OKC Dodgers Game Notes - September 7, 2021

Albuquerque Isotopes (46-60) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (53-53)

Game #107 of 130/Home #53 of 65

Pitching Probables: ABQ-LHP Ryan Rolison (1-1, 6.33) vs. OKC-LHP Clayton Kershaw (MLR)

Tuesday, September 7, 2021 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Today's Game: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and three-time National League Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw is scheduled to start tonight's game for the Oklahoma City Dodgers as part of a Major League Rehab Assignment...The Dodgers close out their six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes, as well as their 12-game homestand, at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC won Monday and seeks back-to-back wins for the second time in the current series.

Last Game: The OKC Dodgers scored nine runs over two innings, including four homers, on the way to a 12-5 win against the Albuquerque Isotopes Monday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Isotopes scored runs in three of the first four innings, including back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning to take a 4-0 lead. The Dodgers answered with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game. Omar Estévez belted a two-run homer onto the Budweiser Deck in left field before Gavin Lux hit a RBI double and Matt Beaty followed with a RBI single. The Dodgers then took the lead in the fifth inning, scoring five runs. Zach Reks and Cristian Santana hit back-to-back homers to start the inning. Anthony Bemboom added a RBI groundout before Gavin Lux connected on a two-run homer out to center field for a 9-4 lead. Drew Avans added a RBI single in the sixth inning, and Estévez and Aldrich De Jongh each chipped in with RBI singles to make it 12-4. A solo homer in the ninth inning by the Isotopes finished the scoring.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Eight-time MLB All-Star, three-time Cy Young Award-winner, 2014 National League Most Valuable Player and 2020 World Series champion Clayton Kershaw is slated to start for OKC on a Major League Rehab Assignment...The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher is expected to throw three innings tonight as he makes his third-ever appearance with OKC after also making rehab starts in 2017 and 2019...Tonight marks his first game action since July 3 at Washington. Kershaw was originally placed on the 10-day Injured List July 7 and moved to the 60-day IL Aug. 9 with left elbow inflammation...In 18 starts with LAD this season, Kershaw is 9-7 with a 3.39 ERA over 106.1 IP. He has 19 walks against 127 K's and owns a 0.98 WHIP and .214 opponent average...He went 4-1 in the 2020 postseason with a 2.93 ERA and won both of his starts in the World Series...He went 6-2 in 10 regular-season starts last season with a 2.16 ERA, 62 strikeouts and eight walks, as he limited opposing batters to a .194 average. Kershaw led the Dodgers in wins, innings (58.1), quality starts (6) and strikeouts and ranked second among NL leaders in WHIP (0.84), tied for fourth in wins and fifth in AVG and ERA...With an 11-K outing Aug. 20, 2020 against Seattle, he passed Don Drysdale and moved into second place on the Dodgers' all-time strikeout list...Kershaw was named a MLB All-Star each season from 2011-17 and again in 2019, won a Rawlings Gold Glove in 2011, was named NL MVP in 2014 and won the Cy Young Award in 2011, 2013 and 2014...He was the first pitcher to win the MLB ERA title four straight seasons (2011-14) and led the Majors with a career-high 21 wins in 2011 and 2014...Kershaw has made additional stops in OKC as a four-time winner of the Warren Spahn Award (2011, 2013, 2014, 2017), presented annually to the best left-handed pitcher in MLB.

Kershaw Day, Part III: Tonight marks Clayton Kershaw's third-ever rehab start with OKC. His first outing was Aug. 26, 2017 vs. Omaha, when he retired 14 of 16 batters faced, including eight strikeouts, over 5.0 innings. He allowed one run on two hits with no walks in front of the third-largest crowd in Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark history (13,106)...Most recently, he served as OKC's Opening Day starter April 4, 2019 against San Antonio. He allowed two runs on four hits, including a homer, over 4.1 innings with two walks and six strikeouts, facing 17 batters...In both outings, he allowed a homer to the first batter of the second inning, and at some point picked a runner off first base. OKC ended up losing both of the games Kershaw started and did not score a run during his time in the game in either instance.

Against the Isotopes: 2021: 8-9 2019: 3-0 All-time: 115-99 At OKC: 65-38 The Dodgers and Isotopes are meeting for the final time in 2021 tonight...This is their third series of the season, but first of the season at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, as the first 12 games of 2021 between the teams all were played in Albuquerque...The teams most recently matched up Aug. 5-10. The Isotopes built a 2-0 lead in the series before OKC won the next two games and the teams split the final two meetings. OKC scored 15 runs in a 15-10 win Aug. 8, tying their total for the second-most runs scored in a game by the team this season. The Isotopes tallied at least 10 runs in each of the final three meetings of the series. The Dodgers racked up 12 homers during the previous set as well as 33 total extra-base hits...The Isotopes took four of six games, May 20-25, including three of the final four. The Dodgers scored 10 or more runs three times during the series and shut out the Isotopes 12-0 in the series finale...The teams last met in OKC in 2018 when the Dodgers swept a three-game set. Thursday night's win was Albuquerque's first in Bricktown since the 2016 season...Six of the 17 games in the season's series have been decided by one run, with the Isotopes going 5-1 in those games.

Baseball Clinic: Clayton Kershaw is the 10th Los Angeles Dodgers player to join the Oklahoma City Dodgers while on a Major League Rehab Assignment this season. Kershaw's rehab start today follows rehab appearances by LHP Scott Alexander, OF Cody Bellinger, LHP Garrett Cleavinger, RHP Tony Gonsolin, RHP Brusdar Graterol, RHP Corey Knebel, IF Gavin Lux, IF/OF Zach McKinstry and OF Yoshi Tsutsugo.

Trending Up: The Dodgers have won three of their last four games following a stretch in which they lost 11 of 13 games. OKC's overall record this season is back at .500 (53-53) after dipping below .500 four times in the previous five days. Prior to last Tuesday, the team had not been below .500 since they were 20-21 entering play June 22...Before the slide began Aug. 19, the Dodgers were a season-best seven games above .500 (48-41) and stood only 1.0 game out of first place. But since then, the Dodgers have now lost 12 of the last 17 games overall and seven of their last 11 home games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, finding themselves 8.5 games out of first place.

Peaks and Valleys: OKC has scored at least five runs in four of the first five games of the current series. The 12 runs scored by the Dodgers Monday were the most by the team since a 15-10 win in Albuquerque Aug. 8, and Monday marked the eighth time this season the Dodgers scored 12 or more runs in a game. The offensive output immediately followed a one-run performance by OKC Sunday when the team was limited to one run for the fourth time in 11 games...The Dodgers started Saturday's game scoring nine runs on 13 hits within the first four innings. Over the next 16 innings, the team scored one run on six hits. But starting with the fourth inning yesterday, the Dodgers piled up 12 runs on 14 hits over the final five innings...The Dodgers have had four separate innings of four or more runs over the last four games, including two yesterday...Five Dodgers players finished with multi-hit games Monday as OKC racked up 16 hits for the team's highest single-game total since also recording 16 hits Aug. 8 in Albuquerque.

Making 'Em Count: OKC recorded seven extra-base hits in Monday's game, marking the second time in three games the team reached that total. Through the first five games of the current series, OKC has notched 24 extra-base hits...Going back to their previous series against the Isotopes, the Dodgers have 57 extra-base hits in their last 11 games against Albuquerque, with at least seven extra-base hits in four of those 11 games, including in three of the last seven games.

DeLUXe: Gavin Lux reached base five times yesterday, going 3-for-4 with a double, homer, two walks, three RBI and two runs scored. His homer in the fifth inning was his first since June 11 with the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Texas Rangers. It was also his second three-hit game of the season and first since July 4 at Washington...Prior to yesterday's outburst, Lux was 1-for-14 in the current series and 6-for-32 (.188) since he was optioned to OKC.

'Pen Pushers: Four relievers combined to allow just one run and four hits Monday over 5.1 innings, continuing a strong series by the bullpen. Not including designated tandem starters, over the last five games, the bullpen has allowed three runs (two earned) and 11 hits over 20.2 innings, holding the Isotopes 11-for-73 (.151). Relievers have racked up 26 strikeouts against four walks and are a combined 18-for-18 retiring the first batter faced.

Santana's Greatest Hits: Cristian Santana went 3-for-5 yesterday with a double, homer and three runs scored. Monday marked his second three-hit outing in the last three games and fourth multi-hit outing in his last nine games...He paces the Dodgers with 79 hits in 72 games this season and since Aug. 1, has 37 hits in 30 games - tied for fifth-most hits in Triple-A West during the span. He also leads the team with 23 multi-hit games this season.

Dinger Details: The OKC Dodgers hit four homers over two innings Monday afternoon, including back-to-back homers to lead off the fifth inning by Zach Reks and Cristian Santana. The back-to-back homers were the ninth hit by the Dodgers this season and first since July 23 against Sugar Land in OKC. It's the seventh time the team has hit four or more homers in a game this season...On the other hand, the Isotopes also swatted three homers, including back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning. It's the third time overall this year an opponent went back-to-back, but for the first time in OKC and for the first time overall since May 28 at El Paso. The pitching staff has now allowed 21 homers over the last 13 games and 33 homers over the 20 games.

Around the Horn: Yesterday marked the team's fourth win of the season when trailing by at least four runs and the third at home. It's the first time they've overcome at least a four-run deficit in a win since July 9 at El Paso, when the Dodgers trailed, 7-0, after two innings before scoring 15 straight runs in a 15-11 victory...When entering a series finale with a chance to win a series, the Dodgers are 3-0. The Dodgers are 10-7 in series finales overall this season, including 4-4 in OKC, and have lost back-to-back finales. They won both of their previous series finales against the Isotopes...Matt Beaty went 2-for-5 with a RBI Monday and through his first seven games with OKC is batting .400 (10x25) with three doubles, four RBI, one walk and four runs scored. He's 8-for-17 during the current series...Yesterday Omar Estévez tied or set season highs in RBI (3), runs (3) and walks (2). He had been 0-for-16 in the series before hitting a two-run homer, drawing two walks and collecting a RBI single over his final four plate appearances.

