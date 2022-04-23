OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 23, 2022

Oklahoma City Dodgers (11-5) at Sacramento River Cats (8-8)

Game #17 of 150/Road #11 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Robbie Erlin (1-0, 6.39) vs. SAC-RHP Luis Ortiz (0-2, 14.09)

Saturday, April 23, 2022 | Sutter Health Park | West Sacramento, Calif. | 8:37 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers have won six of their last seven games as they continue their road series against the Sacramento River Cats at 8:37 p.m. CT at Sutter Health Park. The Dodgers are in the midst of a 12-game road trip and are 6-4 so far, including 3-1 in Sacramento.

Last Game: A run in top of the first inning held up throughout the night as four Oklahoma City Dodgers pitchers combined to blank the Sacramento River Cats, 1-0, Friday night at Sutter Health Park. Andy Burns drove in Miguel Vargas with two outs in the first inning on a double down the left field line, giving OKC an early 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the third inning, Sacramento had runners David Villar at first base and Heliot Ramos at second base with two outs when Luke Williams hit a single to right-center field. OKC center fielder Drew Avans threw the ball to third base, where the tag was made on Villar before Ramos touched home plate, negating the run and ending the inning. From the third inning on, the Dodgers were held hitless, and although the River Cats picked up two hits, they did not have a runner advance into scoring position. Ryan Pepiot threw five scoreless innings to earn his first win and Reyes Moronta closed the game for his second save.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Robbie Erlin (1-0) is scheduled to make his third start and fourth appearance with OKC tonight...During his last start April 17 in El Paso, Erlin held the Chihuahuas to one run on three hits over 5.2 innings to earn first win of the season. The lefty allowed just one hit through the first five innings and retired 15 of the first 17 batters he faced. He finished with one walk and four strikeouts and threw 75 pitches, including 48 strikes...Prior to last Sunday, Erlin had allowed nine runs and 14 hits over his first two games, spanning 7.0 innings...Last season, he pitched in 16 games for the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan, posting a 2-4 record, 3.71 ERA and 46 strikeouts over 53.1 innings. He signed with the Dodgers as a minor league free agent Feb. 21, 2022...Erlin has appeared in 115 games (43 starts) in the Majors, primarily with San Diego, and made his MLB debut April 30, 2013 with the Padres at Chicago (NL)...Erlin was selected by Texas in the third round of the 2009 MLB Draft from Scotts Valley High School (Calif.)...Erlin last pitched against the River Cats in 2019 while with El Paso, and tonight will be his first game Sutter Health Park since 2015.

Against the River Cats: 2022: 3-1 2021: 2-4 All-time: 45-50 At SAC: 24-23 The Dodgers and River Cats are meeting for their first of two series this season...The teams are playing in Sacramento for the first time since the 2018 season. The teams also played series against one another in 2019 and 2021, but both series took place at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in OKC...Last season, the River Cats won the May 13-18 series, 4-2. They outscored the Dodgers, 40-20, and outhit OKC, 55-38...Zach Reks led OKC with eight hits, including a double and two homers, and recorded four RBI, four walks and scored six runs...In two appearances, reliever Darien Núñez held the River Cats to one hit and tallied 11 strikeouts over 6.0 IP...In the teams' last series in Sacramento, OKC won the set, 2-1...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, Sacramento has a 14-13 edge in the Triple-A version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry.

Slammed Shut: Last night the Dodgers pitched their first shutout of the season and first since an 8-0 win Sept. 11, 2021 at Salt Lake - the final of four shutout wins during the 2021 season. Yesterday also was the team's first 1-0 win in a nine-inning game in almost four years, last accomplished May 3, 2018 at Memphis. (The team notched a 1-0 win over Round Rock July 5, 2019 in a seven-inning game during Game 1 of a doubleheader.) On Friday, four OKC pitchers combined to limit Sacramento to five hits and no extra-base hits, marking the third time this season the OKC pitching staff did not yield an extra-base hit. They also set a season high with 14 strikeouts. Over the final six innings, the Dodgers retired 18 of 21 Sacramento hitters and did not have a runner advance into scoring position.

Mound Matters: Starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot set season highs with five innings, eight strikeouts and 81 pitches Friday while earning his first win of the season. He allowed three hits and three walks, and over his final two innings, Pepiot retired all six batters, with five via strikeout. The eight strikeouts were his most in his 15 career games with OKC. Among qualified pitchers in the PCL, he leads the league with a 1.15 ERA and .145 BAA. His 0.96 WHIP and 22 strikeouts both rank second...Relievers Yency Almonte, Carson Fulmer and Reyes Moronta tossed the final four innings last night. Almonte retired six of seven batters faced with four strikeouts. Moronta gave up a two-out single in the ninth inning, but quickly followed by striking out Ricardo Genovés to end the game and earn his second save.

Disco Inferno: Andy Burns provided Friday night's only extra-base hit and RBI with his double in the first inning. He extended his hitting streak to five games and is 8-for-19 (.421) during the stretch with five extra-base hits and six RBI. He also has four walks and four runs scored...On Thursday, he hit his first two home runs of the season via solo shots in the fourth and eighth innings. He became the third OKC player with a multi-homer game this year, following Ryan Noda (April 10 vs. Albuquerque) and Jason Martin (April 16 at El Paso). It was Burns' fourth multi-homer game of his U.S. career and his first game with two homers since Aug. 17, 2019 with Triple-A Buffalo against Durham.

No Diggity, Noda: Ryan Noda extended his on-base streak to 15 games with a single last night. The streak is in a three-way tie for longest in the PCL this season with Reno's Stone Garrett and Sugar Land's David Hensley, as Noda has reached base in each of his first 15 games of the season. Noda's .493 on-base percentage and 13 walks pace the PCL. His 1.135 OPS is fourth, his four homers are tied for fourth and his 19 hits are tied for fifth in the league...He had a 10-game hitting streak April 7-19 - tied for second-longest in the league this season. He went 17-for-37 (.459) during the streak with three doubles and four homers, 12 RBI and 11 runs scored. He also had seven walks and six multi-hit games during the run. It marked the second-longest hitting streak of Noda's career, only bested by a 12-game streak with Single-A Lansing May 29-June 13, 2018.

Pillar of Strength: Kevin Pillar had his 12-game on-base streak end last night as he finished the game 0-for-4. In the top of the sixth inning, Pillar drove a ball to deep left field, but Sacramento's Bryce Johnson reached over the wall to rob Pillar of a home run...During the current road trip, Pillar is 10-for-27 (.370) with five extra-base hits, 12 runs scored and eight RBI. He's reached base safely in 19 of 38 plate appearances, recording eight walks and one HBP while only striking out once...He paces the PCL with 16 runs scored so far in 2022, while his .443 OBP is fifth-best and his 10 walks are tied for sixth...His strikeout in the eighth inning last night snapped a streak of 46 consecutive plate appearance without striking out.

First Offense: For the first time this season, the Dodgers were held to fewer than three runs in a game and were limited to one run in a game for the first time since a 10-1 loss against Round Rock Sept. 20, 2021. OKC also finished with a season-low four hits Friday...After scoring at least eight runs in four straight games, the Dodgers have since been held to four total runs combined the last two games and to nine total hits the last two nights. Going back to Wednesday's game when they finished 1-for-11, the Dodgers are 10-for-the-last-73 (.137). Despite the dip in production, OKC's 108 runs scored, 156 hits and .280 batting average still lead all 30 Triple-A teams...OKC has been held 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Entering Thursday, the Dodgers batted .346 (45x130) with runners in scoring position over the previous 11 games. Going back to Wednesday, they are 0-for-the-last-13 with RISP and 2-for-the-last-28 with runners on base...The Dodgers matched their season-high mark with 15 strikeouts yesterday and have struck out 15 times in each of the last two games. It's the team's highest two-game strikeout total and first time with 15 or more strikeouts in back-to-back games since July 16-17, 2019 at Iowa (16/15).

Mighty Miguel: Miguel Vargas singled, drew a walk and scored OKC's lone run last night as he has now hit safely in a season-best six straight games (7x23). He also has four walks, five runs scored and three RBI during the stretch...His 11 walks are tied for third-most in the league while his 12 runs scored are tied for sixth. Over his first 15 games, he has 16 hits, including three doubles, a triple and two homers along with nine RBI.

Big Flies: The Dodgers' season-best stretch of six straight games with a home run came to an end last night. Entering yesterday, OKC had homered in 11 of their last 13 games and the team's 22 homers are third-most in the PCL behind league-leading Reno (28) and Albuquerque (23). Nine different OKC players have now homered this season, including seven who have hit two or more homers and five who have hit three or more homers...On the other hand, the Dodgers did not allow a home run last night for a second straight game. OKC has now kept an opponent inside the park four times in the last six games. The Dodgers had allowed five homers by the River Cats over the first two games in Sacramento this series...Last night marked OKC's second game this season where neither team went deep (April 6 vs. Albuquerque).

Around the Horn: Including last night, the Dodgers have scored in the first inning in four of the last seven games. The team is now 5-0 this year when scoring in their first at-bat...The Dodgers were held to three walks last night marking just the third time this season they have tallied fewer than four walks in a game. Their 84 total walks this season lead all of Triple-A...Tomás Telis is 8-for-18 over his four-game hitting streak with three RBI and three runs scored...After committing 10 errors within the first seven games of the season, the Dodgers have only committed four errors over last nine games.

