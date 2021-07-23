OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 23, 2021

Sugar Land Skeeters (38-28) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (35-32)

Game #68 of 130/Home #32 of 65

Pitching Probables: SUG-RHP Austin Hansen (0-1, 4.91) vs. OKC-RHP Aaron Wilkerson (5-3, 4.91)

Friday, July 23, 2021 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers look to even their series against the Triple-A West East Division-leading Sugar Land Skeeters at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Sugar Land won Thursday's series opener to extend their lead atop the division by 3.5 games ahead of second-place OKC.

Last Game: The Sugar Land Skeeters broke a tie with a leadoff walk, error and sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth inning to send the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 5-4 loss Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Sugar Land grabbed the game's first lead on a RBI single in the third inning by Jake Meyers, who went on to finish the night with a game-best four RBI. The Dodgers (35-32) tied the game in the third inning when Omar Estévez doubled and scored on a RBI single by Keibert Ruiz. Matt Davidson hit his team-leading 15th home run to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning and give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead. Back-to-back doubles with one out in the fifth inning allowed the Skeeters to tie the game, 2-2. In the sixth inning, Yoshi Tsutsugo sent a two-run homer into the Dodgers bullpen in left-center field to regain the lead. The Skeeters scored two runs in the seventh inning to tie the game, 4-4, before scoring the go-ahead run in the ninth inning. After his team took the lead, Skeeters closer Ronel Blanco then retired the Dodgers in order in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Aaron Wilkerson (5-3) is slated to make his team-leading 13th start of the season tonight...He last pitched and started July 17 against Reno in OKC. Over 5.1 innings, he allowed four runs on six hits, with two walks and seven strikeouts and picked up the win in the Dodgers' 8-7 victory...Wilkerson's 71 strikeouts and 1.18 WHIP both rank second in Triple-A West, while his 66.0 IP are third, his 12 starts are tied for third, his five wins are tied for fourth, his .250 opponent average is fifth and his 4.91 ERA is sixth...Since May 25, Wilkerson is 5-0 over nine games (nine starts) and leads the league with a 1.10 WHIP and 54.2 IP...Wilkerson signed with the Dodgers as a free agent May 1. He originally signed with Rakuten of the Chinese Professional Baseball League during the 2020-21 offseason, but opted out of his contract due to family reasons...Wilkerson was under contract with the Milwaukee Brewers during the 2020 season, but was not part of the team's player pool and did not play due to the canceled Minor League season...In 2019, Wilkerson spent most of the year with Triple-A San Antonio but also made eight relief appearances over three stints with Milwaukee. While with San Antonio, he made 17 starts and went 8-2 with a 3.42 ERA over 76.1 IP with 81 strikeouts...Wilkerson has made three previous starts against the Skeeters this season, going 2-0 with a 2.76 ERA. He's allowed five runs and 12 hits over 16.1 innings, with only two walks against 18 strikeouts.

Against the Skeeters: 2021: 9-4 2019: N/A All-time: 9-4 At OKC: 4-3 The Dodgers and Skeeters meet for their third series of the season and second at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Dodgers won the first two series between the teams this season, including most recently June 24-29 at Constellation Field, 5-1, and also in OKC June 3-8, 4-2...During the six-game series in Sugar Land, each game was decided by one or two runs, with three decided by just one run. In four of OKC's wins, the Dodgers scored the go-ahead run(s) in the seventh inning or later...Keibert Ruiz entered the current series with a team-leading 12 hits against Sugar Land, including four doubles and two homers, as well as a team-best 10 runs scored and 11 walks. Luke Raley racked up nine RBI during the first two series...During the first two series, OKC outscored the Skeeters, 65-41, and had 14 homers while holding Sugar Land to eight...Sugar Land leads the East Division with a 38-28 record and has a division-leading 22-15 road record. The Skeeters' +65 run differential is best in the league. Their pitching staff's 4.31 ERA leads Triple-A West, and they have allowed a league-low 301 runs so far in 2021.

Close Calls: Last night was the seventh straight game between OKC and Sugar Land decided by one or two runs. And of the last 10 games between the teams, nine have been decided by one or two runs, including five one-run games. The Dodgers are now 6-3 in those nine close games with the Skeeters, but 2-3 in the one-run games. Within the last six games between the teams, the go-ahead run(s) scored in the seventh inning or later five times...With last night's loss, OKC fell to 5-13 in one-run games overall this season, and they have lost six of the last seven one-run games they've been involved in. The 13 one-run losses are most in Triple-A West, while the five wins are the fewest. Ten of OKC's last 16 losses overall have been by one run...With Thursday's loss, OKC fell to 1-5 in games tied after eight innings.

Matt the Bat: Last night Matt Davidson hit his third homer in four games as well as his sixth homer in eight games. The solo shot in the fourth inning was also his 11th homer in the last 17 games and 13th in the last 23 games...Davidson leads the Dodgers with 15 homers this season and is batting 19-for-63 (.302) over his last 17 games with 15 extra-base hits and 24 RBI. Since June 29, his 11 homers and .889 SLG lead all Triple-A players, while his 15 extra base hits are tied for most, his 24 RBI are tied for second, and his 1.255 OPS and 56 total bases are third...Davidson has hit safely in five straight games (5x16 3 HR), in eight of his last nine games (9x30, 6 HR) and in 15 of his last 17 games.

Yoshi's Island: Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning last night and has now reached base safely in 10 straight games. During the stretch, he is 12-for-33 (.364) with four homers, a double, nine RBI, 10 runs scored and a .462 OBP (OB 18/39)...He's gone deep in each of the last two games, marking the first time since starting his U.S. career in 2020 (115 total games) he's homered in consecutive games...Over his last nine games, Tsutsugo is 12-for-29 (.414) after going 8-for-67 in his first 17 games with OKC.

Dinger Details: With two more homers Thursday, the Dodgers have now homered in eight straight games (13 HR) and in 12 of the last 13 games (24 HR). OKC has hit 29 homers over the last 19 games and are in the midst of their longest stretch of consecutive games with a homer since a season-best 10-game streak June 13-24. Their 29 homers this month are tied for third in Triple-A West, but only two off the league lead...On the other hand, the Dodgers held an opponent without a home run for a second straight game and their 20 homers allowed so far in July are the fewest in Triple-A West. They have allowed 36 homers over the last 43 games - fewest in Triple-A West by 17 since June 3. The 78 homers allowed by the Dodgers overall this season are also fewest in Triple-A West.

Starting His Jordan Year: Keibert Ruiz connected on a RBI single last night and has now reached base in 18 of his last 19 starts, going 27-for-79 (.342) with four doubles, five homers, 11 runs scored and 18 RBI...He celebrated his 23rd birthday Tuesday by going 3-for-5 with a home run, double and two RBI for his team-leading 15th multi-hit game of the season and his sixth game of the season with three or more hits. He also became the third member of the team to reach 10 multi-RBI games this season...He leads the Dodgers with 54 hits this season, including a team-best 27 for extra bases. His 13 homers, 14 doubles and 38 RBI are second-most among Dodgers players this season...Between OKC and his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, Ruiz has hit a career-high 14 homers as well as 14 doubles in 214 total plate appearances (53 games). In his last full season in 2019, Ruiz hit six homers and nine doubles over 350 plate appearances (85 games) with OKC and Double-A Tulsa...The catcher is 9-for-27 his during current season-best six-game hitting streak.

Unlucky Sevens: In the seventh inning and later over the last five games, opponents have batted .328 (21x64) while scoring 16 of their 32 total runs during the five-game span...On Thursday, for the second time in the last four games the Dodgers took a lead into the seventh inning but eventually lost. Prior to Sunday, the team was 28-1 when leading after six innings this season and had not lost a game when leading after six innings since May 23 at Albuquerque.

Base Jumping: Starting this series and for the remainder 2021 season, Triple-A West will increase the size of first, second and third base from 15 inches square to 18 inches square. The change is one of the experimental rules being tested by Major League Baseball during the 2021 Minor League season. According to a preseason press release, the Competition Committee "expects the shorter distances between bases to have a modest impact on the success rate of stolen base attempts and the frequency with which a batter-runner reaches base on ground balls and bunt attempts." The intent is to also reduce player injuries and collisions, according to the release. Larger bases were used by Triple-A East teams during the first half of the season.

Around the Horn: Dodgers pitchers racked up 15 strikeouts last night to tie their season-high mark for K's in a game. It was the fifth time they've reached 15 strikeouts, with the previous instance June 18 at Round Rock. Thursday was also the team's second straight game with a double-digit strikeout total and was the fifth time in the last six games with 10 or more K's...Including Thursday, the pitching staff has issued two walks or less in seven of the last 11 games. However, in the other four games during the stretch, they have issued seven walks each time...The six doubles by Sugar Land last night were the most by an OKC opponent this season... Not counting extra innings when an automatic runner scores, the Dodgers have allowed 12 unearned runs through 19 games in July, including the deciding run last night. Of the team's last 23 errors, nine have been committed by pitchers.

