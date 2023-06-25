OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 25, 2023

June 25, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Las Vegas Aviators (33-40) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (50-22)

Game #73 of 148/First Half #73 of 73/Home #37 of 73

Pitching Probables: LV-LHP Kyle Muller (5-3, 4.50) vs. OKC-RHP Matt Andriese (5-3, 4.50)

Sunday, June 25, 2023 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 2:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: Bally Live, MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers and Las Vegas Aviators conclude their five-game series, as well as their season series, at 2:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC has a 3-1 lead in the current set and will win its 11th series of the season regardless of today's result...The Dodgers reached the 50-win mark in Game No. 72 last night - faster than any Pacific Coast League team since 2005...The first half of the Pacific Coast League season also wraps up today.

Last Game: Ryan Ward and Devin Mann each homered and starting pitcher Landon Knack recorded his first Triple-A win in the Oklahoma City Dodgers' 7-3 victory against the Las Vegas Aviators Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers grabbed the first lead of the game in the third inning when Jahmai Jones hit a two-run double down the right field line. The Aviators cut the lead in half in the fourth inning on a solo home run by Cody Thomas. The Dodgers added two runs in the fourth inning on a RBI triple by Hunter Feduccia and RBI double by Justin Yurchak for a 4-1 advantage. Las Vegas scored runs in the fifth and sixth innings, including a solo home run by Max Schuemann, as the Aviators trimmed OKC's lead to 4-3. Ryan Ward hit a solo homer out to left field in the seventh inning before Devin Mann's two-run homer out to left field in the eighth inning extended OKC's lead to 7-3. Knack (1-0) pitched 5.0 innings for the Dodgers, allowing two runs on two solo home runs and seven hits total with one walk and six strikeouts in his second Triple-A start.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Matt Andriese (5-3) makes his team-leading 14th start of the season...He was charged with a loss in his last outing June 18 against Salt Lake in OKC. He allowed three runs and nine hits over 6.0 innings with two walks and four strikeouts as the Dodgers' lost the series finale, 4-3. It was his fourth quality start of the season, which leads the team...Andriese was named May's PCL Pitcher of the Month by MiLB and in four starts, he went 2-0 with a 1.77 ERA. He held opponents to a .194 average and did not allow an earned run in two of his four starts and just one earned run in another outing. He allowed 14 hits over 20.1 IP with four walks and 13 K's, posting a 0.89 WHIP. It was his first career monthly award and second honor of 2023 as he was named PCL Pitcher of the Week for May 8-14....Over his last nine starts, Andriese has posted a 2.77 ERA and the Dodgers have gone 7-2 in those games...Andriese is in his 13th professional season and signed with the Dodgers Jan. 30 after spending the 2022 season with the Yomiuri Giants of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball, going 5-2 with a 2.86 ERA over 15 games. He notched 56 strikeouts against 14 walks in 63.0 IP...Andriese was selected in the third round of the 2011 MLB Draft by San Diego from UC Riverside and made his ML debut with Tampa Bay April 10, 2015 at Miami. He's made a total of 217 appearances in the Majors with five different teams...Tonight is his second start of the season against the Aviators. He pitched in Las Vegas April 6, allowing four runs (three earned) and five hits over 4.2 innings. He did not issue a walk and recorded four strikeouts in a no decision.

Against the Aviators: 2023: 8-2 2022: 2-4 All-time: 62-68 At OKC: 29-34

The Dodgers and Aviators meet for their second of two series this season after the teams played April 4-9 in Las Vegas with the Dodgers winning that series, 5-1. Luke Williams led the Dodgers with nine hits and Steven Duggar had seven RBI, including two homers. Jahmai Jones also homered twice in Las Vegas...Three of OKC's wins during the first series were by one-run margins, including a 6-5 win in 10 innings in the series finale...The Aviators won the only series of the 2022 season between the teams July 4-9 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, 4-2, during their last trip to OKC. The Aviators outscored OKC, 43-34, while OKC hit eight home runs in the six-game series compared to Las Vegas' six homers...This will be OKC's first season series win against Las Vegas since 2015 when they went 3-1. The Dodgers had gone 0-4-2 in season series with the Aviators since...The Dodgers are 3-1 at home against Las Vegas this year after the Aviators went 9-3 in OKC between the 2021-22 seasons. Las Vegas was 3-0-1 over the last four series in Bricktown since 2016, going 14-6 over that span.

Crowning Achievement: The Dodgers clinched the Pacific Coast League's first-half championship as well as a playoff berth June 14. By virtue of winning the first half in the split-season format, the Dodgers will host a best-of-three PCL Championship Series Sept. 26-28 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark against the winner of the second half (or second-place finisher should the Dodgers also win the second half). The International League will do the same, and each Triple-A league champion will advance to Las Vegas for the 2023 Triple-A National Championship Game Sept. 30. The Norfolk Tides won the first-half title in the International League...This is the first time the PCL season has been split into halves during OKC's Bricktown era. OKC last won a PCL division title in 2018 and the team owns 10 PCL division titles and three PCL conference titles since 1998. OKC will seek its first league championship since 1996 this fall...The first half of the PCL schedule wraps up today with the conclusion of this series...Fellow Dodgers affiliates High-A Great Lakes and Single-A Rancho Cucamonga also won first-half division titles.

Nifty Fifty: With Saturday's win, the Dodgers improved to 50-22 overall, reaching the 50-win mark in 72 games - faster than any PCL team since at least 2005, as data from 2004 and earlier is not available. The previous fastest a PCL team has reached 50 wins in a season since 2005 was in 77 games, achieved by the 2015 Dodgers and 2011 Sacramento River Cats (50-27)...No other OKC team during the Bricktown era (since 1998) has had fewer than 24 losses through 72 games and the team's best previous record through 72 games was in 2015 when the Dodgers went 48-24...The Dodgers own the most wins among all 120 full-season teams in Minor League Baseball, as well as the best winning percentage. Only the 53-27 Tampa Bay Rays have more wins in affiliated professional baseball, but have played eight more games...OKC is 28-11 since May 9 and has lost consecutive games just once during the 39-game stretch...OKC is 25-11 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season with a 19-8 mark over their last 27 home games. The team's lone consecutive home losses this season came during the previous series.

What a Mighty Good Mann: Devin Mann went 2-for-4 with a double, home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base Saturday night. He doubled in a second straight game to raise his league-leading total to 26 doubles this season - second-most in the Minors. He is one double shy of matching his career-high mark for doubles in a season, set in 2021 with Double-A Tulsa...His home run in the eighth inning was his team-leading 11th homer of the season, and all of his homers have occurred since May 7 (33 games) - tied for second in the PCL during that time period...Over his last six games, Mann is 9-for-17 with three homers, two doubles, eight RBI and seven runs scored. He has hit safely in 19 of his last 23 games, going 36-for-84 (.429) with eight homers, 14 extra-base hits and 31 RBI. Since May 25, Mann leads the PCL in OPS (1.322), SLG (.798) and OBP (.524) while ranking second in batting average and third in RBI (31)...Saturday marked his team-leading 21st multi-hit game of the season and he paces the Dodgers with 70 hits and 55 RBI this season...His 37 extra-base hits this season are second-most in the league, while his 1.015 OPS is third and his .589 SLG is fifth.

Dinger Details:The Dodgers hit two home runs Saturday night as the team has now homered in four straight games (6 HR) and has hit 30 homers over the last 17 games. The Dodgers have homered at least once in 15 of the last 17 games with nine multi-homer games during the stretch. They have hit 13 homers through the first nine games of the homestand. Since June 3, OKC's 30 homers are tied for third-most in the league, although they have played at least one fewer game than the PCL's other top teams...On the other hand, the Dodgers allowed two home runs last night and five homers over the last two nights after not allowing a homer in back-to-back games. The Dodgers have allowed at least two home runs in nine of the last 15 games (22 HR). The team has allowed 93 home runs through 72 games. Last season the Dodgers did not allow their 93rd homer until July 16 in Game 89.

Light Switch Offense: The Dodgers scored seven runs on 10 hits in last night's victory, marking the 12th time in their last 14 wins the Dodgers scored seven or more runs. The output followed a two-game stretch in which the Dodgers were held to three total runs and went 9-for-57 (.158) in the process with all three runs scoring on solo homers. It was the team's lowest two-game run total this season (previously five runs) and lowest in consecutive nine-inning games since July 29-30, 2022 vs. Sugar Land...The offense has been dramatically up and down recently, and over the first nine games of the current homestand, the Dodgers have scored 10 or more runs three times but have been held to three runs or less in five other games, as the run totals in the nine-game stretch have been 17-3-2-14-3-10-1-2-7. Going back to their previous road series in El Paso, they've reached at least 10 runs in five of the last 13 games, but have four or less runs in seven other games, including six games with no more than three runs. OKC has scored 10 runs or more in four of their previous six wins as well as in five of their last eight wins, but Dodgers have been held to three runs or less in each of their last five losses...Although they have played at least one and up to three games fewer than the teams ahead of them, the Dodgers' 152 runs scored since June 1 (19 G) are fourth-most in the Minors (8.0 rpg).

In the Hunt: Hunter Feduccia went 2-for-3 with a triple, RBI, walk and two runs scored Saturday. The triple was his first of the season and he has now hit safely in seven of his last eight games, batting .481 (13x27) with four doubles, a triple, seven RBI, eight walks and nine runs scored...During the current homestand, Feduccia is 12-for-23 and has reached base 19 times in 30 plate appearances He's tallied five multi-hit games over the seven games he's played in during the homestand.

Mound Matters: The Dodgers held the Aviators to three runs Saturday as they allowed fewer than four runs for just the second time in the last 10 games...The Dodgers have allowed five or more runs in seven of the last 10 games and the team owns a 5.78 ERA in June - second-lowest in the PCL this month - but significantly higher than their Triple-A-low 3.39 ERA in May...Las Vegas outhit the Dodgers, 11-10, last night as an OKC opponents have racked up at least 10 hits in four of the last five games and in eight of the last 10 games (107 H total; 10.7 hpg)...The pitching staff issued just one walk last night and has allowed three walks over the last three games combined. They've also allowed two or fewer walks in four of the last five games (9 BB total).

Around the Horn: David Freitas did not play Saturday, but on Friday hit his second homer of the season to extend his hitting streak to seven games for the longest active streak by an OKC player. During the streak, he is 8-for-27 with two doubles, a home runs six RBI and seven runs scored. He has hit safely in nine of his 10 games with OKC this season...OKC is 8-4 in series finales and 5-1 in the last six, but lost its most recent series finale against Salt Lake June 18 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 25, 2023

OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 25, 2023 - Oklahoma City Dodgers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.