OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 20, 2021

May 20, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Game #13 of 120/Road #7 of 60

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Aaron Wilkerson (0-2, 9.45) vs. ABQ-LHP Kyle Freeland (0-1, 2.25; MLR)

Thursday, May 20, 2021 | Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, N.M. | 7:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers open a 12-game road trip and a six-game series tonight against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:35 p.m. Central time at Isotopes Park...OKC is 1-5 on the road to start the season after a six-game series in Round Rock May 6-11...This is the first of three 12-game road trips for the Dodgers this season.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers dropped their series finale with the Sacramento River Cats, 6-1, Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Sacramento held the Dodgers to two hits through eight innings before the Dodgers scored a run on two hits in the bottom of the ninth inning to avoid a shutout. Sacramento took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a solo home run by Justin Bour. The River Cats added two more runs in the fifth inning and three more runs in the top of the ninth inning, including a two-run triple by Peter Maris. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Zach Reks led off with a walk for the Dodgers and advanced to second base on a single by Andy Burns. Carlos Asuaje followed with a RBI single before Sacramento pitcher Silvino Bracho retired the next three batters to end the game.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Aaron Wilkerson (0-2) returns to the mound for his third start of the season tonight...Wilkerson most recently pitched May 15 against Sacramento in OKC, allowing four runs (three earned) and five hits over 4.0 innings with one walk and four strikeouts. He was charged with the loss in OKC's 13-1 defeat...Wilkerson signed with the Dodgers as a free agent May 1 shortly before the season began. He originally signed with Rakuten of the Chinese Professional Baseball League during the 2020-21 offseason, but opted out of his contract due to family reasons...Wilkerson was under contract with the Milwaukee Brewers during the 2020 season, but was not part of the team's player pool and did not play due to the canceled Minor League season...In 2019, Wilkerson started the season with Triple-A San Antonio before making eight relief appearances over three stints with the Milwaukee Brewers, totaling 16.0 innings throughout the season and posting a 7.31 ERA with 11 strikeouts and nine walks. He spent the majority of the season with San Antonio, making 17 starts and going 8-2 with a 3.42 ERA over 76.1 innings with 81 strikeouts...Wilkerson made his ML debut in September 2017 with the Brewers against Miami and has pitched in 14 ML games (three starts) with Milwaukee...He has lost both of his previous starts in his career against Albuquerque when he played for Colorado Springs in 2016 and 2018. Tonight will be his first career game at Isotopes Park.

Against the Isotopes: 2021: 0-0 2019: 3-0 All-time: 107-90 At ABQ: 45-54 The Dodgers and Isotopes are meeting for their first of three series in 2021...The Dodgers swept a three-game set between the teams June 12-14, 2019 by a combined score of 27-13 at Isotopes Park, including a 10-0 victory June 13, 2019. Zach Reks batted .571 (8x14) with two doubles, a home run and a team-leading eight hits and seven RBI...OKC also swept the 2018 series between the teams, 3-0, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, outscoring the Isotopes, 12-2. OKC outhit Albuquerque, 28-17, in the three-game set, batting .315 while holding the Isotopes to a .175 average...Since the teams each began new affiliations in 2015, the Dodgers lead the series, 10-8...Entering tonight, the Dodgers have won six straight meetings, and during that time the Dodgers have outscored the Isotopes, 39-15...The 2019 series marked the first time OKC has won three straight games in one series at Isotopes Park since June 22-24, 2011.

Raging Ravelo: Rangel Ravelo's eight-game hitting streak came to an end Tuesday in OKC's loss to Sacramento, but his on-base streak continued as he picked up another walk to add to his team-leading total. His nine total walks through 12 games rank tied for fifth-most in the Triple-A West. He ranks second on the team with 14 hits and eight RBI and has reached base safely in all 12 games to start 2021...Overall, Ravelo has hit safely in 10 of 12 games this season, batting .333 (14x42) and he sent the Dodgers to a walk-off win with his RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning Monday...He currently leads the team with five doubles (T-6th, TAW) and a .463 OBP (13th, TAW).

Reks in Effect: Zach Reks singled, walked and scored the team's only run Tuesday in OKC against Sacramento. He has now hit safely in 10 of the last 11 games, including three straight...Reks has reached base in each of OKC's first 12 games and leads the Dodgers with 15 hits, three homers and nine RBI...Since going 0-for-3 in the season opener, Reks is 15-for-43 (.349) with three homers and two doubles.

Ways of the K's: The OKC pitching staff racked up 12 more strikeouts Tuesday, marking already the ninth time this season they've struck out at least 10 batters in a game as well as the sixth straight. The staff's 133 total K's this season rank second-most in Triple-A West. In 2019, the Dodgers set a team record with 1,287 K's and led the league in strikeouts for the third time in four years...On the flipside, the Dodgers offense struck out 13 more times Tuesday night and has gone down on strikes at least 10 times in 10 of 12 games overall this season, including in nine of the last 10 games. The team's 138 strikeouts are the second-most in Triple-A West.

The Run Around: OKC allowed six more runs Tuesday and has allowed at least five runs in each of its first 12 games of the season. The Dodgers have allowed the second-most runs in Triple-A West through 12 games (89 R/86 ER) and are second in the league in homers allowed with 20...The 89 runs allowed by the Dodgers are the most given up by an OKC team through 12 games in the Bricktown era. OKC's previous high for runs allowed through the first 12 games of a season was 74 allowed in 2006 and 2000.

Today is a New Day: The Dodgers look for their third win in four games in tonight's series opener after opening with a 1-8 record for the team's slowest start to a season in the Bricktown era (since 1998)...The team is currently 3-9, marking the team's fewest wins through 12 games in the Bricktown era. The team had previously only registered as few as four wins through the first 12 games twice (2002, 2011)...The 2011 and 2002 teams then held 4-9 records for the fewest wins through 13 games since 1998.

Reversal of Fortune: The Dodgers entered Tuesday's game with a .167 AVG and .235 OBP when leading off an inning, but scoring 74 percent of the time when the leadoff man reached base (17/23). On Tuesday, the leadoff batter reached base five times (2x6, 3 BB), but only scored once, as OKC went 2-for-17 with runners on base and 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Around the Horn: Between the Majors, Minors and KBO, today will mark Andy Burns' 1,000th career regular season game as a professional...The Dodgers were held without an extra-base hit for the first time this season on Tuesday. The team had notched at least two extra-base hits in each of the first 11 games...Reliever Edward Cuello pitched a scoreless inning Tuesday and is one of 10 pitchers in the Triple-A West to make at least six appearances this season. The 22-year-old, who had not appeared above Low-A prior to this year, has held opponents scoreless in four of six outings and has eight strikeouts against two walks over 7.2 innings...Tuesday's game clocked in at 3:38, marking the second-longest game of the season. Nine of OKC's 12 games have lasted at least three hours - with all three exceptions at least 2:53 - and eight of 12 have lasted at least 3:20, with an overall average time of 3:21 through 12 games.

Triple-A West League Stories from May 20, 2021

