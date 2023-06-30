OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Oklahoma City Dodgers (1-1/51-24) at Sugar Land Space Cowboys (1-1/34-43)

Game #76 of 148/Second Half #3 of 75/Road #39 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Gavin Stone (2-4, 6.71) vs. SUG-RHP Spenser Watkins (NR, -.--)

Friday, June 30, 2023 | Constellation Field | Sugar Land, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers close out June and try to take the lead in their road series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 7:05 p.m. at Constellation Field. The series is tied, 1-1...The Dodgers are 15-5 over their last 20 road games and are 26-12 on the road overall this season as they own the most road wins in Triple-A.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning and received five scoreless innings from the bullpen in a 4-2 win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Thursday night at Constellation Field. The game was scoreless through three innings before the Dodgers rallied for four runs in the fourth inning. Bryson Brigman brought home the first run on a fielder's choice to give the Dodgers the lead. Later with the bases loaded and one out, Kole Calhoun ripped a triple down the first base line to extend the lead to 4-0. Sugar Land answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning with back-to-back homers by Pedro León and Jon Singleton. Both teams had chances to score throughout the rest of the game but could not convert, as the score remained the same. In the bottom of the ninth inning, the Space Cowboys put the tying runs on base with one out before Wander Suero induced consecutive pop outs to end the game.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Gavin Stone (2-4) is slated to start tonight's game after losses in his last two outings...Stone most recently pitched June 23 against Las Vegas in OKC, allowing five runs and six hits over a season-high 6.0 innings. He did not allow a run through the first four innings before allowing two-run homers in both the fifth and sixth innings. He issued two walks and recorded six strikeouts and was charged with the loss in OKC's 7-2 home defeat...Since being optioned to OKC May 30, Stone has made four starts and allowed 24 runs and 32 hits over 18.0 innings (12.00 ERA) with 11 walks and 23 strikeouts. Opponents have batted .381 (32x84) with four homers and he has a 2.39 WHIP (43 H+BB)...He made his ML debut May 3 at Dodger Stadium against Philadelphia and has made a total of three starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season...Last season, Stone was named the Los Angeles Dodgers Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year. He compiled a 1.48 ERA and 9-6 record across 26 games (25 starts) at three levels, starting the season with High-A Great Lakes (six games) before moving up to Double-A Tulsa (14 games) and making his Triple-A debut with OKC Aug. 18. Stone led all pitchers in the Minors in ERA and tied for ninth overall in strikeouts...Entering this season, Stone was tabbed as the Dodgers' No. 5 prospect by MLB Pipeline and No. 6 prospect by Baseball America...The Dodgers selected Stone in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of the University of Central Arkansas...Tonight is his fourth start of the season against the Space Cowboys. Over a combined 13.0 innings, Stone has allowed eight runs (seven earned) and 11 hits with eight walks and 14 strikeouts, going 0-1.

Against the Space Cowboys: 2023: 10-4 2022: 16-8 All-time: 38-24 At SUG: 12-11

The Dodgers and Space Cowboys meet for their third of four series this season and first of the season in Sugar Land...The Dodgers won the first two series of the season in OKC April 11-16, 4-2, and May 16-21, 5-1, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Drew Avans led OKC with 11 hits and 12 runs scored through the first 12 meetings, while Ryan Ward had nine RBI and Michael Busch knocked five doubles. The Dodgers outscored the Space Cowboys, 61-47, through the first two series as they held the Space Cowboys to a .199 AVG, but Sugar Land hit 15 homers compared to OKC's nine...The Dodgers won the 2022 series, 16-8, and went 11-4 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers did not lose back-to-back games to Sugar Land at any point last season...Of last season's 24 total meetings, nine were one-run games and six of 14 meetings so far in 2023 have been decided by one run...The last time OKC played at Constellation Field Aug. 16-21, 2022, four of six games were decided in a team's final at-bat, with three of those games won by the team trailing entering its final at-bat.

Crowning Achievement: The Dodgers clinched the Pacific Coast League's first-half championship as well as a playoff berth June 14. By virtue of winning the first half in the split-season format, the Dodgers will host a best-of-three PCL Championship Series Sept. 26-28 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark against the winner of the second half (or second-place finisher should the Dodgers also win the second half). The International League will do the same, and each Triple-A league champion will advance to Las Vegas for the 2023 Triple-A National Championship Game Sept. 30. The Norfolk Tides won the first-half title in the International League...This is the first time the PCL season has been split into halves during OKC's Bricktown era. OKC last won a PCL division title in 2018 and the team owns 10 PCL division titles and three PCL conference titles since 1998. OKC will seek its first league championship since 1996 this fall...Fellow Dodgers affiliates High-A Great Lakes and Single-A Rancho Cucamonga also won first-half division titles.

Trend Setters: The Dodgers picked up a win last night to avoid matching their longest losing skid of the season at three games (May 3-5) and their first 0-2 series start of 2023. Through each of their first 14 series this year, the team has at the least split the first two games...Although the Dodgers are 2-3 in their last five games and 5-6 over the last 11 games, they are 51-24 overall and own the most wins among the 120 full-season teams in Minor League Baseball, while their winning percentage ranks third. The Dodgers reached the 50-win mark in 72 games - faster than any PCL team since at least 2005, as data from 2004 and earlier is not available. The previous fastest a PCL team has reached 50 wins in a season since 2005 was in 77 games, achieved by the 2015 Dodgers and 2011 Sacramento River Cats (50-27)...No other OKC team during the Bricktown era (since 1998) has had fewer than 26 losses through 75 games and the team's best previous record through 75 games was in 2015 when the Dodgers went 49-26...OKC is 29-13 since May 9 and has lost consecutive games just twice during the 42-game stretch.

Close Calls:Last night marked the sixth straight game between the Dodgers and Space Cowboys to be decided by one or two runs, as well as the seventh in the last eight meetings, with OKC going 5-2 in those games with Sugar Land. Nine of 14 overall games this season between the clubs have been settled by one or two runs...So far in 2023, OKC is 25-9 in games decided by two runs or less, but is 6-7 in the last 13 close games after starting the season 19-2 in contests decided by two runs or less...Seven of OKC's last 13 losses have been by one run.

In the Hunt: Hunter Feduccia tallied a game-high four hits Thursday as part of a 4-for-4 night with two doubles. He has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 19-for-35 (.543) with eight extra-base hits, eight RBI, 10 runs scored and eight walks. He has also reached base at least twice nine of the 10 games and posted a .628 OBP (OB 27/43 PA). Thanks to the recent heater, he has raised his season batting average from .246 to .309...Feduccia has turned in three straight multi-hit games, going 8-for-11 with four extra-base hits, and has recorded seven multi-hit outings in his last nine games, going 18-for-31 (.581)...Thursday was his second game this season with four-plus hits, as he joined Bryson Brigman as the second OKC player to accomplish that feat...In 14 June games, Feduccia is batting .392 (20x51) with eight extra-base hits, 10 walks, eight RBI and 13 runs scored. His 20 hits this month marks his highest monthly hit total since July 2021 with Double-A Tulsa when he had a career-best 23 hits in 21 games during the month.

What a Mighty Good Mann: Devin Mann finished with a hit and run scored last night as he has hit safely in four of his last five games (6x21) and in seven of his last nine games (11x32)...Mann leads the Dodgers with 31 hits, 26 RBI and 22 runs scored in June and is batting .388 (31x80) this month with six doubles and eight homers. His .763 SLG, 1.231 OPS and 61 total bases are second in the PCL this month, while his eight homers are tied for second and his RBI and hit totals are third. His 14 extra-base hits and runs scored are each tied for third...On Wednesday, he hit his team-leading 12th home run of the season and all 12 of his homers have been hit since May 7 (37 games) - tied for third-most in the PCL during that time...His 26 doubles lead the PCL, while his 38 extra-base hits are tied for second and his .991 OPS is fourth...His 26 doubles are tied for second-most in the Minors and his 38 extra-base hits are tied for fifth...Mann leads the Dodgers with 72 hits and 56 RBI.

Dinger Details: The Dodgers were held without a home run last night for the second time in three games after homering in 15 of their previous 17 games. However, the Dodgers have hit 32 home runs over their last 20 games (since June 3) after they hit 16 homers over the 21 games prior (May 10-June 2). The Dodgers have hit 33 homers in June (22 G) after hitting a league-low 20 homers in 26 May games and 24 homers in 26 April games...On the other hand, OKC allowed two home runs last night - back-to-back homers in the fourth inning - and has allowed two or more homers in three of the last five games (8 HR) and in 10 of the last 18 games (25 HR). The back-to-back home runs were just the second allowed by OKC this season and first since April 7 at Las Vegas. Overall, OKC has allowed 96 home runs through 75 games. Last season, the Dodgers did not allow their 96th homer until July 23 in Game 92.

Mound Matters: The Dodgers have allowed four runs or less in four of their last six games and in five of the last eight games. The Dodgers had allowed five or more runs in 15 of the 21 games entering Wednesday's series opener and eight or more runs six times during the stretch...After allowing four runs Wednesday, this marks the first time all month the Dodgers have allowed four or fewer runs in consecutive games. It's also the first time since June 2 the team has kept the opponent to fewer than 10 hits in back-to-back games. OKC owns a 5.66 ERA in June - second-lowest in the PCL this month - but significantly higher than their Triple-A-low 3.39 ERA in May. The Dodgers have allowed 236 hits in 22 games so far this month after allowing a total of 184 hits in 26 games in May and 197 hits through 26 games in April....Following a solid four-inning spot start by Justin Hagenman last night, four Dodgers relievers combined to hold the Space Cowboys scoreless and to two hits over the final five innings, marking the 17th time overall this season the bullpen has thrown 4.0 or more scoreless innings in one game. Alec Gamboa followed Hagenman with 2.2 scoreless innings to earn the win...The OKC pitching staff issued three walks Thursday and has allowed a total of 11 walks over the last six games.

Around the Horn: Kole Calhoun hit a key three-run triple in the fourth inning Thursday night and finished 1-for-4 with a walk. Over his last four games, Calhoun is 6-for-15 with five RBI. He has 16 hits and 11 RBI in his in his first 14 games with OKC...The Dodgers and Space Cowboys combined to go 1-for-21 with runners in scoring position Thursday, with OKC going 1-for-15. The Dodgers stranded 10 runners on base, including seven in scoring position...In the first two games of the current series, the Dodgers are 3-for-32 from the fifth inning on, with Hunter Feduccia providing all three hits...David Freitas is currently on an eight-game hitting streak, going 9-for-32 with two doubles, a home run, six RBI and seven runs scored. He has hit safely in 10 of his 11 games with OKC.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.