OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 11, 2022

May 11, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Oklahoma City Dodgers (18-13) at Round Rock Express (20-11)

Game #32 of 150/Road #14 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Mike Wright Jr. (1-2, 3.86) vs. RR-LHP Jake Latz (3-3, 4.18)

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers look to even their first series of the season against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. The Dodgers have lost back-to-back games and will try to avoid matching their longest losing skid of the season at three games (April 12-14; April 23-26).

Last Game: The Round Rock Express raced out to a 6-0 lead and piled up 13 runs on 13 hits and drew 10 walks, leading to a 13-7 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers Tuesday night at Dell Diamond. The Express scored two runs in the first inning and four more in the third inning when they had six straight batters reach base with one out. The Dodgers scored three runs between the fourth and fifth innings, including RBI singles by Jason Martin and Jake Lamb. Round Rock tallied three more runs in the fifth inning, with two scoring on a home run by Nash Knight, matching their largest lead of the game. OKC responded with four runs in the sixth inning, all with two outs. Zach McKinstry roped a RBI single, and Miguel Vargas followed with a three-run homer to get the Dodgers within 9-7. However, the Express scored four more runs between the seventh and eighth innings to pull away with the victory.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Mike Wright Jr. (1-2) makes his seventh appearance and fourth start with OKC...He last pitched during Game 2 of a May 5 doubleheader against Albuquerque in OKC and piggybacked starter Yefry Ramírez. Wright threw 3.0 scoreless innings of relief, earning his first win of 2022. He retired nine of the 11 batters he faced, with two hits and two strikeouts...He last started April 30 against Sugar Land in OKC, allowing one run and two hits with a season-high four walks and three strikeouts (ND)...Wright has primarily worked in a tandem with other pitchers this season. As a starter, he's allowed five runs and 13 hits over 10.0 innings but just two earned runs and five hits over 6.1 innings when pitching out of the bullpen...Wright signed with the Dodgers as a free agent March 16 after splitting last season between the Chicago White Sox and Triple-A Charlotte. He spent the first half of 2021 with Charlotte, posting a 7-5 record and 3.40 ERA with 90 strikeouts over 16 starts and was named Triple-A East Pitcher of the Month for June. The 32-year-old right-hander had a 1.05 WHIP and .202 BAA with Charlotte and lasted at least 6.0 innings in 10 of his 16 outings...Wright was promoted to Chicago in August and appeared in 13 games out of the bullpen, posting a 5.50 ERA with 11 walks and 11 strikeouts...He made his ML debut May 17, 2015 with Baltimore against the Angels...Wright was selected by Baltimore in the third round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of East Carolina and was the organization's Jim Palmer Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2013...He last pitched against Round Rock June 17, 2019 while with Tacoma, tossing 4.2 scoreless innings and allowing five hits and one walk with four strikeouts.

Against the Express: 2022: 0-1 2021: 16-13 All-time: 146-122 At RR: 77-61 The top two teams in the PCL East Division meet for their first series of 2022 after playing 29 games against one another during the 2021 season. They are scheduled to play a total 30 times in 2022...The Dodgers won the 2021 series, 16-13, as the Dodgers finished with a slight edge in runs (147-146) and homers (40-39) while the Express outhit OKC, 261-225. After losing five of the first six games, the Dodgers went 15-8 over the final 23 meetings, including a 9-3 record at Dell Diamond...Cristian Santana led the Dodgers with 27 hits in the series and tied with Zach Reks for a team-leading 16 RBI. Luke Raley homered six times in the series while pitcher Austin Bibens-Dirkx went 5-1...The first 18 games of the season between the teams were played at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, with the Dodgers going 10-8. The final 11 games of the series were played at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with the Dodgers going 6-5 in those games and Round Rock winning four of the final six meetings...The Dodgers have won five of the last six season series between the teams...Only 371 miles separate Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark from Dell Diamond, making it the shortest distance between the Dodgers and any of their PCL opponents.

Mighty Miguel: Miguel Vargas hit a three-run homer Tuesday as he extended his on-base streak to 13 games and his streak of scoring at least one run to 11 straight games. Over the 11-game stretch, he is 16-for-42 (.381) with nine RBI, nine walks and 17 runs scored, hitting safely in 10 of the 11 games...The 11-game streak with a run scored is the longest by any player in the Minors or Majors this season...Vargas has scored a team-best 29 runs this season and is tied for the OKC team lead with 33 hits. He also leads the Dodgers with 21 walks...Vargas' 29 runs pace the PCL, while his 21 walks are second-most, his 33 hits are tied for fourth and his 54 total bases rank eighth-most...Following a 3-for-17 start to begin his season and Triple-A career, the 22-year-old has slashed .306/.417/.490 since April 10 (26 games).

Zach Attack: Zach McKinstry went 3-for-5 last night with a RBI and two runs scored. During his current five game hitting streak, McKinstry is 11-for-21 (.524) with seven runs, three RBI and four multi-hit games. He now has 33 hits in 22 games with OKC this season, recording a multi-hit game in half of his contests, although it should be noted he's only had at least one plate appearance in 21 games. Tuesday marked his fifth game with three-plus hits this season...He is also tied for the OKC team lead in hits although he has only played in 22 of the team's 31 games (21 starts). He currently leads the PCL with a .384 batting average, a .444 on-base percentage and four triples.

On the Lamb: Jake Lamb picked up a RBI single Tuesday night and has now hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games, going 16-for-42 (.381) with three homers, three doubles, 13 RBI, nine runs scored and nine walks. He is 7-for-18 during a season-best five-game hitting streak with four walks, six runs scored and seven RBI...On Saturday, he hit a grand slam and posted five RBI for his highest RBI total since Aug. 8, 2017 with Arizona against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and his grand slam was his first since the 2014 season when he was with the Diamondbacks in an Aug. 29 game against Colorado.

Getting Offensive: Last night, the Dodgers scored at least seven runs for the fourth time in five games and notched at least 10 hits for the fourth time in the last six games. The Dodgers' 198 runs scored this season are second-most in the PCL behind Round Rock (199). They also homered for a sixth straight game, matching their season long streak, and the Dodgers have also homered in 12 of their last 13 games (14 HR)...The Dodgers went 4-for-12 with runners in scoring position last night have batted .337 (32x95) over the last nine games with RISP.

Pillar of Strength: Kevin Pillar went 2-for-5 yesterday with a RBI and scored a run. It was his third multi-hit outing in the last four games, and he is 9-for-17 over the four-game stretch with three homers, eight RBI and four runs scored. He leads OKC with 25 RBI this season and is tied for third-most in the league. He also ranks among the PCL's top five in runs scored (2nd - 27), triples (T-2nd - 3), SLG (3rd - .638), OPS (3rd - 1.045), total bases (5th - 60) and homers (T-5th - 7).

That's My JM: Jason Martin went 2-for-4 with double and RBI single in the series opener for his 10th multi-hit game of the season and sixth in the last 12 games. He has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games, going 13-for-34 (.382) with seven RBI and eight runs scored...His 21 total runs scored this season are tied for fourth in the PCL, and he currently ranks sixth with a .409 OBP.

When in Romero: Stefen Romero had Tuesday off, but on Sunday hit his first home run of the season. After slugging 96 home runs over the past five seasons in Japan, it was his first home run on U.S. soil since Aug. 26, 2016 in Reno while playing for Tacoma...Romero has hit safely in six of his first eight games with OKC and five of his first eight hits have gone for extra bases. He's notched 12 RBI over his last six games, with the RBI total tied for most in the PCL since April 30.

Omar Comin': Omar Estévez did not play yesterday, but singled in the ninth inning Sunday to extend his hitting streak to a season-best four games. He also drew a walk and during his current streak is 7-for-16 with three RBI, two walks and four runs scored...On Friday he went 3-for-5 with a double, RBI and two runs scored. It marked his first three-hit game since a four-hit performance July 10, 2021 at El Paso...Over his last six games, Estévez is 9-for-23 with three doubles, three RBI, two walks, five runs scored and has registered three multi-hit games. Prior to April 26, Estévez was 2-for-30.

Mound Maladies: Over the last 14 innings, the pitching staff has surrendered 24 runs and 26 hits, with opponents batting .382 (26x68) with nine extra-base hits. When opponents haven't struck out, they're batting .491 (26x53) and have a BABIP of .471 (24x51). The opposition has scored in nine of the 14 innings, with at least two runs in eight of those innings and at least three runs in six of those frames. Opponent have had 30 at-bats with RISP during that span, going 11-for-30 (.367). A total of 84 batters have stepped to the plate during that time (6.0 per inning) with 41 reaching base via hit, walk or HBP (26 H, 13 BB, 2 HBP)...The 24 runs allowed marks the team's highest two-game total since Aug. 20-21, 2021 at Sugar Land (12 runs each game).

Around the Horn: The Dodgers tied their season high with four errors in Tuesday's game and have committed seven errors in the last three games. It's the fifth time this season they've committed at least three errors in one game. The team's 23 unearned runs allowed are most in the PCL...Tomás Telis has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 15-for-37 (.405) with four multi-hit games, seven RBI and six runs scored...Over his last 9.0 innings combined, Yency Almonte has allowed just two hits and one walk with 16 strikeouts. For the season he has 25 strikeouts against one walk in 15.1 IP.

