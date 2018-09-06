OKC Dodgers Game Notes - September 6, 2018

September 6, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Memphis Redbirds (0-0/83-57) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (0-0/75-65)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

American Conference Finals, Games 1 &2

Pitching Probables: MEM-RHP Kevin Herget (9-11, 4.61) vs. OKC-RHP Daniel Corcino (4-3, 3.40)

MEM-LHP Tyler Lyons (1-1, 2.49) vs. OKC-LHP Kyle Lobstein (1-5, 5.14)

Thursday, September 6, 2018 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 5:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers open play in the PCL American Conference Championship series with a doubleheader of two seven-inning games at 5:05 p.m. against the Memphis Redbirds at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC and Memphis will compete in a best-of-five playoff series with the first two games played in OKC, while Game 3 will be in Memphis, as well as Games 4-5, if necessary...OKC won the American Northern Division title for the third time in four seasons, while the defending PCL champion Redbirds won back-to-back American Southern Division titles.

Last Games: Wednesday's playoff series opener was postponed due to rain and wet field conditions at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...On Monday, the Dodgers posted victories in two must-win games at Colorado Springs to win the PCL American Northern Division title at Security Service Field. OKC defeated the Sky Sox, 7-1, in Game 1 and, 16-4, in Game 2 to close out the regular season.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Daniel Corcino (4-3) takes the mound for the Dodgers in Game 1...Corcino made his 19th start of the regular season in the second game of Monday's doubleheader in Colorado Springs on three days' rest, allowing two runs and one hit over one inning with two walks and one strikeout...Corcino picked up a hit at the plate Monday and has now hit safely in six straight plate appearances. He is batting (.407) 11-for-27 this season...In his last full start Aug. 30 in Iowa, Corcino held the I-Cubs to one run and three hits over 6.0 innings with two walks and eight strikeouts for his fourth win and second in three games...Corcino has allowed two runs or less in six straight starts and in eight of his last nine starts. Over those six starts, Corcino has posted a 2.25 ERA and .190 BAA with 33 strikeouts against 10 walks over 32.0 innings...This season as a starter, Corcino has a 3.31 ERA and .219 BAA over 19 starts and the team has gone 12-7...Corcino made two appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers in June...He began his second career stint in the Dodgers organization after signing as a free agent on May 11, 2017...During the regular season, Corcino made four starts against the Redbirds. He went 1-0 with a 2.14 ERA over 21.0 IP with 19 K's against two walks, allowing six runs (five earned) and 15 hits (.190 BAA).

Kyle Lobstein (1-5) is slated to start Game 2...The lefty has put together back-to-back scoreless outings in his last two starts. In his most recent outing Aug. 31 in Colorado Springs, Lobstein pitched six scoreless innings, allowing five hits and two walks with seven K's. He did not factor into the decision as OKC went on to lose, 8-2...Through his first three starts with OKC, Lobstein posted 10.80 ERA and opponents batted .310, but over last his last four starts, he's posted a 1.66 ERA and opponents have batted .225...Lobstein signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers June 22 and has also made seven starts for Double-A Tulsa, posting a 3-2 record and 2.56 ERA over 38.2 IP. He had nine walks and 25 K's...He's allowed one homer in 35.0 IP with OKC and just four homers between Tulsa and OKC (73.2 IP)...Lobstein started the season with Toros de Tijuana of the Mexican Baseball League...Lobstein made his MLB debut Aug. 23, 2014 with Detroit against Minnesota...Tonight is his second appearance of the season against Memphis. He allowed six runs and four hits Aug. 10 in OKC over 4.2 IP, with three walks and six K's and was charged with the loss in OKC's 8-4 defeat. After holding the Redbirds scoreless and without a hit through four innings, the Redbirds rallied for six runs in the fifth inning.

Against the Redbirds: Playoffs: 0-0/0-3 2018 Regular Season: 6-10 2017: 8-7 All-time: 174-161 At OKC: 98-68

The Dodgers and Redbirds are meeting in the postseason for the second time ever and the first time since 2010 when Memphis swept OKC, 3-0, in the American Conference Championship series...Memphis finished the regular season with the PCL's best record at 83-57...The teams have the two lowest overall ERA's in the PCL (Memphis - 3.54; OKC - 3.92)...The teams most recently met Aug. 9-12 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, with Memphis winning the first three games before the Dodgers won the regular-season finale, 9-0...Memphis won the regular-season series, 10-6, snapping a streak of five consecutive season series victories for OKC, and giving the Redbirds their first win in the season series since 2011...After the teams went 4-4 through the first eight meetings, the Redbirds won six of the last eight matchups. The 2018 season was just the third in the teams' 21-year history that Memphis won at least 10 games in one season against OKC, last accomplished in 2011 (11). With five wins in OKC, the Redbirds also tied their mark for the most wins in one season at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark (2000, 2013)...On May 10 during an 8-4 victory, the Dodgers set a Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark record with six home runs in one game...Four of the Dodgers' six wins against Memphis this season were shutouts

Reaching the Summit: After losing the opener of their final series of the regular season Friday, Aug. 31 in Colorado Springs, the Dodgers trailed the first-place Sky Sox by 2.5 games in the American Northern Division standings and would have been eliminated from playoff contention with one loss. Instead, Oklahoma City put together four straight wins in elimination games over two days to clinch the division title and finish 1.5 games ahead of the Sky Sox in the standings...Entering Sunday, the Dodgers had lost five of the last six games and were 2-13 over their last 15 games in Colorado Springs. The team also had not won four straight games since June 14-17.

The Second Season: This marks Oklahoma City's third division title in four seasons, 10th since rejoining the PCL in 1998 and first since advancing to the PCL Championship series in 2016. The Dodgers defeated Nashville, 3-2, in the American Conference Championship series in 2016 before losing to El Paso, 3-1, in the PCL Championship series...The Dodgers are 13-23 in first-round playoff games overall, including 6-11 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC won a first-round series and advanced to the PCL Finals in 1999, 2008 and 2016. However, OKC has not won a baseball championship since 1996 when the 89ers won the American Association title...The only other time OKC won the division on the final day of the regular season was 2002, and that team proceeded to get swept in the first round of the playoffs against Salt Lake...The team has lost the first game of each of their last 11 playoff series. Their lone opening win in a playoff series came in the first round against Omaha in 1999 in OKC

That's a Wrap: The Dodgers finished the regular season 75-65 - the seventh straight season OKC has finished above .500 and fifth time during the span OKC has recorded at least 75 wins...The Dodgers finished 41-29 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, tied for most home wins in the league. This is the seventh straight season OKC finished above .500 at home, including the fourth time in the last seven seasons OKC had at least 41 home wins.

Getting Offensive: Oklahoma City's offense exploded for 23 runs and 26 hits Monday and for a combined 40 runs and 53 hits over their final four games of the regular season in Colorado Springs. The Dodgers batted .390 (53x136), including an incredible .436 (23x54) with runners in scoring position, racking up 10 doubles and six homers...The recent surge was a sharp contrast to how the Dodgers closed out August, being held to nine or fewer hits in 18 of the last 19 games, batting just .213 (126x591) and scoring 56 runs during the stretch (2.95 rpg).

Oh Henry!: Henry Ramos closed out the regular season going a remarkable 13-for-17 (.765) with three doubles, a home run, 11 RBI and five runs scored in OKC's four wins in Colorado Springs. He tallied a career-high five hits in Sunday's regular scheduled game and racked up five RBI for the second time this season (April 13 vs. New Orleans). Ramos became the first OKC player with a five-hit game this season. He followed that up by going 6-for-8 over Monday's doubleheader, including 4-for-4 performance with three RBI in Game 2.

En Fuego: Over his last four games, Connor Joe has collected six hits, scored 10 runs, picked up five RBI and drew six walks, reaching base in 14 of 19 plate appearances (2 HBP)...Matt Beaty has six RBI over his last three games after collecting six RBI in first 28 games with OKC...Jake Peter is 7-for-12 in his last three games with three XBH, five runs and two RBI...Over the last six games, Dodgers pitchers have combined to go 9-for-16.

