OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 27, 2023

Oklahoma City Dodgers (15-8/65-31) at Reno Aces (10-13/54-44)

Game #97 of 148/Second Half #24 of 75/Road #48 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Mike Montgomery (1-1, 3.34) vs. RNO-RHP Slade Cecconi (4-7, 6.66)

Thursday, July 27, 2023 | Greater Nevada Field | Reno, Nev. | 8:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers try for an 11th consecutive road win when they continue their series against the Reno Aces at 8:35 p.m. CT at Greater Nevada Field. The Dodgers own the most overall wins in the Minors as well as the best road record in among the 120 minor-league teams after setting the team's Bricktown-era record (since 1998) for consecutive road wins with a 10th straight away victory last night...The Dodgers have won their last four games and will try to reach five straight wins for the sixth time this season and third time this month.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers broke a tie with a five-run ninth inning and then held on to defeat the Reno Aces, 13-11, Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field. The Dodgers took the early lead with a two-run double from Bryson Brigman in the second inning before Justin Yurchak added two more with a single to make it 4-0. The Aces responded with five straight runs, taking a 5-4 lead after five innings. The Dodgers wasted no time tying the contest with a Kole Calhoun RBI single in the sixth inning. Steven Duggar gave OKC the lead again with a two-run blast in the seventh inning to make it 7-5. The lead was short-lived however, as Reno rallied for three runs in the bottom of the frame to go in front, 8-7. Devin Mann recorded a RBI single in the top of the eighth inning to once again tie the contest. After three consecutive walks to start the ninth inning, Oklahoma City took a 9-8 lead on wild pitch with two outs before Calhoun ripped a grand slam to pad the lead to 13-8. After having none on and two out in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Aces had four straight batters reach base, scoring three runs and bringing the tying run to the plate before the Dodgers were able to end the game.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Mike Montgomery (1-1) is scheduled to make his seventh start of the season and ninth appearance tonight in place of originally scheduled starter Noah Syndergaard, who was with OKC on a Major League Rehab Assignment but was traded to the Cleveland Guardians yesterday in exchange for Amed Rosario...Montgomery had piggybacked rehabbing starter Ryan Pepiot in each of his previous two outings. During his last game July 20 in OKC against El Paso, Montgomery followed Pepiot and was tagged for a season-high six runs (none earned) on one hit in 1.2 innings of work with one hit batter, four walks and one strikeout. All six runs scored with two outs in the fifth inning, and all runs were unearned...Prior to his last outing, Montgomery had allowed just three runs and seven hits across 15.2 innings in his previous three games...The left-handed pitcher signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers June 7. He started the season with the Acereros Del Norte in the Mexican League after signing with the team in February, but did not appear in a game and elected free agency in April...The 33-year-old spent the 2022 season with Triple-A Syracuse where he made 22 appearances (17 starts)...Montgomery made 183 appearances (70 starts) in MLB from 2015-20 with the Seattle Mariners (2015-16), Chicago Cubs (2016-19) and Kansas City Royals (2019-20)..In 2016, he made 49 appearances with the Mariners and Cubs, posting a 2.52 ERA over 100.0 innings. He earned the save in the Cubs' World Series-clinching Game 7, entering in the bottom of the 10th inning and securing the game's final out in Cleveland...Montgomery was originally selected by the Royals with the 36th overall pick in the 2008 MLB Draft from William S. Hart High School in Santa Clarita, Calif.

Against the Aces: 2023: 6-2 2022: 6-6 All-time: 40-30 At RNO: 14-14

The Dodgers and Aces meet for their second of two series this season and lone series at Greater Nevada Field. The teams met for a six-game series in OKC May 30-June 4 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with the Dodgers winning the series, 4-2. OKC outscored the Aces, 47-30, in the series, batting .324 (67x207) with five homers. Devin Mann led OKC with nine hits and nine RBI in the series. During the third game of the series June 1, OKC turned its first triple play since 2005 and the first triple play in the PCL since 2018...The teams split their 2022 season series, 6-6, as they played 12 games against one another in a span of 24 games and each team won a six-game set on the road. OKC scored eight or more runs in five games against Reno last season and 10 or more runs three times. Both teams posted a shutout in the season series...The Dodgers and Aces have split each of their last three season series and OKC has not won a season series against Reno since the 2015 season when OKC went 3-1. The Dodgers are 0-2-4 in season series against the Aces since...Going back to last season, the Dodgers are 10-3 over the last 13 games against the Aces.

Trend Setters: The Dodgers improved to 65-31 last night, setting a Bricktown-era record (since 1998) as they reached 34 games above .500. They own the most wins in the Minors, as well as the best winning percentage among the 120 full-season teams at .677...The Dodgers reached 65 wins in 96 games - faster than any other Pacific Coast League team since at least 2005, as data from 2004 and earlier is not available. The previous fastest a PCL team reached 65 wins since 2005 was when the 2017 Memphis Redbirds did it in 100 games (65-35)...During the Bricktown era, OKC's best previous record through 96 games was in 2015 when the Dodgers went 60-36...The Dodgers finished the first half with a 50-23 record and won the Pacific Coast League's first-half championship. By virtue of winning the first half in the split-season format, the Dodgers will host a best-of-three PCL Championship Series Sept. 26-28 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark against the winner of the second half (or second-place finisher should the Dodgers also win the second half).

At Home on the Road: The Dodgers have won 10 consecutive road games to set a new Bricktown-era record (since 1998). The previous team record of nine straight road wins was accomplished May 29-June 15, 2019. With last night's win, the Dodgers improved to a Minor League-best 35-12 on the road and are now 13-1 over the last 14 road games and 24-5 over the last 29 road games...This is the second time this season OKC has won at least seven straight road games and fifth time during the Bricktown era. The previous seven-game road win streak this season included a six-game sweep at Round Rock May 9-14 and then a win in Sacramento May 23. The current win streak began with wins in five straight at Sugar Land June 29-July 3 plus three victories at Sacramento July 14-16 prior to the pair of wins in Reno...After holding opponents to four runs or less in their each of their first eight road wins during the current streak, the Dodgers have allowed a combined 17 runs the last two nights in Reno. The pitching staff has still allowed three runs or less in seven of 10 games during the streak for a total of 37 runs.

Getting Offensive: The Dodgers scored 13 runs for a second straight game last night, while also tallying 14 hits and 10 walks. The 26 runs are the second-highest two-game total for OKC this season, only eclipsed by a 41-run outburst between games June 11 at El Paso (24 R) and June 13 against Salt Lake (17 R). In each of the last two games, all nine players in the starting lineup collected at least one hit, and the team's 32 combined hits through the first two games of the current series make up the team's highest two-game total since also racking up 32 hits in Sugar Land June 30 (19 H) and July 1 (13 H)...The Dodgers have 13 extra-base hits through the first two games of the series and have 24 extra-base hits over the last four games overall....With two more dingers last night, the Dodgers have now homered at least once in 12 of the last 13 games (18 HR). Last night marked OKC's third straight multi-homer game and sixth in the last 10 games (15 HR). Since June 3, the Dodgers have hit 60 homers over 41 games after the team hit 47 homers over the first 55 games of the season.

Kole-Fired: Kole Calhoun went 3-for-5 last night, tying his season high with three hits, setting a season high with five RBI and hitting the team's fifth grand slam of the season. Wednesday was only the second time in Calhoun's lengthy pro career (1,620 games) he tallied five RBI in one game, previously done Sept. 15, 2020 with the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim. He also hit his second career grand slam and first since July 4, 2013 with Salt Lake - a walk-off blast that sent the Bees to a 7-3 win over Tacoma...Calhoun has now hit safely in eight straight games, going 13-for-34 (.382) with six extra-base hits and eight RBI. This is his second hitting streak of at least eight games with OKC, as he hit safely in nine consecutive games June 24-July 6...He has hit safely in 19 of his last 21 games, going 29-for-85 (.341) with 12 extra-base hits, 22 RBI and 13 runs scored.

Buschwacked: Michael Busch went 1-for-5 with two runs scored Wednesday. He has now reached base in 21 consecutive games for the longest active streak by an OKC player and tied for the second-longest active streak in the PCL. During the streak, Busch is 25-for-86 (.291) with 11 extra-base hits, 21 RBI, 17 runs scored and 18 walks (.430 OBP). This is Busch's second on-base streak of the season of at least 21 games as he reached base in 25 consecutive games to start the season March 31-May 16...His eight home runs in July pace the PCL and are tied for the most homers during the month in Triple-A.

Traycer Missile: Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson began his time with OKC on Major League Rehab Assignment Tuesday by going 3-for-5 with two doubles, one home run and two RBI, becoming the sixth OKC player with three extra-base hits in one game this season. It was Thompson's fourth career game with three extra-base hits, but first since Sept. 1, 2013 with Double-A Birmingham against Montgomery...Thompson has been on the Los Angeles Dodgers' Injured List since June 4 with a strained left oblique.

Streaky Second Half: Following a defeat in the first game of the second half June 28, the Dodgers then ripped off six straight wins. That was followed by a season-high four-game losing streak before the Dodgers rebounded with five straight wins. The team then lost three straight games during the previous series against El Paso, marking their second three-game skid over 12 games. In the first 80 games of the season, the Dodgers only had one three-game losing streak. Now the team has won four straight games, giving them nine wins in the last 12 games overall...The Dodgers are tied with Las Vegas for the best record in the PCL to start the second half (15-8).

Around the Horn: Hunter Feduccia reached base four times with two hits and two walks last night and has started the current series 6-for-9 with a home run and two doubles. On Tuesday he notched his third game of the season with four-plus hits - tied for most on the team...Drew Avans connected on a double last night and has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, going 17-for-56 (.304) with six doubles, a triple, homer, nine RBI and nine runs scored along with six multi-hit games. He is tied for the team lead with 23 hits in 19 games so far in July and has four extra-base hits in his last three games...Over the first two games of the series the Dodgers are 14-for-32 with runners in scoring position after going 3-for-25 over the previous two games and 4-for-34 over the previous three games...Following a 3-for-40 start over his first 10 games with OKC, David Dahl has now hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 13-for-37 (.351) with five doubles and a homer...After not allowing a walk Tuesday, the Dodgers pitching staff tied its season high with 11 walks Wednesday. It marked the second time in the last seven games the Dodgers allowed 11 walks...Yesterday was OKC's 19th last at-bat win this season and 14th win after trailing in the eighth inning or later...At 3 hours, 31 minutes, last night was the team's longest nine-inning game of the season.

