OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 9, 2023

June 9, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Oklahoma City Dodgers (42-18) at El Paso Chihuahuas (28-32)

Game #61 of 150/First Half #61 of 75/Road #34 of 75

Pitching Probables: RHP Gavin Stone (2-2, 4.28) vs. ELP-LHP Jay Groome (1-5, 9.06)

Friday, June 9, 2023 | Southwest University Park | El Paso, Texas | 7:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers continue their road series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:35 p.m. CT at Southwest University Park. El Paso has a 2-1 lead in the six-game series and this is just the second time this season the Dodgers have lost two of the first three games of a series, with the other time also being in El Paso in early May...The Dodgers lead the Pacific Coast League and have an eight-game lead ahead of the Reno Aces and Round Rock Express, which are tied for second place.

Last Game: The El Paso Chihuahuas capped a comeback with a walk-off single from Tim Lopes in the 10th inning as they defeated the Oklahoma City Dodgers, 4-3, Thursday night at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas got the scoring started with a RBI groundout in the first inning. Oklahoma City tied the game in the third inning with a RBI single by Jahmai Jones. The game stayed even at 1-1 until Michael Busch put the Dodgers ahead with a two-run blast to right field in the seventh inning. El Paso closed the gap with a sacrifice fly by Rangel Ravelo in the bottom of the frame. The Dodgers were still clinging to a one-run lead with runners at first and second base and two outs in the ninth inning when Ravelo tied the game with a RBI single. After the Chihuahuas left the winning run at third base, the Dodgers were held scoreless in the top of the 10th inning. The Chihuahuas had runners at second and third base with one out in the bottom of the inning when Lopes chopped a ball over the head of a drawn-in Busch at third base and into left field for the game-winning hit.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Gavin Stone (2-2) makes his 10th start of the season with OKC and first against the Chihuahuas in 2023...Stone retuned to OKC and last started June 3 at home against Reno and allowed three runs and five hits over 4.1 innings with a season-high six walks and six strikeouts. The five hits allowed tied his season high with OKC, and the walk total tied his career high. He did not factor into the decision of OKC's 9-6 loss...Stone was most recently optioned to OKC May 30 after his second stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In starts against the Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays, Stone allowed 12 earned runs and 15 hits over just 6.0 innings combined...He made his ML debut May 3 at Dodger Stadium against Philadelphia and was previously optioned to OKC May 5...Last season, Stone was named the Los Angeles Dodgers Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year. He compiled a 1.48 ERA and 9-6 record across 26 games (25 starts) at three levels, starting the season with High-A Great Lakes (six games) before moving up to Double-A Tulsa (14 games) and making his Triple-A debut with OKC Aug. 18...Stone led all pitchers in the Minors in ERA and tied for ninth overall in strikeouts...Entering this season, Stone was tabbed as the Dodgers' No. 5 prospect by MLB Pipeline and No. 6 prospect by Baseball America...The Dodgers selected Stone in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of the University of Central Arkansas...Tonight is his second career appearance against El Paso. In one start against the Chihuahuas last season, Stone allowed one run and three hits over 6.0 innings with one walk and seven K's and recorded the win.

Against the Chihuahuas: 2023: 3-6 2022: 13-14 All-time: 44-39 At ELP: 25-26

This marks the second series of the season between the teams and second in El Paso in the span of five weeks...The teams last played May 2-7 at Southwest University Park and the Dodgers suffered their first and only series loss of the season, dropping four of six games. After the Dodgers took the series opener, the Chihuahuas won four of the final five games...Ryan Ward led OKC with six hits and tied Devin Mann with a team-best five RBI during the first series. El Paso outscored OKC, 35-24, and hit 12 homers compared to the Dodgers' four. Despite the hitter-friendly nature of Southwest University Park, the Dodgers batted just .202 (39x193) and scored a total of 24 runs...The Chihuahuas won the 2022 season series against the Dodgers, 14-13, clinching just their second season series win against OKC since Tucson's franchise relocated to El Paso for the 2014 season and their first against OKC since 2018. The Dodgers went 6-3 at home, but 7-11 at Southwest University Park, including losses in seven of their last nine games....After the teams played five series in 2022, the teams meet for just three series in 2023, including two in El Paso, and their season series wraps up July 23.

Trend Setters: The 42-18 Dodgers own the most wins in the Minors and only the 46-19 Tampa Bay Rays have more wins in all of affiliated professional baseball but have played five more games than OKC...The Dodgers are 20-7 since May 9 and have not lost consecutive games during the stretch, following up each of their last six losses with a win in the next game...Their 42 wins are the most by an OKC team through 60 games in the Bricktown era (since 1998) and no other OKC team since 1998 has had fewer than 21 losses through 60 or 61 games. The team's previous best record through 60 games was 39-21 in 2015....The Dodgers reached 40 wins in 55 games - faster than any PCL team since at least 2005, as data from 2004 and earlier is not available. The previous fastest PCL teams to 40 wins since 2005 were the 2019 El Paso Chihuahuas, 2015 OKC Dodgers, 2010 Fresno Grizzlies and 2008 Salt Lake Bees, who all picked up their 40th win in Game 61...OKC is 22-11 on the road and have the most road wins in Triple-A. They are 11-4 over the last 15 road games with two of those losses coming during the current series.

In the Dog House: With last night's loss, the Dodgers are now 3-6 in El Paso this season, but 39-12 in all other games and 19-5 in other road games. The Dodgers have yet to win consecutive games over their last four series in El Paso (21 games) and have lost six of their last eight games, 10 of their last 14 games and 13 of their last 18 games. They have lost at least three straight games within each of their last four series at Southwest University Park. Going back to 2022, the Dodgers are 10-17 (.370) at the venue, but 116-67 (.634) in all other games...Including last night, the Dodgers have been limited to three or fewer runs in seven of the last 13 games in hitter-friendly El Paso going back to last season and in four of nine game this season.

Keeping Up with the Joneses: Jahmai Jones went 1-for-4, collecting a RBI single and a walk last night to extend his current hitting streak to 15 games and on-base streak to 23 games. The hitting streak is the longest by any OKC player since 2019 (Gavin Lux - 16 G), and during the hitting streak, Jones is 22-for-45 (.489) with four homers, a triple, eight doubles, 12 RBI and 15 walks. The streak is the longest active streak in the league and tied for the fourth-longest by a PCL player this season...Since the streak began May 19, Jones leads all qualified players in the Minors in all three slashline categories (.489/.629/.978). His last hitting streak to reach 15 games was part of a career-high 25-game streak with High-A Inland Empire from July 27-Aug. 24, 2017...His on-base streak is the third-longest by an OKC player this season. He has reached base at least twice in 13 of his last 15 games, and since April 29, Jones' .513 OBP leads all qualified players in the full-season Minors. He has reached base in 35 of his last 54 plate appearances over 13 games (.648 OBP), getting on base at least three times in seven of the 13 contests...Overall this season, Jones' 1.029 OPS is fourth in the league, his .445 OBP is fifth and his .584 SLG is ninth...He has collected at least one RBI in seven consecutive games (11 RBI) for the longest streak of the season for an OKC player and longest by a Dodger since Zach Reks' seven-game streak during the 2021 season. The last OKC player to collect a RBI in eight straight games was Alex Verdugo in 2018...On Wednesday, Jones set a season high with four hits, including two home runs. He has four homers in his last five games and leads OKC with eight homers this season. Also on Wednesday, his 12 total bases set a career high and were the most by any OKC player in a game this season.

Jamming in June: Michael Busch led the OKC offense Thursday night by going 3-for-4 with a homer, triple and two walks, hitting his fourth home run of the season, but first since May 14. The triple was just the second of his pro career and first since the 2021 season with Double-A Tulsa...Over his last four games, Busch is 7-for-14 with five extra base hits and four RBI. Thursday was his sixth three-hit game of the season, which leads the team.

What a Mighty Good Mann: Although Devin Mann's season-best 10-game hitting streak ended last night, he extended his current on-base streak to 26 games by drawing two walks. The streak now stands as the longest on-base streak by an Oklahoma City hitter this season and is the third-longest active on-base streak in the league...During his current on-base streak, Mann is 30-for-88 (.341) with eight doubles, five homers, 26 RBI, 22 runs scored and 21 walks while posting a .477 OBP...His 23 doubles this season lead the PCL and are tied for the most in the Minors. He has hit a double in three of his last five games, and through 50 games played, he has exceeded his doubles total from the 2022 season (21 doubles in 118 G). His 28 extra-base hits this season are sixth-most in the league...After slashing .233/.314/.400 through May 2 (25 games), he is slashing .353/.486/.624 since May 3 (25 games). His OBP since May 3 is third in the PCL and his 1.110 OPS is fifth. His 26 RBI are seventh and his .624 SLG is eighth...Mann leads the Dodgers with 51 hits and 39 RBI this season and has picked up a RBI in seven of the last nine games (12 RBI) and in eight of 11 games (15 RBI).

The Late Show: Oklahoma City has registered a blown save in four of the last five games, losing a lead in the eighth inning or later each time. After being charged with only three blown saves as a team through the first 46 games of the season, the Dodgers have eight blown saves over the last 14 games, and four of their last six losses have been in games they led after seven innings. The team had not lost a lead in the ninth inning or later through the first 58 games of the season but has now done so on consecutive nights in El Paso, and last night was the team's first loss when leading after eight innings (27-1)...Last night was the 11th time in the last 17 games a game has been decided in the eighth inning or later, as well as the seventh time in the last 12 games and ninth time in the last 15 games. It was also the 21st game this season to be decided in a final at-bat...The Dodgers' seven extra-inning games are most in the PCL this season. They are now 4-3 in extras, losing three of their last four games.

Dinger Details: With Michael Busch's home run in the seventh inning last night, the Dodgers have now homered in a season-high five straight games. They have nine home runs during that span, following a stretch in which they needed 14 games to hit their previous nine homers. Since April 21, the team's 31 homers in 42 games are last among all Triple-A teams...After allowing at least one homer in each of their first nine games against El Paso totaling 16 dingers, the Dodgers kept the Chihuahuas inside the park last night. However, they fell to 12-3 this season when not allowing a home run.

Around the Horn: Reigning PCL Pitcher of the Week Mark Washington turned in 3.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen Thursday for his longest outing since 2017. He retired 11 of 13 batters faced and allowed two hits with no walks and four strikeouts. Over his last five games, Washington has completed 11.1 scoreless innings with four hits and 10 strikeouts...This is just the third time this season OKC has taken three losses in a five-game stretch. Tonight, OKC will try to avoid losing back-to-back games for the first time since a season-high three-game losing skid May 3-5 in El Paso...The Dodgers went 1-for-11 with RISP last night after batting .333 over the previous 14 games...The team has committed 10 errors over the last seven games, with three games of at least two errors.

