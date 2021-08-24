OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 24, 2021

August 24, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Oklahoma City Dodgers (49-45) at Sugar Land Skeeters (53-41)

Game #95 of 130/Road #54 of 65

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx (9-2, 4.57) vs. SUG-RHP José Urquidy (MLR)

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 | Constellation Field | Sugar Land, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers wrap up their six-game series, as well as their season series, against the Sugar Land Skeeters at 7:05 p.m. at Constellation Field. The Skeeters have a 4-1 lead in the current series, while the Dodgers lead the overall season series, 12-11. The Skeeters lead the East Division and second-place OKC trails them by 4.0 games in the standings.

Last Game: After the Oklahoma City Dodgers staged a four-run rally in the top of the eighth inning to take the lead, Jose Siri answered with a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning, helping send the Sugar Land Skeeters to a 6-5 win Monday night at Constellation Field. The Dodgers trailed, 4-1, entering the eighth inning, but started the inning with four straight hits, including RBI singles by Zach Reks and Cristian Santana. Tony Wolters tied the game with a RBI groundout before Omar Estévez gave OKC its first lead of the game with a sacrifice fly. But two batters into the bottom of the eighth inning, the Skeeters retook the lead. Following a leadoff double, Siri hit a two-run homer to right-center field. The Dodgers were unable to rally in the ninth inning, as the Skeeters captured their third one-run win of the series. The Skeeters scored the game's first run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the second inning. The Dodgers answered in the third inning when Luke Raley connected on a solo homer to make it 1-1. Sugar Land scored on another wild pitch in the fourth inning, and C.J. Hinojosa added two more runs with a two-out double in the fifth inning, pushing the lead to 4-1.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Austin Bibens-Dirkx (9-2) tries to become the first Triple-A pitcher in 2021 to 10 wins when he takes the mound tonight...He suffered just his second loss of the season in his last outing Thursday in the series opener at Sugar Land. He allowed a season-high six runs on seven hits with a season-high three walks and two strikeouts over 3.0 innings. It was his first losing decision since May 24 at Albuquerque, snapping a string of 14 straight outings (eight starts) without a loss...Bibens-Dirkx leads all Triple-A pitchers with nine wins, while his 4.57 ERA ranks second in Triple-A West. He also ranks among league leaders in AVG (4th, .282), IP (4th, 84.2), WHIP (5th, 1.38) and strikeouts (9th, 70)...Bibens-Dirkx recorded his ninth win of 2021 against Round Rock in OKC Aug. 13, as the Dodgers prevailed, 2-0. He entered at the start of the third inning following opener Nick Tropeano and remained on the mound for the rest of the game. Bibens-Dirkx retired the first 16 Express batters he faced, not allowing a hit until the eighth inning. He allowed four hits, with no walks and a season-high eight K's...Bibens-Dirkx last recorded nine wins in a season in 2013 when he finished a combined 12-9 in the Blue Jays organization, including nine wins with High-A Dunedin and three wins with Double-A New Hampshire...Bibens-Dirkx signed with the Dodgers May 4 after he did not see any formal game action in 2020. He was with the Texas Rangers during Spring Training in 2020 and was released June 1...In five games (three starts) against Sugar Land, he is 0-1 with a 5.91 ERA, allowing 14 runs and 34 hits over 21.1 innings with five walks and 19 K's.

Against the Skeeters: 2021: 12-11 2019: N/A All-time: 12-11 At SUG: 6-5 The top two teams in the East Division meet for their fourth and final series of the season and second at Constellation Field...The teams most recently met at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark July 22-27 with the Skeeters winning the series, 4-2. The Dodgers had won each of the first two series between the teams, including June 24-29 at Constellation Field, 5-1. They also took four of six games at home June 3-8...The Dodgers have outscored the Skeeters, 140-120, in the season series overall, while Sugar Land has outhit OKC, 212-196. The Dodgers have also hit 30 homers while the Skeeters have gone deep 24 times...Thirteen of the last 17 games between the division rivals have been decided by one or two runs, including nine of 11 games at Constellation Field. The go-ahead run(s) has scored in the seventh inning or later six times within the 11 games in Sugar Land. Three of Sugar Land's four wins this series have been by one run and they have scored the game-winning run in their last at-bat twice...The Skeeters have won eight of the last 11 meetings between the teams after the Dodgers went 9-3 in the first 12 meetings. Sugar Land has won five of six and seven of the last nine games in the season series entering tonight's finale.

Containing the Swarm: Through the first 12 meetings with Sugar Land, the Dodgers held the Skeeters to a .233 batting average and a total of 41 runs (3.4 rpg). During that time, the Skeeters reached at least seven runs just once and at least five runs just twice while tallying only 25 extra-base hits in the 12 contests. But in the last 11 meetings, the Skeeters have scored 79 runs (7.2 rpg) and scored at least eight runs in five of the last eight games. They are batting .303 (121x399) with 54 extra-base hits (4.9 pg), including 15 homers and 34 doubles...Sugar Land has been held to fewer than five runs just twice in the last 11 meetings between the teams...Friday and Saturday, Sugar Land scored 12 runs against the Dodgers in back-to-back games for the most runs an opponent has scored against OKC in a two-game span since El Paso scored 26 runs July 8-9 in El Paso...The Skeeters are batting .267 (35x131) with runners in scoring position and have averaged 11.9 at-bats with RISP per game during the 11-game stretch...When the Skeeters have not struck out over those 11 games, they are batting .426 (121x284), including 12-for-27 last night (.444) and .448 in the current series (60x134)...During the current series, the Skeeters are batting .341 (60x176) and have tallied at least 12 hits in four of the first five games while scoring a total of 43 runs. Of their 60 hits this series, nearly half of them (29) have gone for extra bases (17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs). Sugar Land entered this series batting .245 with 4.0 runs per game and 2.4 extra-base hits per game over their 41 home games.

Texas Hold 'Em: With last night's defeat in Sugar Land, the Dodgers have now lost four of five games for the first time since July 24-29. The Dodgers' 0-3 start in the current series was the team's first 0-3 start in a road series since their season-opening series in Round Rock May 6-8...Tuesday's defeat in Sugar Land ensured the Dodgers will lose a road series for the first time since May 20-25 at Albuquerque, snapping a streak of six consecutive road series without a series loss (5-0-1). That series in Albuquerque was also the last time the team lost four of the first five games of any series.

The RUNdown: The Dodgers had their streak of four straight games with at least seven runs come to an end last night, but they have scored at least five runs in each of their last seven games (50 R), in 12 of their last 14 games (104 R), in 16 of their last 19 games (136 R) and in 17 of their last 21 games (147 R). The team has plated at least seven runs in 11 of the last 19 games and had eight games during that time with double-digit hit totals. In August, they are batting .273 with 74 extra-base hits and are hitting at a .346 (63x182) clip with runners in scoring position...The Dodgers rank second in Triple-A West this month in runs scored (136).

Santana's Greatest Hits: Cristian Santana knocked a RBI single during the team's eighth-inning rally to extend his hitting streak to nine games (13-for-37). Santana has now hit safely in 22 consecutive starts, going 35-for-92 (.380) with 16 RBI and 11 multi-hit games. He's also hit safely in 23 of his last 25 games...Since July 23, Santana ranks tied for fourth in Triple-A West with 36 hits and fifth with a .379 batting average...Since July 1, he's batted .345 (50x145) and leads the Dodgers with 50 hits during the stretch after batting .236 through June 30.

Luke's Using the Force: Luke Raley hit his 13th home run of the season last night with a solo shot onto the walkway past the right field berm, tying the game in the third inning at 1-1. Raley finished Monday's game 2-for-5 and has now hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, batting .373 (19-for-51) with four homers, five doubles, 10 RBI and 13 runs scored...Over his last 49 starts with OKC, Raley has batted .333 (60x180) with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 homers, 51 RBI and 48 runs scored. He leads OKC with 54 RBI this season even though he's only played in 57 of the team's 94 games. His 50 runs are second on the team and he ranks second in Triple-A West with 15 HBP...In 37 road games with OKC, Raley paces the Dodgers with 48 hits, 12 homers, 41 RBI and 35 runs scored. He is slashing .348/.442/.703 on the road this season.

Setting the Tone: Tony Wolters went 2-for-4 with a double Monday and notched the game-tying RBI in the eighth inning. In his last four games, Wolters is 6-for-15 with four extra-base hits, nine RBI and four runs scored. He's collected one extra-base hit and at least one RBI in each of the four games...Prior to the recent surge, Wolters was off to a 4-for-19 start with one RBI in his first six games with OKC.

Zach Attack: Zach McKinstry reached base four times last night, picking up two singles and two walks. He's reached base in seven of his 10 plate appearances over the last two games and is 6-for-12 with four walks since his most recent option to Oklahoma City.

Close But Not Quite: Following last night's loss, OKC is now 8-18 in one-run games this season and has lost 11 of the last 15 one-run games they've been involved in. Their 18 one-run losses are most in Triple-A West...Nine of the last 20 games between the Dodgers and Skeeters have been one-run games, with the Skeeters going 6-3.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers are 29-24 on the road overall this season and have the second-most road wins in Triple-A West, only behind Reno (34). They are 27-15 over their last 42 road games...OKC is 10-5 in series finales this season, including 6-2 on the road. They've won five straight road series finales and five of the last six series finales overall...Sheldon Neuse has hit safely in 15 of his last 17 games with OKC, going 23-for-72 (.319) with 11 XBH and 15 RBI. Since joining OKC May 31, Neuse leads the team with 67 hits (59 games)...Since taking over the closer's role, James Pazos had made six appearances and thrown 5.0 scoreless innings, holding opponents 2-for-17 with nine strikeouts while going 5-for-5 in save chances...Over his last four games, Zach Reks has seven RBI, four hits, three walks and four runs scored. He has 15 RBI in his last nine games, with at least one RBI in seven of the nine games and multiple RBI in five of the nine games. Overall this season, Reks leads OKC with 69 hits, 59 runs, 33 walks and ranks second with 53 RBI. In Triple-A West, his 59 runs are fourth, his .980 OPS ranks fifth and his .586 SLG is seventh.

