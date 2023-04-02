OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 2, 2023

April 2, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Tacoma Rainiers (1-1) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (1-1)

Game #3 of 150/First Half #3 of 75/Home #3 of 75

Pitching Probables: TAC-RHP Taylor Dollard (NR, -.--) vs. OKC-LHP Robbie Erlin (NR, -.--)

Sunday, April 2, 2023 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 2:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers close out their first series of the 2023 season with a 2:05 p.m. game against the Tacoma Rainiers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Following the conclusion of the game, kids can take the field to run the bases. The Opening Weekend series is tied, 1-1, and the Dodgers and Rainiers have combined for 33 runs, 52 hits and 27 walks through their first two games of the series.

Last Game: Jahmai Jones connected on a game-winning RBI single in the 10th inning to send the Oklahoma City Dodgers to their first win of 2023 and secure a 6-5 walk-off victory against the Tacoma Rainiers Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tied, 5-5, after eight innings, Dodgers reliever Wander Suero (1-0) retired all three Rainiers batters he faced in the ninth inning before escaping a bases-loaded jam in the top of the 10th inning to keep the score even. Then with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, Jones sent a soft line drive into shallow right field that landed for OKC's game-winning hit. Tacoma had taken the first lead of the night with two runs in the third inning before the Dodgers responded with three runs in the bottom of the frame to take their first lead of the season. Tacoma tied the game in the fourth inning before a RBI bunt single by Drew Avans put the Dodgers in front, 4-3. A solo home run and RBI single by Tacoma's Mike Ford, who finished the night with four hits, put the Rainiers ahead, 5-4. Patrick Mazeika knotted the game, 5-5, with a RBI single in the eighth inning.

Tonight's Probable Pitcher: Robbie Erlin is scheduled to make his first start of the season this afternoon...Erlin spent the majority of the 2022 season with the OKC Dodgers, making 21 appearances, including 14 starts. He went 5-4 with a 7.01 ERA, allowing 63 runs (60 earned) and 95 hits in 77.0 innings. He had 69 strikeouts against 35 walks. Erlin tied for fourth on the team in starts and ranked fourth in strikeouts. The team went 8-6 in his starts...Erlin also made two relief outings with Los Angeles in 2022 on May 8 and 9 at the Cubs and Pirates, respectively...Erlin appeared in two Spring Training games with the Los Angeles Dodgers, pitching a combined two scoreless and hitless innings...He signed with the Dodgers as a free agent Feb. 21, 2022. The lefty re-signed with the organization during the offseason...He made two total appearances against the Rainiers last season, going 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA and nine K's against two walks. Erlin has made a combined nine career appearances against the Rainiers (2-2, 7.52 ERA)...Erlin was originally selected by Texas in the third round of the 2009 MLB Draft and traded to San Diego July 31, 2011. He has appeared in 117 games (43 starts) in the Majors, primarily with San Diego, but has also logged time with Pittsburgh, Atlanta and Los Angeles (NL).

Against the Rainiers: 2023: 1-1 2022: 5-7 All-time: 57-58 At OKC: 35-24

Today the Dodgers and Rainiers wrap up their first of three series during the 2023 season and first of two series in OKC...Tacoma won the 2022 series between the teams, 7-5, and won the most recent series between the teams, 4-2, Sept. 6-11 in OKC. Last season marked the first time the Dodgers lost a season series to the Rainiers since 2014 when OKC went 0-4 in Tacoma and entered last season 2-0-3 over the previous five season series...Fueled by the 20 runs they scored in the final game between the teams in 2022, the Dodgers outscored the Rainiers, 77-62, last season and hit 12 homers compared to Tacoma's 10...Drew Avans led OKC with 19 hits, while Jason Martin hit a team-best three homers and drove in 12 runs in the season series...Entering today, the Rainiers have won eight of the last 12 games against the Dodgers...The Rainiers finished the 2022 season with a 72-78 record and in second place in the PCL West Division...This series marks the first time ever OKC and Tacoma have opened the season against each other. The teams were scheduled to start the 2020 season in Tacoma prior to the cancelation of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wild Wins: The Dodgers grabbed their first victory of the season Saturday night, and for the second straight year, the Dodgers' first win of the season came in walk-off fashion when Jahmai Jones hit a game-winning RBI single in the 10th inning to break a 5-5 tie. Saturday night's game involved five lead changes and the score was tied three times...The Dodgers won their 2022 season opener via a walk-off home run in the ninth inning by Jason Martin that resulted in a 3-2 victory against Albuquerque at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark April 5, 2022. The team went on to tally eight walk-off wins during the 2022 season...Saturday's game was the first extra-inning game in the Pacific Coast League in 2023. The Dodgers had 10 games extend into extra innings during the 2022 season and went 4-6 in those contests.

Not Lukewarm: Luke Williams tripled for a second straight game Saturday night, lining a RBI triple into center field in the third inning to give the Dodgers their first lead of the game and season. He has already surpassed his 2022 total of one triple in a combined 93 games in MLB and Triple-A (194 PA) and matched his 2021 total of two triples in a combined 90 games in MLB and Triple-A (251 PA)...His four RBI lead the Dodgers through two games and his four hits are tied with Michael Busch for most among OKC players during this initial series.

The Boys in Blue: OKC's initial 2023 roster includes two of the Los Angeles Dodgers' top six prospects as ranked by Baseball America - infielder Michael Busch (No. 4) and starting pitcher Gavin Stone (No. 6). Between his time in Double-A and Triple-A, Busch tied for the overall Minor League lead with 118 runs scored and ranked third overall in the Minors in total bases, tied for third with 70 extra-base hits and fifth with 108 RBI. His 32 home runs tied for the Dodgers' organizational lead and was tied for sixth overall in the Minors. Stone was named the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year, playing at three different levels and posting a cumulative 1.48 ERA - best in the Minors. Infielder Devin Mann is ranked as the Dodgers No. 22 prospect by Baseball America....In addition to Busch, three other players are on the Los Angeles Dodgers' 40-man roster: relief pitchers Justin Bruihl and Victor González and infielder Yonny Hernández...A total of 12 players spent at least part of the 2022 season with OKC, including pitchers Robbie Erlin, Justin Hagenman, Jake Reed, Nick Robertson and Mark Washington, catcher Hunter Feduccia, and outfielder Drew Avans...Eighteen players have previous Major League experience, with three appearing for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022 (Bruihl, Erlin and Grove) and seven others appeared in Majors last season with a different organization: pitchers Tyler Cyr (Philadelphia/Oakland), Adam Kolarek (Oakland) and Tayler Scott (San Diego), catcher Patrick Mazeika (New York-NL), infielder Luke Williams (San Francisco/Miami) and outfielders Steven Duggar (San Francisco, Texas, Los Angeles-AL) and Bradley Zimmer (Toronto/Philadelphia). Others who have appeared in the Majors throughout their careers are pitchers Matt Andriese, Dylan Covey and Wander Suero, catcher David Freitas and infielder Jahmai Jones.

Forging the Way: Travis Barbary enters his fourth season managing the Oklahoma City Dodgers, as well as his 29th season in the Dodgers organization as a player, staff member or coach. The team has finished in second place in its division during each of the last two seasons, going a combined 151-124. Barbary's 2023 coaching staff includes returning hitting coach Manny Burriss, who is back with the team for a third season. They will be joined by pitching coaches Doug Mathis and Justin DeFratus. Mathis begins his first season in OKC after spending the last three seasons on the coaching staff of the Texas Rangers, and DeFratus returns for his third season in OKC. Bench coach Chris Gutierrez comes to Triple-A after holding the same role with Double-A Tulsa last season.

2022 Record-Setting Rewind: The OKC Dodgers wrapped up the 2022 season with an 84-66 record, posting the second-most wins during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998) and scoring the second-most runs in Minor League Baseball (949). Although the Dodgers held at least a share of first place in the PCL East Division for 111 days, the team finished one game behind division-winning El Paso and has now finished in first or second place in their division in six of the seven seasons during the Los Angeles Dodgers affiliation. OKC led all teams in the Minors with 731 walks, setting a team record and posting the most walks by any Triple-A team since 2004. The Dodgers led Triple-A and finished third among full-season teams in the Minors with a team-record .370 on-base percentage. OKC's +156 run differential paced the PCL and also set a team record. Infielder Miguel Vargas was named the Triple-A Player of the Year by Baseball America and the PCL's Top MLB Prospect by MiLB. Outfielder Jason Martin was named a Triple-A All-Star by MiLB, while right-handed pitcher Ryan Pepiot received postseason Triple-A All-Star recognition from Baseball America.

Them's the Rules: Several notable new and returning rules will be in place at the Triple-A level throughout 2023:.

- Pitch Clock: The pitch clock will once again be utilized to improve pace of play at the Triple-A level and will be enforced starting on Opening Day. Pitchers must begin their motion within 14 seconds when the bases are empty and within 19 seconds if there is a runner on base just like in 2022. Batters will be required to be in the batter's box and alert to the pitcher with eight or more seconds remaining to align with the new MLB rules. A violation by the pitcher results in an automatic ball, and a violation by the hitter results in an automatic strike.

- Disengagements/Step-offs: When there is at least one runner on base, the pitcher is allowed two step-offs or disengagements from the pitching rubber during each plate appearance. If there is a third disengagement or a defensive timeout before an out is recorded, a balk is called and each runner advances one base. This remains the same as the 2022 season rules at the Triple-A level.

- ABS: The automated strike zone, also known as ABS, returns to the Pacific Coast League in 2023 and will expand to be in use throughout Triple-A. In games Tuesday-Thursday, balls and strikes will exclusively be called by ABS. Each pitch is sent to the home plate umpire via an earpiece, and the umpire then relays the call. In a new development for 2023, for games Friday-Sunday beginning April 7, teams will use the challenge system During these games, umpires will call balls and strikes, but players can challenge the result of the pitch. The challenge will be resolved by the ABS system, which will either uphold the initial call or overturn it. Each team has three challenges per game, but challenges are only taken away when a call is upheld.

- Infield Positioning Restrictions: On defense, teams will be required to have two players standing on each side of second base with both feet on the infield dirt before each pitch is thrown, which is a new rule for 2023. A violation of this rule will result in either an automatic ball or the batting team can elect to take the result of the play.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers play a rare rubber match this afternoon, as most series are six games in length. Last season OKC went 3-0 in rubber matches and 9-5 in all series finales in which they had a chance to win the series, including 6-1 at home. Overall, the Dodgers won each of their final six series finales last season...OKC went 16-11 in day games in 2022 (1-2 against Tacoma)...Through two games, Tacoma is 30-for-80 overall and 12-for-34 with runners in scoring position. The OKC pitching staff has added 17 walks for a 2.47 WHIP on the early season.

