OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 13, 2021

August 13, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Round Rock Express (41-44) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (45-40)

Game #86 of 130/Home #38 of 65

Pitching Probables: RR-A.J. Alexy (0-0, 5.79) vs. OKC-RHP Nick Tropeano (0-0, 10.80)/RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx (8-1, 4.46)

Friday, August 13, 2021 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers have won back-to-back games, as well as four of the last five games, and continue their series against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tonight is the second OKC 89ers Night of the season and the team will wear retro 89ers jerseys and hats. Fireworks are scheduled to follow the game...OKC is 7-3 in the last 10 games and is in second place in the East Division of Triple-A West, 2.5 games behind Sugar Land.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored five runs in the third inning and piled on four more in the sixth inning during an 11-1 win Thursday night against the Round Rock Express at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Express took a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning, but the Dodgers pitching staff held the Express scoreless over the final eight innings and to three hits total, tying a season-low mark for hits allowed. OKC starting pitcher Yefry Ramírez led the way, allowing one unearned run and one hit over 5.0 innings. The Dodgers tied the game in the second inning when Zach Reks belted his 14th homer of the season. The Dodgers then scored five runs in the third inning, taking the lead for good on a bases-clearing double by Matt Davidson. Omar Estévez connected on a two-run single later in the inning to push the Dodgers' lead to 6-1. A sacrifice fly by Carlos Asuaje extended the Dodgers to a 7-1 lead in the fifth inning. OKC then scored four more runs in the sixth inning on a wild pitch, two sacrifice flies by Reks and Yoshi Tsutsugo, and a RBI double by Sheldon Neuse in the Red Dirt Rumble series opener between the teams.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Nick Tropeano (0-0) makes his first start with OKC since joining the Dodgers earlier this month...He signed as a free agent Aug. 6 and made his first appearance with OKC Aug. 9 in Albuquerque. He allowed six runs (two earned) on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts over 1.2 innings out of the bullpen...Tropeano has played in the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets organizations this season, spending time in the Majors and at Triple-A with both clubs, including four appearances for the Giants and one with the Mets...In 2020 with Pittsburgh, he went 1-0 with a 1.15 ERA and 19 K's in seven relief appearances (15.2 IP)...Tropeano spent the 2015-19 seasons in the Los Angeles Angels organization. He underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2016, sat out 2017, then returned with a career-high 14 MLB starts in 2018...Tropeano played for the OKC RedHawks in 2014, pacing the Pacific Coast League with a 3.03 ERA. His nine wins and 120 strikeouts led the team that season.

Austin Bibens-Dirkx (8-1) is scheduled to piggyback Tropeano...He last pitched Aug. 7, making a start in Albuquerque. He pitched 4.0 innings, allowing three runs on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts and did not factor into the decision of OKC's 6-4 win...In addition to leading the league in wins, Bibens-Dirkx ranks third in Triple-A West with a 4.46 ERA, and fifth in WHIP (1.38), innings (74.2) and opponent average (.283). He is one of three pitchers in Triple-A with eight wins and tonight looks to become the first to nine wins...Since June 6, Bibens-Dirkx has made 10 appearances and is 6-0 with a 3.79 ERA...Over his last eight games, Bibens-Dirkx has notched 25 strikeouts against six walks across 35.0 IP...Bibens-Dirkx signed with the Dodgers May 4 after he did not see any formal game action in 2020. He was with the Texas Rangers during Spring Training in 2020 and was released June 1...In four starts against the Express this season, Bibens-Dirkx is 4-0 with a 2.70 ERA.

Against the Express: 2021: 11-8 2019: 6-10 All-time: 141-116 At OKC: 64-56 After a stretch of 22 straight games between the Dodgers and Express played at Dell Diamond, including the last four meetings in 2019, the Red Dirt Rumble rivalry series shifts to OKC for the final 12 meetings of 2021...This is the fourth series of the season between the division rivals and first series between them at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since July 4-7, 2019...The teams last met July 29-Aug. 3 in Round Rock with the Dodgers winning the series, 4-2. OKC has now won 11 of the last 15 meetings after opening the season with four consecutive losses to the Express in May...Entering tonight, the Dodgers have a 106-92 edge in runs scored, while the Express have outhit OKC, 161-157, and have 31 homers compared to OKC's 27. Last night snapped a stretch of nine straight games between the teams in which the Express homered and was only the second time in 19 meetings this season the Express was held without a homer...In 2019, the Express won the season series for the first time since 2014.

Burgeoning Bats: The Dodgers scored 11 runs for a second straight game last night and it was the third time in the last four games they scored at least 11 runs. It was also their fourth straight game with at least 10 hits. During the four-game stretch, the Dodgers have amassed 43 runs and 51 hits, batting .349 (51x146) with nine home runs, 23 extra-base hits and are hitting .415 (17x41) with runners in scoring position. It's the Dodgers' second-highest four-game output of the season, bested only by 44 runs in El Paso May 28-31...The Dodgers have scored at least six runs nine times in the last 10 games (81 R) and 10 times in the last 12 games (92 R). OKC has also racked up at least 10 hits in seven of their last 10 games (104 H)....Over the last 10 games, OKC has 50 extra-base hits and is batting .340 (34x100) with runners in scoring position...OKC's 81 runs since Aug. 1 pace all of Triple-A. The team also ranks second in Triple-A in SLG (.539) and OPS (.909) and third in batting average (.292) since the calendar flipped to August.

Over the Hump?: The Dodgers have matched their season-best record at five games above .500, previously at 34-29. However, in the three previous times reaching that mark, they've lost in the next game each time...The Dodgers are also looking for back-to-back home wins within the same series for the first time since taking the first two games from El Paso June 10-11. The team is 1-7 when following their previous eight home wins with the only consecutive wins occurring between two series.

Matt the Bat: Matt Davidson went 2-for-4 with a double, scored two runs and collected three RBI Thursday night to take over the OKC team lead with 49 RBI total this season. In his last six games, Davidson is 10-for-23 (.435) with a homer, five doubles, nine RBI and four multi-hit games...In his last 33 games, Davidson has batted .328 (40x122) with 14 homers, 25 extra-base hits and 38 RBI. Since June 29, Davidson is second in the league in extra-base hits (25) and total bases (93), tied for second in homers (14), third in SLG (.762) and OPS (1.175), tied for fourth with 38 RBI and tied for fifth with 11 doubles...Last night was his team-leading 14th multi-RBI game and 11th in his last 32 games.

Yoshi's Island: Yoshi Tsutsugo reached base in each of his first three plate appearances Thursday and finished the game 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly, two walks and two runs scored. Over his last 11 games, Tsutsugo is 15-for-36 (.417), including two homers, five doubles, five multi-hit games, 13 RBI, 11 runs scored and eight walks. He's picked up at least one RBI in nine of the last 11 games...Tsutsugo has reached base safely in 24 of his last 26 games and since July 10, his 18 walks are third in Triple-A West, his .458 OBP is fourth, his 1.137 OPS is fifth, his .679 SLG is sixth, his 24 runs scored are tied for sixth, his 25 RBI are tied for seventh, his .357 AVG is eighth and his seven homers are tied for ninth.

Bring the Neuse: Sheldon Neuse extended his current hitting streak to eight games last night, going 2-for-5 with a RBI double. During the streak, he is 13-for-34 (.382) with eight extra-base hits (3 HR, 5 2B) and 10 RBI...Neuse has also hit safely in 19 of his last 21 games with OKC and since July 9 is slashing .315/.365/.551...Since joining OKC for his first game May 31, Neuse leads the team with 57 hits (50 games).

Rehab Recap: Gavin Lux continued his Major League Rehab Assignment with OKC Thursday, going 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. In his four games since joining the team Sunday, he is 4-for-11 with two walks, a RBI and six runs scored. He also made his second consecutive start at third base and played seven innings in the field. Prior to Tuesday, he had never played a position other than second base or shortstop in his entire career...Lux has been on the Injured List since July 19 with a left hamstring strain. He's played in 82 games with LAD during his first full season in MLB, slashing .227/.307/.349 with 10 doubles, three triples and six homers, 37 RBI and 39 runs scored...In 2019, Lux was named Baseball America's Minor League Player of the Year after slashing .347/.421/.607 with 26 homers and 76 RBI between Double-A Tulsa and OKC.

Dinger Details: Zach Reks homered in a second straight game last night as the Dodgers have homered in five consecutive games (11 HR) and in eight of the last nine games (17 HR). The Dodgers have hit 55 homers over their last 31 games - most in all of Triple-A and tied for third-most in all of the Minors or Majors since July 8...On the other hand, the Dodgers held Round Rock without a home run after Albuquerque hit a combined seven homers in the three games prior.

Luke's Using the Force: Luke Raley singled and walked last night and also scored two runs. He's now hit safely in his last four games, going 8-for-18 with two homers, four RBI, a walk and six runs scored...Over his last 41 starts with OKC, Raley has batted .333 (49x147) with 11 doubles, two triples, nine homers, 45 RBI and 41 runs scored.

Up and Down on the Mound: After allowing 10-plus runs in each of the three previous games, the Dodgers limited Round Rock to only one run last night. The three hits allowed by OKC tied a season low, last allowed in back-to-back seven-inning games as part of a June 7 doubleheader against Sugar Land in OKC, but the first time in a nine-inning game since May 28 in El Paso. The Dodgers held Round Rock 0-for-14 with runners on and 0-for-8 with RISP...The team gave up 31 runs over their final three games in Albuquerque, allowing 10 or more runs in three straight games for the first time since Aug. 18-20, 2019...Before the three-game rough patch, the team posted a 3.56 ERA (31 ER/78.1 IP), 1.23 WHIP and .231 BAA (68x294) while holding opponents to three earned runs or fewer in six of the previous nine games.

Around the Horn: After losing nine straight games in which their opponent scored first, the Dodgers have now won back-to-back games after their opponent took the game's first lead...Cristian Santana has hit safely in his last 13 starts and in 14 of his last 16 games overall, going 23-for-58 (.397) with 11 RBI and eight multi-hit games...The Dodgers converted six of their seven walks last night into runs. The team leads Triple-A West with 360 walks this season...OKC struck out only five times last night and has struck out nine times in the past two games combined for the team's lowest two-game total this season.

