OKC Dodgers Game Notes - October 1, 2021

October 1, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







El Paso Chihuahuas (3-4/49-78) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (5-2/66-60)

Game #127 of 129/Home #62 of 64/Final Stretch #8 of 10

Pitching Probables: ELP-RHP Adrian Martinez (0-2, 5.49) vs. OKC-RHP Mitch White (1-0, 1.69)

Friday, October 1, 2021 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers seek a third straight win in their series against the El Paso Chihuahuas as they continue their final series of the season, as well as the Triple-A Final Stretch, at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with fireworks scheduled to follow the game. The Dodgers have won six of their last eight games overall, as well as three straight home games, as they play a game in October for the first time during the team's Bricktown era.

Last Game: Steven Souza Jr. and Andy Burns each homered and drove in a pair of runs as the Oklahoma City Dodgers defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas, 5-2, Thursday night during the Triple-A Final Stretch at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers took the first lead of the night off the bat of Souza, who sent a two-run homer into the Dodgers' bullpen in left-center field for an early 2-0 advantage. El Paso answered in its next at-bat to tie the game via a two-run homer by Brian O'Grady. Burns broke the tie with a RBI single in the fourth inning as OKC went on to score a run in three straight innings. OKC added a run on a passed ball in the fifth inning before Burns hit a solo homer out to left field in the sixth inning for a 5-2 advantage. El Paso outhit the Dodgers, 9-8, but went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Mitch White (1-0) makes his eighth start and 11th overall appearance with the OKC Dodgers...White most recently took the mound Sept. 25 in Las Vegas, allowing one unearned run and three hits over 4.0 innings with two walks and five strikeouts. He did not factor into the decision in the team's 5-2 win...White carries a 1.69 ERA in Triple-A games heading into tonight. He has not allowed an earned run (2 R total) over his last two outings (8.0 IP) and has allowed six earned runs total over his 32.0 innings with OKC...Over last six starts with OKC, White has posted a 1.33 ERA (4 ER/27.0 IP) and allowed one or no runs in five of the six outings, including four games of at least 4.0 innings with one or no runs. During that time opponents have batted .225 (23x102) with no home runs and he has 31 strikeouts against eight walks...White has been recalled by Los Angeles nine times throughout the season, making 20 appearances, including four starts. In MLB action, he is 1-3 with a 3.74 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and .218 BAA, and he has 48 strikeouts against 17 walks in 45.2 IP...He was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second round (65th overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Santa Clara University as a redshirt sophomore...Tonight is his second appearance of the season against the Chihuahuas. On July 12 in El Paso, he pitched 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing six hits and no walks with two strikeouts in his lone win with OKC this season. OKC won the game, 2-0, in seven innings.

Against the Chihuahuas: 2021: 13-7 2019: 2-2 All-time: 27-17 At OKC: 12-8 The Dodgers and Chihuahuas wrap up the 2021 season and Triple-A Final Stretch with a five-game series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, marking their fourth series of the season and second in OKC...The teams most recently met July 8-13 in El Paso with the Dodgers winning the series, 4-2, as OKC won four of the final five games...The teams split their last series in OKC June 10-15, with the Dodgers winning the first two games and the series finale, but El Paso winning three straight meetings in between...Entering the current series, Matt Davidson and Zach Reks paced the Dodgers with 18 hits apiece in the season series, while Davidson and Luke Raley each had a team-leading 16 RBI. Davidson and Keibert Ruiz hit six homers each through the first 18 games...OKC has outscored El Paso, 135-98, and outhit the Chihuahuas, 203-184, and have hit 36 homers compared to El Paso's 17 homers...Outside of 2018, OKC has won or split each season series against the Chihuahuas since Tucson's franchise relocated to El Paso for the 2014 season...OKC enters tonight having won four straight games against El Paso, as well as six of the last seven meetings.

Fall Ball: Today the Dodgers' baseball schedule extends into October for the first time in the team's Bricktown era (since 1998). Prior to this season, the latest games played by Oklahoma City came as part of PCL Championship Series in 1999 and 2016 when the team played games on Sept. 17 in both years. In 1999, OKC played Vancouver in the championship round, losing, 5-3, Sept. 17 on the road as Vancouver clinched the series, 3-1. In 2016, OKC played El Paso in the PCL Championship Series with El Paso defeating the Dodgers, 4-3, in 11 innings to win the series, 3-1, as well as the PCL title at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Remember September: The Dodgers went 16-9 in September for their second-best month of the season (June, 17-8). OKC tied with Tacoma for the second-best record in Triple-A West and was one game behind Round Rock at 17-8. The Dodgers' offense ranked second in the league in both runs (166) and home runs (38). The pitching staff allowed the fewest homers (25), notched the second-most strikeouts (248) and ranked third in ERA (4.44).

The Final Frontier: The Dodgers are now 5-2 during the Triple-A Final Stretch. All 30 Triple-A teams are playing five road games and five home games during the new postseason tournament format. A single 2021 Triple-A Final Stretch Winner will be crowned based on the highest overall winning percentage among all 30 teams during the final 10 games...All team and individual stats accumulated during the Final Stretch will still be counted toward 2021 season stats, but wins and losses will not affect league standings outside of the 10 games. A champion was named for both the Triple-A West (Tacoma) and Triple-A East (Durham) leagues through the originally scheduled 120-game championship season...At 5-2, the Dodgers are tied with Albuquerque and Round Rock for the best record in Triple-A West. Durham leads all Triple-A teams at 7-0.

Connect Four?: Following wins Wednesday and Thursday as well as Sept. 21 vs. Round Rock, the Dodgers have notched just their second three-game home win streak of the season and first since June 8-11 vs. Sugar Land/El Paso...The Dodgers last won four straight home games in 2019 after defeating Memphis July 28 and then recording a three-game sweep Aug. 7-9 against Tacoma...The Dodgers are currently 29-32 at home this season and would have to win each of the remaining three games against El Paso to finish at .500. If the Dodgers drop as many as one game during this series, they'll finish with a losing record at home for a second consecutive season after it happened just twice over the first 21 seasons in Bricktown (2003, 2007)...Although the Dodgers are 3-1 in their last four home games, they have batted .178 (21x118) with three home runs, 11 runs scored and are 5-for-30 with runners in scoring position. During the three-game win streak, the OKC pitching staff has allowed only four runs (3 ER), one home run and held opponents 0-for-21 with runners in scoring position...The team's previous three-game home win streak was followed by three straight losses, also against El Paso June 12-14.

The Souz is Loose: Steven Souza Jr. extended his hitting streak to a season-best six games after hitting a homer Thursday. He is 11-for-27 (.407) during the stretch with three multi-hit games and two games with three hits, and in his last five games, he's 10-for-23 (.435) with four extra-base hits, nine runs scored and six RBI. He has also hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games with an at-bat, going 18-for-43 (.419) with five doubles, a triple and three homers with 11 RBI and scoring 14 runs...He's homered in back-to-back games for the for the second time this season (also May 28 and May 30 at El Paso).

Santana's Greatest Hits: Cristian Santana did not play last night, but on Wednesday connected on his eighth homer of the season and boosted his team-leading hit total to 102 this season. He has hit safely in 14 of his last 16 games with an at-bat, going 26-for-66 (.394) with three homers, five doubles, 18 RBI and 10 runs scored. He has seven multi-hit outings during the stretch, including a career-high five-hit night Sept. 24 at Las Vegas, and his 29 multi-hit games this season pace OKC...Since July 23, his .355 AVG ranks second in Triple-A West, while his 71 hits are tied for second, his 39 RBI are ninth and his 100 total bases are 10th.

Dinger Details: The Dodgers hit two home runs Thursday night and now have 10 homers during the Triple-A Final Stretch, including six over the last three games, resulting in $500 to be donated to Cleats For Kids in Oklahoma City. For each home run hit by Triple-A teams during the Final Stretch, Minor League Baseball will donate $50 per homer to a local 501(c)3 charity selected by the team. OKC is one of 10 Triple-A teams with 10 or more homers so far during the Final Stretch...El Paso homered in the third inning last night, marking the first time in three games an opponent homered against OKC. It was also the first home run the Chihuahuas have hit in eight games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season. Opponents have been kept inside the park in four of the last six games.

Matt the Bat: After compiling multi-hit outings in five straight games, Matt Davidson has been held 0-for-7 over his last two outings, marking just the second time in the month of September he was held without a hit in back-to-back games. Davidson wrapped up September tied with Cristian Santana for a team-leading 29 hits, including a team-best eight homers and 14 extra-base hits during the month. He had 10 multi-hit outings during the month...In 26 games since returning from the Injured List Aug. 28, Davidson has hit 10 homers, collected 16 extra-base hits and tallied 32 RBI. During that time, he leads the Minors in RBI and his home run total is tied for the most...For the season, Davidson leads Triple-A West with a .629 SLG and his .993 OPS is second. His 28 homers are tied for second-most in the league, while his 81 RBI are tied for fourth.

Young Sheldon: Sheldon Neuse is 19-for-55 (.345) over his last 14 games and has hit safely in 18 of his last 22 games, going 31-for-93 (.333) with 10 multi-hit games, 21 RBI and 20 runs scored...Overall this season, Neuse's 92 hits in 77 games are second on the team, although Neuse didn't play his first game with OKC until May 31.

Around the Horn: Zach McKinstry collected two hits, including a double, going 2-for-4 and scoring a game-high two runs for OKC last night. He has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games, going 15-for-52 (.288) with five doubles, four homers, eight RBI and 13 runs scored during the stretch...Kevin Quackenbush recorded his 22nd save of the season Wednesday night, not only moving into a tie atop Triple-A West, but also into second place on the team's single-season saves list during the Bricktown era (since 1998). Only Jose Veras has recorded more saves in one season with 24 in 2005...Billy McKinney went 2-for-4 with a double last night in the second game of his rehab assignment. He's the 11th different LAD player to join OKC on rehab assignment this season...When opening a series with a 2-0 lead, the Dodgers are 3-4 in Game 3, but 0-3 at home.

