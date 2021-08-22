OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 22, 2021

August 22, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Oklahoma City Dodgers (48-44) at Sugar Land Skeeters (52-40)

Game #93 of 130/Road #52 of 65

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Nick Tropeano (0-0, 4.91)/RHP Edwin Uceta (0-3, 6.75) vs. SUG-RHP Brett Conine (5-2, 5.38)

Sunday, August 22, 2021 | Constellation Field | Sugar Land, Texas | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers have lost three straight games for the first time since July 5-8 and will look to avoid their first four-game skid since May when they continue their series against the Sugar Land Skeeters at 6:05 p.m. at Constellation Field...The Skeeters hold first place in the East Division and the second-place Dodgers now trail them by 4.0 games in the division standings.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers jumped out to an 11-0 lead in the third inning before the Sugar Land Skeeters scored 12 straight runs to send the Dodgers to a 12-11 loss Saturday night at Constellation Field. The Dodgers' offense erupted in the third inning for 11 runs. Sheldon Neuse belted a grand slam out to left field. Tony Wolters hit his first homer with OKC and Luke Raley hit a two-run single. Carlos Asuaje hit a RBI double to open the scoring and drew a bases-loaded walk later in the inning. Sugar Land quickly answered, scoring six runs in the bottom of the third inning, including five runs before an out was made to cut OKC's lead to 11-6. With one out in the fourth inning, Wolters drew a walk and Omar Estévez singled before Skeeters pitchers retired the final 17 OKC batters of the game. Sugar Land went on to score two runs in the fifth inning and three more runs in the sixth inning to tie the game, 11-11. Then in the eighth inning, Sugar Land's Alex De Goti hit a RBI triple to the wall in center field with two outs, which allowed Marty Costes to score what would end up as the game-winning run.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Nick Tropeano (0-0) is set to open tonight's game for his second start and third appearance of 2021 with OKC...He last pitched Aug. 13 against Round Rock in OKC, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings to open the Dodgers' 2-0 win. He allowed four hits and no walks with three strikeouts in his first start with the team, combining with Austin Bibens-Dirkx for OKC's third shutout win...Tropeano signed as a free agent Aug. 6 and made his first appearance with OKC Aug. 9 in Albuquerque. He allowed six runs (two earned) on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts over 1.2 innings out of the bullpen...Tropeano has played in the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets organizations this season, spending time in the Majors and at Triple-A with both clubs...In 2020 with Pittsburgh, he went 1-0 with a 1.15 ERA and 19 K's over 15.2 IP...Tropeano spent the 2015-19 seasons in the Los Angeles Angels organization. He underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2016, sat out 2017, then returned with a career-high 14 MLB starts in 2018...Tropeano played for the OKC RedHawks in 2014, pacing the Pacific Coast League with a 3.03 ERA. His nine wins and 120 strikeouts led the team.

Edwin Uceta (0-3) returns to OKC for his seventh appearance with the team after spending time with the Los Angeles Dodgers and a stint on the Injured List...Uceta last pitched for the LAD at the New York Mets Aug. 15, tossing 1.2 innings of scoreless and hitless relief. He issued one walk and recorded three K's. He was optioned to OKC the following day...Uceta was placed on the Injured List Aug. 3 with a right back strain and made an appearance for the LAD in Philadelphia after being activated Aug. 11...Uceta last pitched for OKC July 27 against Sugar Land, allowing four runs and five hits over 2.0 innings with one walk and three K's...Uceta has made 14 appearances (one start) for the LAD, going 0-3 with a 6.64 ERA. He made his MLB debut April 30 at Milwaukee with 2.0 innings in a spot start...Uceta spent a portion of 2020 at the Dodgers' Alternate Training Site and was added to the LAD 40-man roster Nov. 20...He originally signed with the Dodgers July 2, 2016 as an international free agent from the Dominican Republic at the age of 18...Four of his first six appearances with OKC this season have come against Sugar Land. Against the Skeeters, he is 0-2 with a 7.84 ERA with four walks against 15 K's.

Against the Skeeters: 2021: 11-10 2019: N/A All-time: 11-10 At SUG: 5-4 The top two teams in the East Division meet for their fourth and final series of the season and second at Constellation Field...The teams most recently met at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark July 22-27 with the Skeeters winning the series, 4-2. The Dodgers had won each of the first two series between the teams, including June 24-29 at Constellation Field, 5-1. They also took four of six games at home June 3-8...Keibert Ruiz, who has since been traded to the Washington Nationals, paced the Dodgers with 23 hits, 16 RBI and 16 runs scored in the first 16 games against the Skeeters...The Dodgers have outscored the Skeeters, 127-110, in the season series, while Sugar Land has outhit OKC, 193-180. The Dodgers have also hit 29 homers while the Skeeters have gone deep 23 times...Twelve of the last 15 games between the division rivals have been decided by one or two runs, including eight of nine games at Constellation Field. The go-ahead run(s) has scored in the seventh inning or later five times within the nine games in Sugar Land...The Skeeters have now won seven of the last nine meetings between the teams after the Dodgers went 9-3 in the first 12 meetings. Sugar Land has its first four-game win streak against the Dodgers this season and has won six of seven against OKC.

Containing the Swarm: Through the first 12 meetings with Sugar Land, the Dodgers held the Skeeters to a .233 batting average and a total of 41 runs (3.4 rpg). But in the last nine meetings, the Skeeters have scored 69 runs (7.7 rpg) and scored at least eight runs in five of the last six games. They are batting .306 (102x333) with 45 extra-base hits (5.0 pg), including 14 homers and 26 doubles....Last night, Sugar Land scored 12 runs against the Dodgers for the second straight game, marking the most runs an opponent has scored against OKC in a two-game span since El Paso scored 26 runs over two games July 8-9 in El Paso...The six runs scored by the Skeeters in the third inning Saturday marked the second time this season they scored at least six runs in an inning against OKC. The Skeeters scored seven runs in the second inning of a 10-8 win against the Dodgers July 25 in OKC - tied for the most runs allowed by the Dodgers in an inning this season.

Stalled Out: After entering the current series with wins in five of their previous six games and seven wins in their previous nine games, the Dodgers have lost three straight games for the first time in more than six weeks - since a three-game skid July 5-8. For the first time since May 13-15 against Sacramento in OKC, the Dodgers have opened a series, 0-3, and for the first time since their season-opening series in Round Rock May 6-8 they have opened a road series 0-3...The Dodgers have not lost four games in a row since May 11-15...After starting 2021 with a 4-13 record, OKC has gone 44-31 since.

Running High: The 11 runs scored by the OKC Dodgers in the third inning Saturday were a season high for a single inning and the most runs scored by the team in an inning since May 14, 2019 when OKC scored 11 runs in the seventh inning of a 15-6 win at Round Rock. On Saturday, 14 OKC batters came to the plate in the third inning as the Dodgers collected six hits and four walks in the frame. Eight different players scored runs, while Carlos Asuaje, Deacon Liput and Aldrich De Jongh each scored twice in the inning...Saturday marked the 10th time in the last 12 games the Dodgers have scored at least five runs in a game

Running Low: Saturday's loss marked the second time this season the Dodgers scored double-digit runs, but lost, following an 11-10 defeat in Albuquerque May 23. Saturday was just the eighth time in the team's Bricktown era (since 1998) that the team scored 11 or more runs in a loss. Saturday's 11-run lead was also the largest in an OKC loss during the Bricktown era. The nine-run lead OKC had in its May 23 loss was the previous largest lead in a loss by the team since 1998.

Road Block: The Dodgers have now lost three consecutive road games for the first time since May 22-24 in Albuquerque. Entering the current series, OKC is 5-0-1 in their last six road series and have not lost four straight road games since their season-opening series in Round Rock when they opened the season 0-4 May 6-9...The Dodgers are 28-23 on the road overall this season and own the second-most road wins in Triple-A West, only behind Reno (32). Entering tonight, the Dodgers are 26-14 in their last 40 road games...The Dodgers have scored 337 runs in 51 road games (6.6 per game) and hit 81 homers, while at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark the team has scored 214 runs (5.2 per game) and hit 52 homers in 41 home games...In the last six road games, the Dodgers have struggled to pitch effectively. They've allowed at least nine runs in each game for a total of 64 runs, with opponents scoring in double digits five times.

Young Sheldon: Last night, Sheldon Neuse hit OKC's fifth grand slam of the season and his first since April 8, 2017 with Low-A Hagerstown in a 16-2 win against Asheville in the second game of a doubleheader. Neuse finished Saturday's game 1-for-5 with four RBI for his second game of the season with four or more RBI. He has now hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games with OKC, going 21-for-63 (.333) with 11 xbh and 15 RBI....Since joining OKC May 31, Neuse leads the team with 65 hits (57 games).

Luke's Using the Force: Luke Raley recorded OKC's lone multi-hit game Saturday, going 2-for-5 with a double in the first inning and two-RBI single in the third inning and scoring a run. Raley has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 16-for-42 (.381) with three homers, five doubles, nine RBI and 11 runs scored. He leads the Dodgers with 53 RBI this season even though he's only played in 55 of the team's 92 games. His 48 runs are second on the team and he ranks second in Triple-A West with 15 HBP...In 35 road games with OKC, Raley is slashing .349/.444/.705 with 23 extra-base hits and 40 RBI.

Dinger Details: The Dodgers homered twice in the third inning Saturday marking the third time this month they have homered twice in the same inning. OKC has hit 62 homers in the last 38 games and has the second-most homers in Triple-A West since July 8...On the other hand, Sugar Land homered three times Saturday and opponents have homered in six straight games against OKC, with the Skeeters hitting nine homers over the last three games. OKC has allowed a league-low 113 homers this season.

Santana's Greatest Hits: Cristian Santana picked up a hit last night and scored a run as he has now hit safely in 20 consecutive starts, going 33-for-84 (.393). He's also hit safely in 21 of his last 23 games and is currently on a seven-game hitting streak...Since July 23, Santana ranks tied for second in Triple-A West with 34 hits and fourth with a .391 batting average...Since July 1, he's batted .350 (48x137) and leads the Dodgers with 48 hits during the stretch after batting .236 through June 30.

