OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 20, 2023

June 20, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Las Vegas Aviators (32-37) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (47-21)

Game #69 of 149/First Half #69 of 74/Home #33 of 74

Pitching Probables: LV-LHP Kyle Muller (1-1, 5.40) vs. OKC-LHP Mike Montgomery (0-1, 7.71)

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: Bally Live, MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers continue their homestand and open a six-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on a $2 Tuesday. The first-half PCL champion Dodgers have lost three of the last four games.

Last Game: Bryson Brigman drove in all three of the Oklahoma City Dodgers' runs Sunday afternoon in a 4-3 loss to the Salt Lake Bees at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Salt Lake took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a sacrifice fly and a RBI double by David Fletcher and then led the rest of the series finale between the teams. The Bees went ahead, 3-0, on another sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. The Dodgers were held to one hit through six innings before Brigman hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to cut Salt Lake's lead to 3-2. Jack López connected on a solo home run in the eighth inning for a 4-2 Bees lead before Brigman's RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning trimmed Salt Lake's advantage to one run.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Mike Montgomery (0-1) is scheduled to make his third start with OKC and second of the current homestand...Montgomery was charged with his first loss with OKC in his last start June 14 against Salt Lake. Pitching on three days' rest, he allowed three runs and six hits over 1.2 innings with two walks and two strikeouts in the team's 6-3 defeat...He made his season debut June 10 in El Paso and allowed one run on four hits, including a home run, while striking out two in three innings and did not factor into OKC's 4-1 win...The left-handed pitcher signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers June 7. He started the season with the Acereros Del Norte in the Mexican League after signing with the team in February, but did not appear in a game and elected free agency in April...The 33-year-old spent the 2022 season with Triple-A Syracuse where he made 22 appearances (17 starts), going 2-10 with a 6.72 ERA over 69.2 IP with 54 strikeouts against 33 walks...Montgomery made 183 appearances (70 starts) in MLB from 2015-20 with the Seattle Mariners (2015-16), Chicago Cubs (2016-19) and Kansas City Royals (2019-20) and owns a career 23-24 record and 3.84 ERA and 1.35 WHIP...In 2016, he made 49 appearances with the Mariners and Cubs, posting a 2.52 ERA over 100.0 innings. He earned the save in the Cubs' World Series-clinching Game 7, entering the game in the bottom of the 10th inning and securing the game's final out in Cleveland...Montgomery was originally selected by the Royals with the 36th overall pick in the 2008 MLB Draft from William S. Hart High School in Santa Clarita, Calif.

Against the Aviators: 2023: 5-1 2022: 2-4 All-time: 59-67 At OKC: 26-33 The Dodgers and Aviators meet for their second of two series this season after the teams played April 4-9 in Las Vegas with the Dodgers winning that series, 5-1. Luke Williams led the Dodgers with nine hits and Steven Duggar had seven RBI, including two homers. Jahmai Jones also homered twice in Las Vegas...Three of OKC's wins during the first series were by one-run margins, including a 6-5 win in 10 innings in the series finale...The Aviators won the only series of the 2022 season between the teams July 4-9 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, 4-2, during their last trip to OKC. The Aviators outscored OKC, 43-34, while OKC hit eight home runs in the six-game series compared to Las Vegas' six homers...Las Vegas has won three straight season series against OKC, and the Dodgers have not won a season series with Las Vegas since 2015 when they went 3-1. The Dodgers have gone 0-4-2 in season series with the Aviators since...The Aviators have won each of their last two series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, going 9-3 between the 2021-22 seasons. Las Vegas is 3-0-1 in four series in Bricktown since 2016, going 14-6 over that span.

Crowning Achievement: The Dodgers clinched the Pacific Coast League's first-half championship last week as well as a playoff berth. By virtue of winning the first half in the split-season format, the Dodgers will host a best-of-three PCL Championship Series Sept. 26-28 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark against the winner of the second half (or second-place finisher should the Dodgers also win the second half). The International League will do the same, and each Triple-A league champion will advance to Las Vegas for the 2023 Triple-A National Championship Game Sept. 30. This is the first time the PCL season has been split into halves during OKC's Bricktown era...OKC last won a PCL division title in 2018 and the team owns 10 PCL division titles and three PCL conference titles since 1998. OKC will seek its first league championship since 1996 this fall...The first half of the PCL schedule wraps up at the conclusion of this series June 25...Fellow Dodgers affiliates High-A Great Lakes and Single-A Rancho Cucamonga have also clinched first-half division titles. Double-A Tulsa enters today tied for the Texas League lead with six games remaining in the half.

Trend Setters: Despite losing three of the last four games and losing their first home series of the season against Salt Lake last week, the 47-21 Dodgers have the most wins and best winning percentage among all 120 full-season teams in Minor League Baseball. Only the 51-24 Tampa Bay Rays have more wins in affiliated professional baseball but have played seven more games...OKC is 25-10 since May 9 and has lost consecutive games just once during the 35-game stretch...The Dodgers reached 45 wins in 63 games - faster than any PCL team since at least 2005, as data from 2004 and earlier is not available. The previous fastest PCL team to 45 wins since 2005 was the 2015 OKC Dodgers who reached win No. 45 in game No. 67 (45-22). No other OKC team during the Bricktown era (since 1998) has had fewer than 22 losses through 68 games and the team's best previous record through 68 games was 46-22 in 2015. The team's best record through 69 games since 1998 was 46-23 in 2015...OKC is 22-10 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season with a 16-7 mark over their last 23 home games. The team's lone consecutive home losses this season came during the previous series.

Keeping Up with the Joneses: Jahmai Jones' 21-game hitting streak came to an end Sunday as he was held 0-for-4. His hitting streak was tied for the longest in the PCL this season and was the third-longest in OKC's Bricktown era, as only two other OKC players recorded a hitting streak beyond 20 games: Anderson Hernandez (30 games; 2011) and Warren Newson (23 games; 1998). During his hitting streak, Jones went 31-for-69 (.449) with 18 extra-base hits, 15 RBI, 21 walks and 18 runs scored. His last hitting streak to reach 21 games was part of a career-high 25-game streak with High-A Inland Empire from July 27-Aug. 24, 2017...Since May 19 (22 games), Jones leads all qualified players in the Minors with a .562 OBP, while ranking second in SLG (.836) and OPS (1.399) and is fourth in AVG (.425)...Jones' 29-game on-base streak also came to an end Sunday. The streak was the second-longest on-base streak by an OKC player in 2023 as he fell one game shy of tying Devin Mann's team-best 30-game on-streak this season, which is third-longest in the league. Jones has reached base at least twice in 19 of the last 22 games, including 11 of his last 13 games...Overall this season among PCL leaders, Jones' 17 doubles are tied for third, his 1.029 OPS is tied for fourth, while his .444 OBP and .588 SLG are both seventh.

Heating Up: Bryson Brigman went 2-for-4 Sunday with a double and game-high three RBI as he drove in all three of the Dodgers' runs. Over the last three games, Brigman is 6-for-13 with two doubles and four RBI, recording two hits each game. Through nine games with OKC in June, Brigman has finished with six multi-hit games and is batting .405 (15x37) with four doubles, a triple and 11 RBI...Hunter Feduccia reached base three times Sunday and has reached base 10 times over his last three games, collecting five hits, including two doubles, with five walks. He has hit safely in a season-high five consecutive games and drawn a walk in five straight games, going 8-for-16 with three doubles, five RBI, seven walks and four runs scored.

Light Switch Offense: The team's offense has been dramatically up and down over the last six games. Between June 11 and June 13, the Dodgers scored 41 runs on 38 hits, marking the most combined runs in back-to-back games by the team in the Bricktown era (since 1998). Then in the next two games, the Dodgers scored a total of five runs while recording 11 total hits. Following that, the Dodgers piled up 14 runs and 11 hits Saturday night before being held to three runs and seven hits in Sunday's loss. Over the six-game span, the Dodgers have scored 55 runs while batting .415 (49x118) in their three wins but have scored eight runs while batting .182 (18x99) in the three losses...Including Sunday's three-run output, the Dodgers' offense has been held to three runs or less in each of the team's last four losses, while the Dodgers have scored 14 or more runs in each of their last three wins, as well as in four of their last five wins. They have also scored at least seven runs in 10 of their last 11 wins, in 12 of their last 14 wins and in 13 of their last 16 wins...Although they have played at least one fewer game than most teams, the Dodgers' 132 runs scored since June 1 are most in the Minors.

What a Mighty Good Mann: Devin Mann picked up a hit and scored a run Sunday after he hit two home runs and finished with a game-high five RBI Saturday. It was his second multi-homer game of the season, as well as second in a span of seven games, and he hit his first career grand slam in the sixth inning. The grand slam followed his fifth-inning game-tying solo home run...After hitting four home runs through his first 48 games of the season, Mann has now hit six home runs over his last 10 games. All 10 of his home runs this season have occurred since May 7 (30 G)...Mann has hit safely in 16 of his last 19 games, going 30-for-72 (.417) with seven homers, 11 extra-base hits and 28 RBI. He has at least one RBI in 10 of his last 14 games (22 RBI)...Mann paces the Minors with 24 doubles this season, while his 34 extra-base hits are second-most in the PCL and his 52 RBI are tied for fifth. He leads all Dodgers minor leaguers in RBI and extra-base hits and paces OKC with 64 hits.

Mound Matters: Salt Lake racked up 12 more hits Sunday, as the Dodgers have allowed 11 or more hits in nine of the last 13 games, with 155 hits (11.9 hpg) over that time (155x481; .322 AVG)...Although the Dodgers limited the Bees to four runs Sunday, the Dodgers have allowed six or more runs in nine of the last 16 games, totaling 108 runs with a 6.36 ERA (102 ER/144.1 IP). Over the last 16-game stretch, opponents are batting .317 (185x584), including .342 (65x190) with runners in scoring position...The Dodgers own a 6.38 ERA in June after posting the lowest ERA in the Minors in May at 3.39. In 15 games this month, starting pitchers have combined for just 55.2 innings, reaching 5.0 or more innings only three times, all provided by Matt Andriese (17.1 IP)...Opponents have scored in the first or second inning in 10 of the last 11 games (18 R/22.0 IP)...The Dodgers have allowed 17 home runs over the last 11 games, with at least two homers in seven of the 11 games.

Around the Horn: With Sunday's loss, the Dodgers lost just their second series of the season and first of 2023 at home. The Dodgers are now 10-2-0 in series overall this season and 5-1-0 in home series...During the previous series, Salt Lake scored first in all five games...David Freitas has hit safely in five straight games (6x18) and in seven of his eight games overall with OKC this season, slashing .346/.455/.577 during his limited time...The Dodgers have won seven of their last eight series openers overall and have won five straight home series openers...The Dodgers have scored each of their last 13 runs with two outs...Following Sunday's loss, the Dodgers are now 15-7 in one-run games and have lost six of the last eight they've been involved in.

