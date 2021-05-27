OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 27, 2021

Oklahoma City Dodgers (5-13) at El Paso Chihuahuas (8-9)

Game #19 of 120/Road #13 of 60

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Mike Kickham (0-1, 6.75) vs. ELP-LHP Jerry Keel (0-0, 0.00)

Thursday, May 27, 2021 | Southwest University Park | El Paso, Texas | 8:05 p.m. CT

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers continue their road trip and open a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 8:05 p.m. CT at Southwest University Park. The Dodgers seek back-to-back wins for the second time this season and first time on the road after a league-wide day off Wednesday...2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger and Zach McKinstry are both expected to continue Major League Rehab Assignments with OKC today.

Last Game: Starting pitcher Aaron Wilkerson held Albuquerque to one hit through 6.2 scoreless innings as the OKC Dodgers' offense was fueled by Luke Raley's career-high five RBI and Hamlet Marte's four RBI in a 12-0 win against the Isotopes Tuesday afternoon at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. In addition, Los Angeles Dodgers Cody Bellinger and Zach McKinstry continued their Major League Rehab Assignments, with Bellinger hitting his second home run in four games with OKC and McKinstry going 3-for-4 with a double and two runs. Raley hit a three-run homer in the top of the fourth inning as the Dodgers scored four runs in the frame. OKC added six more runs in the fifth inning, including Bellinger's homer and a bases-clearing double by Marte. The Isotopes were held without a hit through six innings and to three hits overall on the way to OKC's first shutout win since July 5, 2019 against Round Rock in OKC.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Mike Kickham (0-1) makes his fourth start for the Dodgers...Kickham last pitched May 21 in Albuquerque, allowing two runs on three hits, including a home run, with two walks and four strikeouts over 3.2 IP, but was not part of the decision in OKC's 13-3 win...Through his first three outings with OKC, Kickham has allowed just one run and five hits through the first three innings (9.0 IP), but opponents have scored seven runs while going 6-for11 in the fourth inning (1.2 IP)...Kickham had his contract selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers from the Alternate Training Site May 2 and threw the final two innings of the team's 16-4 win Milwaukee. He allowed three runs and five hits during his outing and struck out the final two batters of the ballgame. He was subsequently designated for assignment May 3 and outrighted to OKC May 5...Kickham signed with the Dodgers as a minor league free agent Jan. 8 and made four appearances for the team during Spring Training as a non-roster invitee...Kickham spent the 2020 season in the Boston Red Sox organization and made six appearances (two starts) for the Red Sox after having his contract selected from the Alternate Training Site Aug. 31. It was his first ML action since 2014. He picked up his first ML win after throwing 2.0 scoreless innings Sept. 5 against Toronto and recorded a career high eight K's against Tampa Bay Sept. 10...He is in his 12th pro season after he was selected by San Francisco in the sixth round of the 2010 MLB Draft from Missouri State University...Tonight is his eighth career appearance and sixth career start against the Chihuahuas. He previous faced El Paso while with Fresno (2014), Tacoma (2015), Round Rock (2015) and New Orleans (2017).

Against the Chihuahuas: 2021: 0-0 2019: 2-2 All-time: 14-10 At ELP: 7-5 The Dodgers and Chihuahuas meet for the first of three series of 2021 and their first of two series at Southwest University Park...The teams split their 2019 series in Texas, 2-2, as the Chihuahuas outscored OKC, 34-30, but OKC outhit El Paso, 47-46...Zach Reks went 6-for-18 with two homers, four RBI and scored three runs in the series...Outside of the 2018 series, OKC has won or split each series against El Paso since Tucson's franchise relocated to El Paso for the 2014 season, including all three previous series at Southwest University Park (2015, 2017, 2019)...Current OKC Dodgers Carlos Asuaje (2016-18), Kevin Quackenbush (2014-17) and Tim Federowicz (2015) have all played for El Paso during their careers.

Rehab Recap, Part I: Cody Bellinger and Zach McKinstry are scheduled to continue Major League Rehab Assignments today in El Paso. Bellinger played in the fourth game of his rehab assignment Tuesday, going 1-for-5 with a home run and a strikeout. He also played seven innings in center field. His home run came in the fifth inning when he belted an 0-2 pitch out to right field. At the plate, he is now 3-for-16 with two homers and three RBI. The 2019 NL MVP played in only four games with the Los Angeles Dodgers before being placed on the IL April 6. Following a collision at first base in Oakland, the injury was initially diagnosed as a left calf contusion before it was later determined to be a hairline fracture in his left fibula...McKinstry went 3-for-4 Tuesday with a walk in the fourth game of his rehab assignment, reaching base four times. He hit a double in the fifth inning, and added two singles and a walk in the game, playing seven innings in left field. He is 4-for-12 with two doubles, three walks and four runs scored with OKC. McKinstry played in 17 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season before being placed on the IL April 22 with a right oblique strain. At the time of his injury, McKinstry was batting .296 (16x54) with three homers and 14 RBI.

Rehab Recap, Part II: Pitcher Tony Gonsolin is scheduled to make his second rehab start Friday night in El Paso. In Gonsolin's first outing Sunday in Albuquerque, he completed three scoreless, efficient innings. He is recovering from right shoulder inflammation and was placed on the 10-Day IL April 4 before being transferred to the 60-day IL May 17. He made five appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers during Spring Training, but has yet to pitch during the regular season.

RBI Rush: Luke Raley finished with a career-high five RBI Tuesday, connecting on a three-run homer in the fourth inning and adding a two-run single in the eighth inning. His previous career-high mark was three RBI. Raley now ranks tied for second among OKC players with three homers this season. Through six games with OKC, Raley has seven total hits, eight RBI and four runs scored...Catcher Hamlet Marte, playing in only his fifth game of the season and getting his first start since May 9, racked up four RBI Tuesday to tie his career-high mark (twice previously). He hit a RBI groundout in the fourth inning before adding a bases-clearing double in the fifth inning. He has six total RBI through five games.

Getting Offensive: The 12 runs scored by the Dodgers Tuesday marked the team's second-highest run total of the season as well as the third time in the last five games OKC tallied a double-digit run total...Home runs from Cody Bellinger and Luke Raley gave the Dodgers their sixth multi-homer game of the season and their third of the series in Albuquerque...OKC's 13 hits Tuesday tied a season-high and was the fourth time in five games the Dodgers posted a double-digit hit total...Through the first 13 games of the season, the Dodgers slashed .216/.306/.345 and scored 48 runs (3.7 rpg). But over the last five games, the team has slashed .292/.387/.514 and scored 43 runs (8.6 rpg)...The team has gone 23-for-60 (.383) with runners in scoring position during the last five games after starting the season 25-for-110 (.227) with RISP.

Raging Ravelo: Rangel Ravelo did not play Tuesday, but entered Monday's game as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning and delivered a two-out RBI single. Over his last three games, Ravelo is 7-for-9 with a double, two homers, three runs scored, four RBI and a walk following a stretch of going 1-for-13...Ravelo's 21 overall hits, four homers, 13 RBI and 10 walks all pace the Dodgers, while his six doubles are tied for most on the team. He currently ranks among the top five of Triple-A West leaders in OBP (2nd, .485), AVG (3rd, .382) and OPS (3rd, 1.194). He ranks sixth in SLG (.709), and tied for eighth in XBH (10) and 10th in total bases (39)...On Sunday, Ravelo went deep in consecutive at-bats in the fourth and fifth innings, marking just the second multi-homer game of his career, now spanning 928 games.

Mound Turnaround: The Dodgers snapped a three-game losing skid with a shutout win Tuesday. The shutout was the first of the season for OKC and the team's first since a 1-0 victory July 5, 2019 against Round Rock in OKC and the team's first road shutout win since a 10-0 victory June 13, 2019 in Albuquerque...Prior to the shutout, OKC had given up at least five runs in 16 of their first 17 games, at least seven runs in seven games, and their 127 runs allowed ranked second-most in Triple-A West...Even with the shutout, the team's 7.00 ERA is still third-highest in Triple-A West and fifth-highest among the 120 teams in the Minors...The Dodgers have allowed 32 homers this season - second-most in the league - but Tuesday snapped a stretch of nine straight games allowing a homer...Dodgers starting pitcher Aaron Wilkerson held Albuquerque to one hit over 6.2 scoreless innings Tuesday afternoon. It was the first time an OKC starter at least pitched into the sixth inning and just the fourth time all season the starting pitcher completed 5.0 innings.

Picking Up Steam: Elliott Soto drew a bases-loaded walk Tuesday and also collected a single as he has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 8-for-21 (.381) with two doubles, four RBI and two runs scored....Carlos Asuaje scored his 12th run of the season Tuesday - tied for most on the team - and has now hit safely in eight straight starts, going 10-for-30 (.300)...Andy Burns picked up his fourth multi-hit game of the season Tuesday and has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 10-for-30 (.300) with five doubles, a home run, six RBI and nine runs scored.

