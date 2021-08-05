OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 5, 2021

August 5, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Oklahoma City Dodgers (41-37) at Albuquerque Isotopes (35-42)

Game #79 of 130/Road #43 of 65

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Mitch White (1-0, 1.42)/RHP Aaron Wilkerson (6-4, 4.62) vs. ABQ-RHP Brandon Gold (3-6, 6.07)

Thursday, August 5, 2021 | Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, N.M. | 7:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers continue their 12-game road trip and open a six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:35 p.m. CT at Isotopes Park. The Dodgers have won three straight games for the first time since three consecutive wins July 12-15 and the team has won five consecutive road series. Their last road series loss was in Albuquerque May 20-25 when they went 2-4...OKC is in second place in the East Division of Triple-A West, 3.5 games behind division-leading Sugar Land.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored three runs in the second inning to take an early lead and then led the rest of the way in a 7-3 win against the Round Rock Express Tuesday night in the series finale between the teams at Dell Diamond. Yoshi Tsutsugo collected a game-high three RBI, while starting pitcher Andre Jackson earned the win in his Triple-A debut. In the second inning, Matt Davidson walked and Cristian Santana followed with a double before both runners scored on a two-run single lined into right field by Carlos Asuaje. Hamlet Marte's RBI single with one out later in the inning gave the Dodgers a 3-0 lead. The Express' John Hicks homered in the bottom of the inning. The Dodgers added three more runs over the next two innings to take a 6-1 lead thanks to Tsutsugo, who homered out to right-center field in the third inning then added a two-run single in the fourth inning. The Express scored in the bottom of the inning to cut OKC's lead to 6-2. Drew Avans' two-out RBI double pushed OKC's lead to 7-2 in the fifth inning. The Express scored another run in the bottom of the sixth inning, but that would be the final run of the night as OKC went on to win four of six games in the series.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Mitch White (1-0) makes his first appearance with OKC after being optioned from the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday...White most recently pitched July 31 at Arizona in his first ML career start. He allowed two runs and two hits over 3.2 IP with one walk and five strikeouts and did not factor into the decision of the Dodgers' 8-3 victory. White retired 10 of the first 11 batters he faced before a walk and two-run homer in the fourth inning...White last pitched for OKC July 18 against Reno in OKC, allowing one run and three hits over 5.0 innings, with three walks and nine strikeouts, tying his career high...White has allowed just one run over his four starts with OKC this season (15.0 IP)...In six total games in July between OKC and LAD, White posted a 1.90 ERA (5 ER/23.2 IP) and allowed a total of six runs and 17 hits. Opponents batted .200 (17x85) and he racked up 25 strikeouts against six walks while maintaining a 0.97 WHIP...White has been recalled five times by Los Angeles this season. He has appeared in 15 MLB games (one start) this season, posting an 0-0 mark with a 3.75 ERA (10 ER/24.0 IP) and 25 strikeouts...He was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second round (65th overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Santa Clara University as a redshirt sophomore...Tonight is his third outing of the season against the Isotopes. He allowed a combined two runs and three hits over 3.0 innings of relief with one walk and four strikeouts during the teams' previous series in May.

Aaron Wilkerson (6-4) looks to rebound from his first loss in more than two months when he follows White tonight...In his last outing July 29 at Round Rock, he allowed just two runs and three hits over 5.0 innings, but was hit with the loss in OKC's 3-1 defeat. He set season highs with both three walks and nine strikeouts...Wilkerson's 86 strikeouts lead Triple-A West, while his 1.17 WHIP is second in the league, his 76.0 innings and six wins are tied for second, his 14 starts are tied for third and his .244 AVG and 4.62 ERA are fourth...Wilkerson signed with the Dodgers as a free agent May 1. He originally signed with Rakuten of the Chinese Professional Baseball League during the 2020-21 offseason, but opted out of his contract...Wilkerson has made two previous starts against the Isotopes this season in Albuquerque, going 1-1 and allowing four runs and six hits over 11.1 innings with three walks and 10 K's. In his previous matchup May 25, he carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and left the game after throwing 6.2 innings of one-hit ball.

Against the Isotopes: 2021: 2-4 2019: 3-0 All-time: 109-94 At ABQ: 47-58 The Dodgers make their second trip of the season to Albuquerque...The Isotopes took four of six games, May 20-25, with OKC winning the second meeting and series finale between the teams. The Dodgers scored 10 or more runs three times during the series as they outscored the Isotopes, 47-38, and outhit them, 62-50. OKC also shut out the Isotopes 12-0 in the series finale. Four OKC players each collected seven hits in the first series and Luke Raley picked up seven RBI...The Dodgers swept a three-game set between the teams June 12-14, 2019 by a combined score of 27-13 at Isotopes Park, including a 10-0 victory June 13, 2019. The sweep also marked the first time OKC had won three straight games in one series at Isotopes Park since June 22-24, 2011...Since the teams each began new affiliations in 2015, the series is tied, 12-12...After winning six straight games against the Isotopes between 2018-19, the Dodgers have now lost four of six to Albuquerque to begin 2021.

Same Names, Different Teams: When the Dodgers last played the Isotopes, they left the Duke City with a 5-13 record through the first 18 games of the season. Since then, the Dodgers are 36-24 - the best record in Triple-A West since May 26. The Isotopes have also significantly improved during that time, going from a 6-12 record to 29-30 since. Since the calendar turned to July 1, the Isotopes own the best record in Triple-A at 20-9.

Road Raging: The Dodgers have won three straight road games and are now 23-8 in their last 31 road games and 8-3 in their last 11 road games. The Dodgers are 25-17 on the road overall this season and are tied with Sugar Land for the second-most road victories in the league and one behind league-leader Reno (26). Back in Bricktown, the Dodgers have posted a 16-20 record so far in 2021...OKC averages 6.3 runs and 9.4 hits per game on the road compared to 5.2 runs and 8.3 hits at home and have hit 19 more homers on the road even though they've only played six more road games...The Dodgers have won five consecutive road series, and in each of the last two, they bounced back from a loss in the series opener to win four of the final five games of the set.

Yoshi's Island: Yoshi Tsutsugo went 2-for-5 with a homer and a game-high three RBI Tuesday, marking his fourth home run in his last 12 games. He has now reached base safely in 18 of his last 20 games, batting .333 (22x66) with six homers, five doubles, 18 RBI, 20 runs scored and a .451 OBP (OB 37/82 PA). Over his last five games, Tsutsugo is 7-for-18, including a homer, four doubles and three multi-hit games, six RBI, seven runs scored and four walks...Over his first 16 games with OKC, Tsutsugo batted .127 (8x63) and had a .211 OBP.

Santana's Greatest Hits: Cristian Santana extended his hitting streak to a season-high nine games Tuesday, going 2-for-4 with a double and run scored. During the hitting streak, Santana is 17-for-38 (.447) with nine RBI and seven multi-hit games. He has tallied two or more hits in six of his last seven games (13x29), seven of his last nine games (17x38) and eight of his last 11 games (19x42). He has also hit safely in 19 of his last 21 starts, and since July 1, he's batted .352 (31x88) after batting .236 through June 30...With the recent surge, Santana is now third on the team this season with 15 multi-hit games, tied for third with 12 doubles and fourth with 48 total hits this season...He is in the midst of his longest hitting streak since a 12-game streak June 30-July 11, 2019 with Double-A Tulsa.

Dinger Details: Although the Dodgers were held without a home run in two of their six games with the Express during the last series, the Dodgers finished with eight homers during the set and the team has now hit 42 homers over their last 24 games, and their 42 homers since July 8 are third-most in Triple-A - two behind leader Albuquerque (44 HR)...Round Rock homered Tuesday and opponents have now homered in a season-high 10 consecutive games (15 HR). Twelve of the 19 runs allowed in the previous series, as well as 14 of the last 22 runs and 17 of the last 26 runs allowed by the Dodgers have been via home runs.

Sales Pitch: For the fifth time in six games during the previous series, the Dodgers pitching staff kept Round Rock to three or fewer runs and six or fewer hits Tuesday. Over the last three games, they held the Express 1-for-19 with runners in scoring position and 6-for-42 (.143) overall in the series...The staff picked up nine more K's in the series finale and now has struck out at least nine batters in 10 of the last 13 games overall and in 13 of the last 17 games. Over the 17-game stretch, the Dodgers have 189 strikeouts - most in all of the Minors or Majors since July 16...The Dodgers lead Triple-A West with 766 strikeouts this season. OKC led the Pacific Coast League with a team record 1,287 strikeouts in 2019 and with 1,272 strikeouts in 2017.

Bullish 'Pen: The OKC bullpen allowed one run and three hits over the final four innings Tuesday night, and during the series in Round Rock, the relief corps combined for 22.0 innings and allowed 18 hits, six runs, nine walks and notched 34 strikeouts (2.45 ERA, .220 BAA)...Not counting piggyback starters as part of a tandem, the bullpen has allowed only six earned runs (seven runs total) and 24 hits over 35.1 innings while notching 57 strikeouts in the last nine games...Kevin Quackenbush recorded yet another scoreless outing Tuesday and has still allowed just one earned run over 29.0 innings while keeping opponents scoreless in 25 of 29 outings...Justin Bruihl allowed one hit over 1.1 scoreless innings Monday night and has not allowed an earned run in his last nine outings since July 3 (11.0 IP). Over the nine-game stretch, Bruihl has allowed eight hits with three walks and 13 strikeouts.

Around the Horn: Corey Knebel made the fourth appearance of his rehab assignment Tuesday and pitched a season-high 1.2 innings. After allowing a triple on the first pitch he threw, he retired five of the final six batters he faced...The Dodgers scored first in each of their six games against Round Rock and scored those initial runs within the first two innings of each game. The team is now 23-6 over the last 29 games when scoring first...The Dodgers are 6-7 in series openers and have lost back-to-back series openers as well as three of their last four. They are 2-5 in road series openers, but 23-12 in all other road games...They Dodgers have committed just one error over the last six games after committing at least one error in six straight games previously (8 E)...Team USA defeated Korea earlier today, 7-2, to advance to the gold medal game at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday vs. Japan. OKC Dodgers catcher Tim Federowicz is on Team USA's roster, but has yet to see game action at the Olympics. Today is his 34th birthday.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from August 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.