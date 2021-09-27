OKC Dodgers Game Notes - September 27, 2021

September 27, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Oklahoma City Dodgers (3-1/64-59) at Las Vegas Aviators (1-3/63-61)

Game #124 of 129/Road #65 of 65/Final Stretch #5 of 10

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Yefry Ramírez (5-3, 4.76) vs. LV-RHP Parker Dunshee (1-5, 6.00)

Monday, September 27, 2021 | Las Vegas Ballpark | Las Vegas, Nev. | 9:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers continue the Triple-A Final Stretch and play their final road game of the season at 9:05 p.m. CT at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Dodgers lead the series, 3-1, and have won five of their last seven games overall, as well as eight of their last 10 games on the road.

Last Game: After scoring a combined 30 runs over the first three games of the series, the Oklahoma City Dodgers were held to two runs Sunday afternoon in an 8-2 loss to the Las Vegas Aviators, snapping OKC's four-game winning streak. The Aviators' first five runs of the day came via three homers, including solo homers by Marty Bechina in the second inning and Collin Theroux in the third inning. The Dodgers got on the scoreboard in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly provided by Cristian Santana. A three-run homer by Carlos Pérez boosted Las Vegas to a 5-1 lead in the fifth inning with his Triple-A West-leading 31st homer of the season. The Dodgers added a run when Elliot Soto hit into a fielder's choice and Andy Burns scored from third base in the seventh inning. The Aviators then scored a run in the seventh inning and two more runs in the eighth inning, all on sacrifice flies

Today's Probable Pitcher: Yefry Ramírez (5-3) makes his team-leading 21st start of the season...Ramírez last pitched Sept. 21 in OKC against Round Rock, holding the Express to one run and six hits over 5.2 innings with three walks and three strikeouts. It was his longest outing since June 15, and he did not factor into the decision of OKC's 3-1 win...Ramírez's 4.76 ERA and .259 AVG each rank third in the league, while his 101 strikeouts are fourth and his 20 starts are tied for fourth, his 1.47 WHIP is fifth and his 102.0 innings pitched are seventh...Over his last three starts, Ramírez has allowed just two earned runs (five runs total) and 15 hits over 14.2 innings (1.23 ERA). Opponents have tallied just one extra-base hit (double) during that time...Entering tonight, the Dodgers have won eight of his last 10 starts overall...Ramírez was named Triple-A West Pitcher of the Month for June after going 2-0 with a 2.77 ERA in five starts. He allowed 20 hits and struck out 27 over 26.0 IP while holding opponents to a .213 average. Ramírez led the league in ERA and opponent average while he tied for the best WHIP (1.12). He also ranked third in strikeouts and innings...Ramírez signed with the Dodgers as a free agent March 25. He is in his 10th pro season, originally signing with Arizona as an international free agent in 2011...He last pitched against the Aviators Aug. 29 in OKC, allowing three runs and six hits over 5.0 innings, with one walk and five strikeouts. He did not factor into the decision of the Dodgers' 5-4 win.

Against the Aviators: 2021: 4-6 2019: 1-3 All-time: 52-60 At LV: 28-32 (4-4 @ LVB) Oklahoma City and Las Vegas are opening the Triple-A Final Stretch with their second series of 2021. OKC won the first three games of the current series and leads, 3-1, already securing a series win. This marks the first time OKC will win a series against Las Vegas since 2015 when they went 3-1 at old Cashman Field...The teams last met during a six-game series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Aug. 26-31, with the Aviators winning the series, 5-1. Las Vegas outscored the Dodgers, 36-24, and outhit OKC, 56-50. The Aviators hit 12 homers in the series, while OKC hit seven. Las Vegas opened the series, 3-0...Matt Davidson had a team-high six RBI and Deacon Liput homered three times...The teams last met in Las Vegas during a four-game series Aug. 2-5, 2019. The Aviators won the series, 3-1, and scored 10 runs in each of their three wins, outscoring the Dodgers, 36-29, as the Aviators batted .342. Twice in their three wins, the Aviators trailed in their final at-bat, only to rally and walk off with a win...After dropping 10 of the previous 12 games, the Dodgers have won three of four against Las Vegas, including three consecutive games for the first time since 2015...So far in the 2021 season series, the road team is 8-2.

The Final Frontier: Oklahoma City opened the Triple-A Final Stretch in Las Vegas Thursday and are 3-1 so far. All 30 Triple-A teams will play five road games and five home games during the new postseason tournament format. A single 2021 Triple-A Final Stretch Winner will be crowned based on the highest overall winning percentage among all 30 teams during the final 10 games. Following tonight, the Dodgers will host El Paso for five games for the second half of the Final Stretch...All team and individual stats accumulated during the Final Stretch will still be counted toward 2021 season stats, but wins and losses will not affect league standings outside of the 10 games. A champion was named for both the Triple-A West (Tacoma) and Triple-A East (Durham) leagues for the 2021 regular season based on overall winning percentage through the originally scheduled 120-game championship season...At 3-1, the Dodgers tied with three other Triple-A West teams for the best record through four games. Two teams in Triple-A East - Durham and Nashville - are off to 5-0 starts.

Road Sweet Road: Even with Sunday's loss, the Dodgers have won eight of their last 10 road games and five of their last six road games. Prior to yesterday's defeat, the team was on a season-high five-game road win streak...The Dodgers are now 35-18 in their last 53 road games and 37-27 overall on the road, tied for the league's second-best road record with Tacoma and only behind Reno's league-leading road record of 40-24...The Dodgers have batted .271 on the road this season (64 G) compared to .249 at home (59 G). They have also hit 99 homers on the road compared to 75 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Regardless of tonight's result, OKC will finish with a winning road record for just third time in the last 13 seasons (also 2015 and 2016) and will end up with the third-highest road winning percentage in 23 seasons during the Bricktown era.

Speed Bump: OKC was held to two runs and six hits Sunday, marking just the third time this month (22 games) OKC was held to two runs or less. Sunday also marked the first time the Dodgers were held to fewer than four runs and recorded fewer than eight hits in a road game since Aug. 24 in Sugar Land. Following that game Aug. 24 in which they were held to one run and three hits, the Dodgers have scored at least 11 runs in five of the last 10 road games and notched at least 13 hits in five of 10 road games...Entering Sunday, the Dodgers had outscored opponents, 53-20, during their five-game road win streak and batted .360 (72x200) with 24 extra-base hits, nine home runs and were 24-for-67 (.358) with runners in scoring position. The Dodgers had outscored Las Vegas, 30-11, through the first three games of the current series...OKC notched just one extra-base hit yesterday after picking up 15 of them through the first three games in Las Vegas. It's also only the second time this month they had just one XBH.

Matt the Bat: Matt Davidson had Sunday off, but went 2-for-2 Saturday with a double, two walks and a game-high two RBI as he recorded his fourth straight multi-hit game (8x16) and his team-leading 23rd multi-RBI game of the season. He has seven multi-hit outings in his last 10 games, connecting on a combined 16 hits, including four homers and two doubles, with 10 RBI and nine runs scored...In 23 games since returning from the Injured List Aug. 28, Davidson has hit nine homers, collected 15 extra-base hits and tallied 29 RBI...His .638 SLG leads Triple-A West, while his 1.008 OPS is second, his 27 homers rank third, his 78 RBI are fifth and his 47 extra-base hits are ninth.

The Souz is Loose: Steven Souza Jr. did not play Sunday, but on Saturday tied for a game-high three hits and scored a game-high three runs, going 3-for-5. He recorded his fourth three-hit game of the season with OKC. So far in the current Las Vegas series, Souza is 6-for-15 with a triple, walk, six runs scored and two RBI...He has hit safely in eight of his last nine games with an at-bat, going 14-for-35 (.400), with four doubles, a triple and homer, as well as seven RBI and scoring 11 runs during the stretch.

Young Sheldon: Sheldon Neuse had the team's only multi-hit game yesterday, going 2-for-4. He's now 16-for-47 (.340) over his last 12 games and has hit safely in 16 of his last 20 games, going 28-for-85 (.329) with nine multi-hit games, 20 RBI and 19 runs scored...Neuse is 5-for-14 with two walks during the current series in his return to Las Vegas Ballpark. In 62 home games while playing for the Aviators in 2019, Neuse slashed .327/.387/.593 and had 17 homers, 31 extra-base hits and 55 RBI.

Dinger Details: The Dodgers have been held without a home run in four of their last six games. They have not homered in each of the last two games, marking the eighth time this season they failed to go deep in back-to-back games. However, the team has yet to be kept without a dinger in three straight games this season...Each home run hit by the Oklahoma City Dodgers during Triple-A's Final Stretch will benefit Cleats for Kids in Oklahoma City as part of "Homers That Help." So far the Dodgers have hit four home runs during the Final Stretch, equaling $200 toward C4K.

Zach Attack: Zach McKinstry recorded the Dodgers' lone extra-base hit Sunday afternoon with a double. He also drew a walk and scored OKC's first run of the day. He has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 12-for-41 (.293) with four homers, four doubles, eight RBI and 10 runs scored. He has 17 hits, including 11 for extra bases, in the month of September (14 G) with 11 RBI and 14 runs scored.

Like He Drew it Up: Drew Avans went 1-for-3 with a walk Sunday and has hit safely in four straight games, going 6-for-15 so far in Las Vegas with two doubles, a triple, two RBI and six runs scored. It's the third time this month he's hit safely in four or more straight games, and he is batting .323 in September with 21 hits in 21 games, including six doubles, a triple, homer, 12 RBI and a team-leading 18 runs scored. He's posted a .397 OBP this month as well.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers enter tonight having won three straight series finales overall and six of their last seven road series finales...Cristian Santana has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games with an at-bat, going 25-for-63 (.397) with two homers, five doubles, 16 RBI and nine runs scored. Since July 23, Santana's 70 hits rank second in the league and his .355 AVG is third...The Dodgers hit into three double plays Sunday, marking the first time they've done that since Aug. 20 at Sugar Land when they hit into four twin killings...Over his last 11 appearances, Andrew Schwaab has thrown 8.2 scoreless innings while holding opponents 2-for-28 with 10 strikeouts...Las Vegas swiped three bases yesterday. It's the first time since July 18 vs. Reno an opponent had three steals against OKC...Today is reliever Logan Salow's 27th birthday.

