OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 29, 2023

Round Rock Express (33-18/77-48) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (26-25/76-48)

Game #125 of 148/Second Half #52 of 75/Home #62 of 73

Pitching Probables: RR-RHP Owen White (2-1, 4.59) vs. OKC-LHP Mike Montgomery (3-3, 5.26)

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: Bally Live, MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers continue their 12-game homestand and open a six-game series against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. on a $2 Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers seek back-to-back wins for the first time during the homestand and first time since Aug. 18-19 in Salt Lake...The Dodgers enter the series 4-14 in their last 18 games, while the Express enter the series with wins in 17 of their last 18 games, as Round Rock has surpassed the Dodgers in the overall season standings and leads the PCL's second half.

Last Game: Starting pitcher Nick Frasso tossed six scoreless innings and the Oklahoma City Dodgers built a 10-0 lead through three innings on the way to a 14-0 shutout win against the Albuquerque Isotopes Sunday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a RBI double by Óscar Mercado and a two-run double by Kolten Wong. Oklahoma City broke out with seven more runs in the third inning, including a RBI double by Patrick Mazeika, RBI triple by Ryan Ward and RBI double by Mercado for a 10-run advantage. The Dodgers added two more runs in the fourth inning on a RBI double by Jonny DeLuca and RBI groundout by Jorbit Vivas before plating two more runs in the sixth inning for a 14-0 advantage. They outhit the Isotopes, 17-5, in the series finale.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Mike Montgomery (3-3) makes his fifth start of the month and his 12th start overall with OKC...Montgomery last pitched Aug. 23 against Albuquerque at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. He tossed a season-high 6.0 innings and allowed four runs on seven hits with three walks and five strikeouts and did not factor into the decision of the Dodgers' 8-7 defeat...Over his last three games, Montgomery has surrendered 19 runs and 23 hits over 13.1 IP, along with 11 walks. His season ERA has jumped from 2.72 to 5.26 as opponents have batted .377 (23x61)...In his previous seven games between June 28-Aug. 2, Montgomery posted a 1.16 ERA (4 ER/31.0 IP), allowing 17 hits with opponents batting .159 (17x107)...He was named the PCL Pitcher of the Month for July. Over five appearances (three starts), he went 2-0 with a 1.21 ERA (3 ER/22.1 IP) and opponents batted .132 (10x76) with no home runs and 23 strikeouts. He was also named PCL Pitcher of the Week for July 24-30 following his outing July 27 in Reno that included five scoreless innings and retiring 15 of 18 batters...The left-handed pitcher signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers June 7. He started the season with the Acereros Del Norte in the Mexican League, but did not appear in a game...Montgomery made 183 appearances (70 starts) in MLB from 2015-20 with the Seattle Mariners (2015-16), Chicago Cubs (2016-19) and Kansas City Royals (2019-20)...In 2016, he earned the save in the Cubs' World Series-clinching Game 7, entering in the bottom of the 10th inning and securing the game's final out in Cleveland...Montgomery was originally selected by the Royals with the 36th overall pick in the 2008 MLB Draft from William S. Hart High School in Santa Clarita, Calif...This is Montgomery's second start of the season, and month, against the Express. He allowed one run and three hits over 5.0 innings with two walks and five strikeouts during a 6-3 win Aug. 2.

Against the Express: 2023: 10-2 2022: 16-14 All-time: 172-137 At OKC: 79-67

The Express and Dodgers meet for their third and final series of the season as well as their second series this month...The Dodgers won the last series between the teams, 4-2, Aug. 1-6 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers won four of the final five games of the series after losing the series opener. The series finale was a 17-7 Dodgers win in which OKC set a new team record for hits in a home game with 22 hits...The Dodgers swept the Express May 9-14 in their last series in Round Rock. It was OKC's first-ever six-game series sweep since PCL teams started playing primarily six-game series starting in 2021. The Dodgers held Round Rock to a .180 AVG as they allowed one run or less in three of the six meetings. OKC trailed in the seventh inning or later in four of the six wins and hit a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning twice...After playing one another 30 times during the 2022 season and 29 times during the 2021 season, the Dodgers and Express meet for just three six-game series in 2023, including two during the second half of the season.

Since We Last Met: After taking four of six games from the Express Aug. 1-6, the Dodgers' overall record stood at 72-34 and the Express' was 60-47, as the Dodgers led the overall standings by 12.5 games. But starting Aug. 8, surging Round Rock has won 17 of its last 18 games to overtake OKC, while the Dodgers have limped to a 4-14 record in that same time. Round Rock's only loss over that span was a 4-3 defeat in 12 innings Aug. 24 against Salt Lake, and the Express set a franchise record with 14 straight wins Aug. 8-23. Since Aug. 8, the Express lead the PCL in hits, runs, batting average (.305) and OPS (.910) while also posting a league-best 3.27 ERA and having allowed the fewest hits and runs across the league.

Summer Stumble: The Dodgers snapped a season-high six-game losing streak with a win Sunday night and avoided a series sweep against the Albuquerque Isotopes. The Dodgers lost their previous series, 5-1, dropping a third straight series for the first time this season and first time since May 6-25, 2021 when OKC opened the season losing three straight series...Since the switch to primarily six-game series in 2021, the series against the Isotopes marked the first time that the Dodgers lost five straight games within one series (59 previous series). Before their series in Tacoma Aug. 8-13, the Dodgers had not lost five of six games in any series since Aug. 26-31, 2021 at home against Las Vegas, going 40 six-game series between 1-5 results prior to it now happening twice in three series...OKC had not started any of its first 19 series this season with even two losses but has now opened three straight series by losing at least the first three games. In fact, prior to their road series at Tacoma (Aug. 8-13), OKC had not opened a series with three straight losses since losing four in a row to begin a home series against Round Rock Aug. 9-12, 2022, going 26 series between 0-3 starts and 28 series between 0-4 starts...Even with Sunday's win, OKC has lost 11 of the last 14 games, 14 of the last 18 games and 15 of the last 20 games...Over the first 80 games of the season, the Dodgers had just one three-game losing streak. In the last 44 games, they've now had five losing streaks of at least three games, three losing streaks of at least four games and two losing streaks of at least five games in the last 14 games...OKC's eight wins in August are second-fewest in the PCL this month (8-16). Only Sugar Land (7-17) has fewer wins. At most, the Dodgers can finish with 11 wins this month. The team has not won fewer than 12 games in a month since May 2021, when the Dodgers went 9-14.

The Big Picture: For the first time since losing their first game of the 2023 season on March 31, the Dodgers (76-48) are not in first place in the overall Pacific Coast League season standings. From April 1-Aug. 25, the Dodgers held at least a share of first place in the league standings until Round Rock surpassed the Dodgers Saturday night and now own the league's best overall record at 77-48...The Dodgers are now tied for the second-most wins in the Minors with Triple-A Norfolk (76-49), trailing only Round Rock's 77-48 record...Oklahoma City is in sixth place in the standings in the second half of the Pacific Coast League season at 26-25, seven games behind Round Rock (33-18)...This season's OKC squad became the fastest PCL team to reach 50, 60 and 70 wins since at least 2005, as data from 2004 and earlier is not available. They also became the second-fastest Pacific Coast League team to reach 75 wins (117 games) since at least 2005, with the 2017 Memphis Redbirds doing it two games earlier in 115 games...During the Bricktown era (since 1998), OKC's best previous record through 124 games was in 2015 when the Dodgers went 75-49...The Dodgers won the PCL's first-half title (50-23) and will host a best-of-three PCL Championship Series Sept. 26-28 against the winner of the second half.

Absolute Zero: Four Dodgers pitchers combined for the Dodgers' sixth shutout of the season in Sunday's 14-0 win, holding Albuquerque to five hits, one walk and 10 strikeouts. The win tied for the team's largest shutout win ever at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark along with a 14-0 victory on April 25, 1998 against Nashville. Sunday was also tied for the team's second-largest shutout win overall behind a 19-0 victory in Round Rock last season on May 12, 2022...Sunday was OKC's first shutout win since July 9 against Albuquerque in OKC and came after the Dodgers had allowed at least six runs in each of their previous six games (47 runs total)...Starting pitcher Nick Frasso (1-0) made his Triple-A debut Sunday and earned the win, pitching 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk and four strikeouts. He retired the final 13 batters he faced and threw 80 pitches (51 strikes). Shelby Miller, Tanner Dodson and Ken Giles each pitched one scoreless inning of relief, allowing one hit each with two strikeouts apiece...Sunday also marked the first time since that same game July 9 the Dodgers did not allow an extra-base hit...During the team's current 4-14 stretch, the Dodgers have allowed a total of four runs in their four wins but 100 runs across the 14 losses (7.1 rpg), with at least six runs in 11 of the 14 defeats.

The Warden: Ryan Ward extended his hitting streak to six games, going 2-for-5 Sunday with his team-leading fifth triple of the season, two RBI and two runs scored. During his hitting streak, Ward is 9-for-26 (.346) with seven RBI. The series against the Isotopes was quite a turnaround from the previous series in Salt Lake when Ward was 1-for-18 with nine strikeouts...Overall this season, Ward's 86 RBI lead the Dodgers and his 19 homers rank second. He currently ranks fourth in the PCL in RBI and is tied for eighth with 48 extra-base hits.

Welcome to OKC: Kolten Wong led the Dodgers with three hits and three RBI Sunday, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and run scored. The veteran infielder was signed as a minor league free agent by the Dodgers Aug. 9 and through his first two OKC games is 4-for-8 with two doubles and four RBI...Óscar Mercado made his OKC team debut Sunday and went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored. He signed with the Dodgers Aug. 25 after opting out of a minor league deal with San Diego Aug. 21.

Offensive Outburst: Sunday was the 10th time this season that the Dodgers scored 14 or more runs in a game, and the seven runs scored in the third inning Sunday marked the fifth inning with seven-plus runs this season...OKC finished Sunday with eight extra-base hits and tied their season-high mark with seven doubles. The output came after the Dodgers had been held without an extra-base hit Saturday night for the first time since May 20 against Sugar Land - a streak of 78 straight games with at least one extra-base hit. They had just 13 extra-base hits over the previous seven games combined...The Dodgers went 7-for-15 with runners in scoring position Sunday after going 7-for-42 with RISP over the previous four games.

Around the Horn: Nick Frasso was named PCL Pitcher of the Week for Aug. 22-27 following his six shutout innings Sunday in his Triple-A debut. He is the 10th OKC player to receive a weekly award this season and is the fourth OKC pitcher in the last five weeks to receive a weekly honor...Justin Yurchak went 3-for-5 with a double and scored a game-high and season-high three runs Sunday. He went 8-for-16 with four RBI and four walks over five games against Albuquerque....Jonny DeLuca continued his ML Rehab Assignment and went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI, a walk and run scored Sunday.

