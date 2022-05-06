OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 6, 2022

May 6, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Albuquerque Isotopes (12-15) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (16-11)

Game #28 of 150/Home #16 of 75

Pitching Probables: ABQ-LHP Dillon Overton (2-2, 6.33) vs. OKC-RHP Ryan Pepiot (2-0, 1.66)

Friday, May 6, 2022 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers seek back-to-back wins when they continue their series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Revel: Speed Painter will perform throughout the night presented by Courtyard by Marriott and Friday Night Fireworks are scheduled to follow the game...The Dodgers have won four of their last six games as well as five of their last eight games during the current 12-game homestand.

Yesterday's Games: In Game 1 of the Dodgers' first doubleheader of the season, Albuquerque scored five runs over the first three innings as they sent Oklahoma City to a 5-4 loss. The Isotopes scored in each of the first three innings to take a 5-0 lead for the second straight game of the series. Kevin Pillar finished with a game-high three hits and four RBI as he drove in all four Dodgers runs in the fourth and fifth innings. He hit a three-run home run out to left field for his fifth homer of the season. In the fifth inning, Pillar hit a RBI bloop single into shallow right field but the Dodgers were unable to pull even...In Game 2, Ryan Noda hit a grand slam in the first inning and Andy Burns racked up five RBI as the Dodgers rolled to a 12-3 win against the Isotopes. Noda hit OKC's first grand slam of the season to give the Dodgers a 4-0 lead. Albuquerque responded with three runs in its next at-bat to trim the Dodgers' lead to one run before Oklahoma City scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning. Burns hit a two-run double, Jason Martin had a RBI single and Omar Estévez hit a two-run single in the inning. Burns drilled a three-run homer over the Budweiser Deck in left field to extend OKC's lead to 12-3 in the fifth inning. Dodgers pitchers held the Isotopes scoreless over the final five innings.

Today's Probable Pitcher: April Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month Ryan Pepiot (2-0) is set to make his team-leading sixth start of 2022 after posting back-to-back wins in his last two starts...On Wednesday, Pepiot was named the PCL Pitcher of the Month for April by Minor League Baseball. He went 2-0 in five starts with a league-best 1.66 ERA and allowed 14 hits with 29 strikeouts over 21.2 innings and held opponents to a .182 batting average. He led the league in strikeouts while ranking third in BAA and fourth in WHIP (1.06)...Pepiot last started April 29 against Sugar Land in OKC, allowing two runs and six hits over a season-high 6.0 innings with two walks and seven K's in his second win of the season. He became the first OKC pitcher to complete 6.0 innings this season...The Dodgers have gone 5-0 in Pepiot's starts...Pepiot is entering his fourth season in the Dodgers organization after being selected in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Butler University, becoming the highest-drafted player in program history...He received weekly PCL honors after making two starts during OKC's first series of the season against Albuquerque. He threw a total of 7.2 scoreless innings, allowing one hit, three walks and seven strikeouts. Pepiot held the Isotopes 1-for-25 over the two games.

Against the Isotopes: 2022: 6-3 2021: 9-9 All-time: 122-102 At OKC: 72-41 The Dodgers and Isotopes meet for their second series in the young 2022 season and second series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The teams opened the season against one another April 5-10, with the Dodgers winning the series, 5-1, including closing the series with four consecutive wins. The Dodgers outscored Albuquerque, 43-24, in the series and outhit the Isotopes, 62-40, including nine homers. Zach McKinstry had 11 hits in six games, including three triples and three doubles...The teams split their 2021 season series, 9-9. The Isotopes won seven of the first 12 games before OKC won the final series, 4-2, including the final two games between the teams...The Dodgers have not lost a season series to Albuquerque since 2017, going a combined 6-0 against the Isotopes in 2018 and 2019 prior to last season's split...Going back to 2012, OKC is 30-9 at home against the Isotopes over the last 39 games. During the current series, Albuquerque secured its first back-to-back wins in OKC since 2016 and the teams played their first doubleheader since the 2011 season...Yesterday's Game 1 marked the fifth one-run game of the season between OKC and Albuquerque, with the Isotopes going 3-2. Between this season and last season, 13 of the 27 games between the Dodgers and Isotopes have been settled by one run, with Albuquerque going 8-5.

Getting Offensive: In Game 2 last night, the Dodgers scored 12 runs over just six innings, reaching the 12-run plateau for the fourth time this season and second time in the last four games (15 R - May 1). The Dodgers also connected on 14 hits in Game 2's six innings yesterday, hitting the mark for the fifth time this season and recording double-digit hits for the third time in four games - including both games Thursday - after being held to nine hits or less in nine of their previous 10 games...OKC went a combined 7-for-21 with runners in scoring position in Thursday's doubleheader and is 18-for-49 (.367) with RISP in the last five games combined after being held 5-for-47 (.106) with RISP in the previous eight games combined...All nine Dodgers batters in the Game 2 lineup collected at least one hit, with Zach McKinstry, Miguel Vargas, Andy Burns, Tony Wolters and Omar Estévez each finishing with multi-hit games...Over the team's last four games, the Dodgers have batted .320 (40x125) overall while tallying 35 runs. There have been five individuals within those four games to collect four or more RBI in one game. Prior to Sunday, no Dodger had more than three RBI in a game this season.

Pillar of Strength: Kevin Pillar went 3-for-4 with a home run and a season-high four RBI in Game 1 Thursday. It was also his third three-hit outing of 2022 to tie his season-high mark. He is now tied for the OKC team lead with five homers this season, and he paces OKC with 21 RBI. His 24 runs are second-most in the PCL behind teammate Miguel Vargas, while his .997 OPS is fifth, his .593 SLG and 21 RBI are sixth, his 48 total bases are eighth and his .404 OBP is ninth...His outing in Game 1 snapped a 0-for-10 stretch over his previous four games and a 2-for-18 stretch over his previous six games.

Burn Notice: Andy Burns racked up a career-high five RBI in Game 2 Thursday, going 2-for-4 with a double, homer and two runs. Although it's the first time in 827 career games in the Minors/Majors Burns collected five RBI in one game, he did have a pair of five-RBI games with the Lotte Giants of the KBO in 2018. Game 2 was his first game with four or more RBI since Aug. 13, 2019 with Triple-A Buffalo...Burns hit his team-leading seventh double of the season in the second inning as he collected his sixth multi-hit game and fifth multi-RBI game of 2022. His 18 total RBI this season are tied for second-most among OKC players.

Grandstanding: Ryan Noda hit OKC's first grand slam of the season in the first inning of Game 2. It was Noda's third career grand slam and first since Aug. 17, 2021 with Double-A Tulsa against Northwest Arkansas (also May 15, 2019 with High-A Dunedin)...In 2021, OKC hit nine grand slams to tie for the OKC team record for grand slams in a single season during the Bricktown era, initially set in 2005...Noda's homer moved him into a tie for the team lead with five homers...He has now hit safely in three straight games after an 0-for-14 stretch in his previous five games and 3-for-30 stretch in his previous 10 games. His 17-game on-base streak to start the season is tied for third-longest in the league and his 10-game hitting streak April 7-19 is the longest by a Dodger this season. His 19 walks are tied for second in the PCL while his .419 OBP is third.

Mighty Miguel: Miguel Vargas compiled a team-best four hits in Thursday's doubleheader, going a combined 4-for-8 in the two games with four runs scored. He now leads the Dodgers with 29 hits while his 25 runs scored pace the PCL this season. He has hit safely in a season-best seven straight games, going 12-for-26 (.462) with three RBI and 13 runs scored...Following a 3-for-17 start to begin his season and Triple-A career, the 22-year-old had slashed .317/.420/.476 since April 10 (22 games).

Tomás the Tank: Tomás Telis went 1-for-1 with a HBP and sac bunt in his three plate appearances in Game 1. He has now hit safely in eight of his last nine games, going 14-for-32 (.438) with four multi-hit games, seven RBI and six runs scored.

That's My JM: Jason Martin's five-game hitting streak came to an end in Game 1 Thursday, but he drew a walk before collecting a hit, walk, RBI and run scored in Game 2. He has now hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 9-for-22 (.409) with five RBI and five runs scored...Going back last Saturday, he has reached based via hit or walk in nine of his last 15 plate appearances. Overall, he has reached base safely in 21 of his 23 starts this season and 26 hits are second-most on the team.

Make 'Em Count: All three of the Dodgers' home runs yesterday were hit with at least two runners on base, and going back to Sunday, each of the team's last four homers have been with at least two runners on base. Dating back to April 27, each of the team's last eight homers have been hit with at least one runner on base, with five occurring with at least two runners on...The Dodgers have hit more homers with runners on (17) than with the bases empty (14) this season.

First Things First: Game 2 last night marked just the second time in the last 11 games the Dodgers scored first. During the current homestand, opponents have scored first in seven of the first nine games. The opposition has scored in the first or second inning in nine of the last 11 games as well, and the Dodgers have kept their opponent scoreless through the first three innings just once during that 11-game stretch...Albuquerque has scored nine of their 13 runs this series within the first two innings...OKC is 6-9 when the opponent scores first, compared to 10-2 when the Dodgers score first. OKC is now 7-0 when scoring in the first inning.

Around the Horn: By plating 12 runs in Game 2, it marked the Dodgers' highest-scoring game in a doubleheader since a 16-4 win in Colorado Springs Sept. 3, 2018... Jake Lamb went a combined 3-for-6 in the doubleheader, scoring three runs with two walks. He's hit safely in seven of his last nine games with five multi-hit games and is 12-for-30 (.400) with two homers, a double, six RBI, six runs scored and seven walks...Yency Almonte pitched a fourth straight scoreless outing Tuesday, and over his last 7.0 innings combined, he has allowed just two hits and no walks with 13 strikeouts.

