oklahoma City Dodgers Baseball Foundation, have announced a unique community-based ticket offer throughout Thanksgiving week.

From today through Dec. 2, fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the Dodgers' first Friday Fireworks home game of the season on April 17, 2020 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. For each ticket purchased, the Dodgers will donate one ticket to local community organizations for the team's home opener on April 14.

The Dodgers and its Foundation provided over 2,100 tickets throughout the 2019 season to various local non-profit organizations, including CASA, Mental Health Association Oklahoma, Oklahoma City Public Schools, the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center, Positive Tomorrows and the Urban League.

Fans can purchase tickets for the special community match offer through okcdodgers.com, with options starting at just $14.

For organizations interested in utilizing donated tickets, please contact the Oklahoma City Dodgers Baseball Foundation by calling (405) 218-2104 or email carol.herrick@okcdodgers.com.

Additionally, fans who purchase a 7-Game Holiday Package through Dec. 2 will also receive a Dodgers Christmas tree ornament and Dodgers winter beanie. For more information or to purchase a 7-Game Holiday Package, visit okcdodgers.com.

Other season ticket packages and group outings for the 2020 season are currently on sale. For more information, call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.

