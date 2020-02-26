OKC Dodgers Hosting Annual Job Fair Tomorrow and Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers will host the team's annual job fair for 2020 customer service staff and food service staff beginning tomorrow, Thursday, February 27 from 4-8 p.m. and continuing Saturday, February 29 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Dodgers are seeking multi-talented, highly motivated team players. Available positions include ushers, gate attendants, ticket window attendants, retail workers, field crew, cashiers, cooks, kitchen/stand managers, premium-level wait staff, team store staff and much more.

A full list of open positions can be found below.

"Our gameday staff is a vital piece of our organization and the experience at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark," said OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes. "We typically have around 250 gameday employees working during our home games, and the people we hire during our job fair are the ones on the front lines assisting fans and providing a level of unsurpassed customer service."

The job fair will be held in the Legends Lounge at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on both days. Interested job seekers should enter the ballpark through the glass doors adjacent to the team store located on South Mickey Mantle Drive. Those applying for any position must be available for all 70 Dodgers home games as well as other events held throughout the year. All applicants must be at least 16 years of age.

For more information on the 2020 OKC Dodgers job fair, visit okcdodgers.com or call (405) 218-2154.

AVAILABLE POSITIONS

CUSTOMER SERVICE

* Ticket Office Representatives

* Ticket Takers

* Ushers

FOOD SERVICE

* Cash Managers

* Concession Cooks

* Prep Cooks

* Premium Level Wait Staff

* Bartenders

* Quick Service Expeditors & Managers

* In-Seat Vendors & Wait Staff

* Warehouse Attendants

* Dishwashers

TEAM STORE

* Sales Associates

GROUNDS CREW

* Field Crew Assistants

