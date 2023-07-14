OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 14, 2023

Oklahoma City Dodgers (7-5/57-28) at Sacramento River Cats (6-6/40-46)

Game #86 of 148/Second Half #13 of 75/Road #43 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-Ryan Pepiot (NR, -.--)/LHP Mike Montgomery (1-1, 3.91) vs. SAC-RHP Mason Black (NR, -.--)

Friday, July 14, 2023 | Sutter Health Park | West Sacramento, Calif. | 8:45 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: Bally Live, MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers return from the PCL All-Star Break to open a three-game road series against the Sacramento River Cats at 8:45 p.m. CT at Sutter Health Park. The Dodgers own the most wins in all of the Minors and have the best road record in all of Triple-A at 30-12.

Last Game: Gavin Stone pitched six scoreless innings and Michael Busch hit his third home run of the series in the Oklahoma City Dodgers' 3-0 win against the Albuquerque Isotopes Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers snapped a four-game losing streak as they took the lead in the third inning on a solo home run by Busch out to right-center field. A RBI single by Drew Avans pushed OKC's lead to 2-0 in the fourth inning, and Patrick Mazeika added a RBI single in the eighth inning. Stone struck out eight batters over his six innings, allowing three hits and no walks. Justin Hagenman followed with three scoreless innings to complete the shutout and earn his first save of the season.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot opens a Major League Rehab Assignment for his first game action of the 2023 season...Pepiot earned a spot in the Los Angeles Dodgers' starting rotation out of Spring Training before being placed on the 15-day IL with a left oblique strain March 30. He was later transferred to the 60-day IL April 21...Pepiot split the 2022 season between OKC and Los Angeles, making nine appearances (seven starts) for LAD across six different stints, going 3-0 with a 3.47 ERA. He was selected by Los Angeles May 11, 2022 and made his ML debut that day in Pittsburgh, starting against the Pirates...Pepiot made 19 appearances (17 starts) with OKC and went 9-1 with a 2.56 ERA. He was named PCL Pitcher of the Month for April, named the league's first Pitcher of the Week and was the team's Opening Night starter April 5 vs. Albuquerque...Pepiot was selected in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Butler University, becoming the highest-drafted player in program history...He made one appearance against the River Cats last season, earning the win with 5.0 scoreless innings and eight strikeouts during a 1-0 victory April 22 at Sutter Health Park.

Mike Montgomery (1-1) is scheduled to piggyback Pepiot...Montgomery last pitched July 8 against Albuquerque in OKC, allowing two runs and three hits over a season-high 5.2 innings in his sixth start of the season. He matched his season-high with four walks and also recorded three strikeouts and did not factor into OKC's 4-2 loss...Over his last three outings, Montgomery has allowed just two earned runs (three runs total) and nine hits across 14.2 innings...The left-handed pitcher signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers June 7. He started the season with the Acereros Del Norte in the Mexican League after signing with the team in February, but did not appear in a game and elected free agency in April...The 33-year-old spent the 2022 season with Triple-A Syracuse where he made 22 appearances (17 starts), going 2-10 with a 6.72 ERA over 69.2 IP with 54 strikeouts against 33 walks...Montgomery made 183 appearances (70 starts) in MLB from 2015-20 with the Seattle Mariners (2015-16), Chicago Cubs (2016-19) and Kansas City Royals (2019-20) and owns a career 23-24 record and 3.84 ERA and 1.35 WHIP...In 2016, he made 49 appearances with the Mariners and Cubs, posting a 2.52 ERA over 100.0 innings. He earned the save in the Cubs' World Series-clinching Game 7, entering the game in the bottom of the 10th inning and securing the game's final out in Cleveland...Montgomery was originally selected by the Royals with the 36th overall pick in the 2008 MLB Draft from William S. Hart High School in Santa Clarita, Calif.

Against the River Cats: 2023: 9-3 2022: 6-3 All-time: 57-55 At SAC: 28-27

The Dodgers and River Cats are meeting for their third of three series this season and second at Sutter Health Park...The teams most recently met for a six-game series in Sacramento May 23-28, which OKC won, 4-2, with the Dodgers winning three of the final four games. Five of the six games in the set were decided in the eighth inning or later, including three wins by a team trailing in the eighth inning...The teams met for a six-game series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark April 25-30 that included two doubleheaders due to weather-related postponements. The Dodgers won the series, 5-1, winning the first five games before losing the finale, which was Game 2 of a doubleheader...Through the first 12 meetings between the teams this season, the Dodgers have outscored the River Cats, 63-39, while Sacramento has eight homers compared to OKC's six. Yonny Hernández leads the Dodgers with 13 hits in 11 games against Sacramento in 2023, while Devin Mann has hit five doubles and has 10 RBI...Last season, the Dodgers won their first season series against the River Cats since the 2018 season, going 6-3, including a 3-0 series sweep July 22-24 in OKC during which the Dodgers outscored Sacramento, 30-11...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, the Dodgers have a 25-19 advantage in the Triple-A version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry, including a 12-3 mark over the last 15 games...This marks the second consecutive season the teams are playing each other out of the All-Star Break.

Trend Setters: The Dodgers own the most wins in the Minors with a 57-28 record, while owning the third-best overall percentage (.671) among the 120 full-season teams, trailing only Single-A Clearwater (.688) and fellow Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate High-A Great Lakes (.675)...The Dodgers reached 55 wins in 79 games - faster than any other Pacific Coast League team since at least 2005, as data from 2004 and earlier is not available. The previous fastest a PCL team reached 55 wins in a season since 2005 was in 86 games when the 2015 OKC Dodgers went 55-31...During the Bricktown era (since 1998), the team's best previous record through 85 games was in 2015 when the Dodgers went 54-31...The Dodgers went over two months without losing three consecutive games between their most recent four-game skid July 5-8 and when they lost three in a row at El Paso May 3-5...The Dodgers finished the first half with a 50-23 record and won the Pacific Coast League's first-half championship. By virtue of winning the first half in the split-season format, the Dodgers will host a best-of-three PCL Championship Series Sept. 26-28 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark against the winner of the second half (or second-place finisher should the Dodgers also win the second half).

Road Warriors: The Dodgers enter tonight having won five consecutive road games for their longest road winning streak since a season-best seven-game stretch of road wins May 9-23, and the team is 8-1 over their last nine road games. The Dodgers own the most road wins in Triple-A (30-12) and the second-most road wins in the Minors, trailing only fellow LA Dodgers affiliate Great Lakes, which is 31-11 on the road this season...Through 42 road games this season, the Dodgers are batting .268 with 401 hits, 281 runs scored, 54 homers and a league-leading 101 doubles. The pitching staff owns a league-best 4.20 ERA on the road with 385 strikeouts, 149 walks and 199 runs allowed...On the other hand, through 43 home games, the Dodgers are batting .259 with 357 hits, 247 runs scored, 37 homers and 84 doubles. The pitching staff owns a 4.49 ERA at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with 418 strikeouts, 174 walks and 215 runs allowed.

Zero Hour: Dodgers pitchers Gavin Stone and Justin Hagenman combined to pitch the Dodgers' fifth shutout of the season Sunday and first since a 1-0 win June 21 against Las Vegas in OKC. Stone earned the win with six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and no walks with eight strikeouts and was named PCL Pitcher of the Week for July 3-9 for his performance. Hagenman pitched the final three innings for his first save of the season, allowing three hits with four strikeouts...The duo did not allow an extra-base hit, and Albuquerque did not have a runner advance into scoring position until there were two outs in the ninth inning. It marked the sixth time this season the Dodgers did not allow an extra-base hit as well as the sixth time they did not allow a walk...OKC's five shutouts this season lead the league, matching their season total from 2022.

Buschwacked: Michael Busch hit his 11th homer of the season Sunday for his third homer of the six-game series and his fourth homer in the last nine games. During the Albuquerque series, Busch hit two of the OKC Dodgers' seven farthest-hit home runs of the season. His homer Sunday traveled an estimated 431 feet after his homer July 6 traveled an estimated 434 feet...In his first 10 games since his most recent option to Triple-A, Busch is 11-for-38 (.289) with seven extra-base hits, 10 RBI and eight runs scored. He has reached base in all 10 games as well as he has also drawn a walk in eight of the 10 games (11 BB) and has a .460 OBP since his return. In his last 19 games with OKC, Busch is 28-for-74 (.378) with 18 extra-base hits (8 HR) and 25 RBI, including nine-multi-hit games...His 1.004 OPS this season ranks third in the PCL.

Kole-Fired: Kole Calhoun picked up a hit Sunday and has now hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, going 16-for-47 (.340) with three doubles, a triple, a home run, 12 RBI and seven runs scored...He compiled a season-best nine-game hitting streak June 24-July 6 for his longest hitting streak since the 2016 season when he hit safely in 11 consecutive games with the Los Angeles Angels June 29-July 15, 2016.

Carrying the Freit: David Freitas went 1-for-2 with a walk Sunday as he extended his hitting streak to 13 games - the longest active hitting streak by an OKC player and tied for the longest active hitting streak in the league with Tacoma's Cade Marlowe. His hitting streak is also the third-longest by an OKC player this season and one game shy of tying Yonny Hernández's 14-game streak for the second-longest. During his streak, Freitas is 16-for-51 (.314) with four extra-base hits, eight RBI and nine runs scored. This is his longest hitting streak since the 2019 season with San Antonio when he hit safely in 15 straight games May 31-June 21...He has hit safely in 15 of his 16 total games with OKC this season, batting .322 (19x59) with four doubles, two homers, 14 RBI and 11 runs scored.

Slightly Offensive: The Dodgers have scored a total of six runs over the last three games for the team's lowest three-game run total of the season and lowest three-game total since also scoring six runs in El Paso Sept. 22-24, 2022. The team' 17 hits during the three-game span are the fewest in three games since May 2-4 in El Paso when OKC was held to 13 hits over three games. The Dodgers are batting .183 (17x93) over the last three games...However, the Dodgers went 4-for-the-last-11 with runners on Sunday after going 1-for-the-previous-27 going back to Friday...Over the last 23 games, the Dodgers have scored 119 runs while batting .328 (153x467) in their 13 wins, but scored 33 runs while batting .216 (72x333) in the 10 losses...In the last 13 games, the team has scored 48 runs between the first and fourth innings (52 innings), but just 22 runs after the fourth (64 innings)...Twelve of the Dodgers' last 13 runs have scored with two outs.

On Strike: Gavin Stone and Justin Hagenman combined for 12 strikeouts Sunday, marking the eighth time in the last 10 games Dodgers pitchers recorded 10 or more strikeouts in a game and the 16th consecutive game with at least seven punchouts. The team's 108 strikeouts since June 30 lead Triple-A...Overall, the OKC pitching staff's 803 strikeouts (9.4 per game) are second-most in the PCL.

