OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 16, 2022

Oklahoma City Dodgers (6-4) at El Paso Chihuahuas (6-4)

Game #11 of 150/Road #5 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Ryan Pepiot (0-0, 0.00) vs. ELP-LHP Luke Westphal (0-0, 3.38)

Saturday, April 16, 2022 | Southwest University Park | El Paso, Texas | 7:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers picked up their first road victory of the season last night and try for back-to-back road wins for the first time in 2022 when they continue their series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:35 p.m. CT at Southwest University Park.

Last Game: Ryan Noda connected on a three-run homer in the first inning and starting pitcher Yefry Ramírez combined with two relievers to hold a hot El Paso Chihuahuas offense to one run and four hits, as the Oklahoma City Dodgers won, 5-1, Friday night at Southwest University Park. All five OKC runs scored with two outs throughout the night, including Noda's team-leading fourth homer of the season in the first inning. Jake Lamb and Jason Martin added RBI singles in the fifth and eighth innings, respectively. El Paso's lone run was on a solo homer by Luis Campusano in the fourth inning. Outside of that homer, the Chihuahuas collected just three other hits and did not have a runner advance as far as third base.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Reigning PCL Pitcher of the Week Ryan Pepiot (0-0) makes his third start of the season tonight in El Paso...He received weekly PCL honors after making two starts during OKC's first series of the season against Albuquerque. He threw a total of 7.2 scoreless innings, allowing one hit, three walks and seven strikeouts at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. He held the Isotopes 1-for-25 over the two games...Pepiot entered the season tabbed as the Los Angeles Dodgers' No. 5 prospect by Baseball America and No. 6 prospect by MLB Pipleline. Both publications also rank him as the second-best pitching prospect in the organization...In 2021, Pepiot started the season with Double-A Tulsa and appeared in 15 games (13 starts) with the Drillers, posting a 3-4 record with a 2.87 ERA and 81 strikeouts before appearing in 11 games (nine starts) with OKC to end the season. He was promoted July 31, reaching Triple-A after just 28 career games (23 starts)...Overall, Pepiot encountered some struggles in his first taste of Triple-A, going 2-5 with a 7.13 ERA, .305 BAA and 1.80 WHIP...Pepiot is entering his fourth season in the Dodgers organization after being selected in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Butler University, becoming the highest-drafted player in program history...In 2021, Pepiot made one appearance against the Chihuahuas, allowing two runs and three hits, including a homer, and one walk with four strikeouts over 2.0 innings of relief.

Against the Chihuahuas: 2022: 1-3 2021: 14-9 All-time: 29-22 At ELP: 16-12 The Dodgers and Chihuahuas meet for their first series of 2022 and in El Paso for the first time since July 8-13, 2021...The Dodgers won the 2021 series between the teams, 14-9, winning six of the first eight meetings last season. OKC finished out the season series winning three of the final five meetings between the teams during the Triple-A Final Stretch Sept. 29-Oct. 3...The Dodgers posted an 8-4 record in El Paso in 2021...OKC outscored the Chihuahuas, 143-115, and had 37 homers while holding El Paso to 21 home runs over the 23-game season series...Luke Raley led the Dodgers' offense against the Chihuahuas in 2021, batting .333 in the series with 22 hits, including four homers, and 19 RBI...Starting pitcher Yefry Ramírez went 4-0 in five starts against El Paso, recording a team-leading 32 strikeouts against 10 walks while posting a 3.96 ERA over 25.0 IP...Outside of 2018, OKC has won or split each season series against the Chihuahuas since Tucson's franchise relocated to El Paso for the 2014 season...Until this series, OKC had not lost three straight games at Southwest University Park Dodgers starting playing at the venue in 2015.

Dog Trainer: OKC starting pitcher Yefry Ramírez threw five strong innings last night, allowing one run and two hits, with one walk and two strikeouts. It was the longest outing by a Dodgers pitcher so far this season and continued his trend of success against El Paso. In six starts between 2021-22 against the Chihuahuas, Ramírez is now 5-0 with a 3.60 ERA and the team is 6-0 in his outings. He retired 14 of the 18 batters he faced overall Friday night, including 10 of the final 12.

Obedience Class: Dodgers relievers Carson Fulmer and Yency Almonte followed starting pitcher Yefry Ramírez and threw two innings apiece, combining to allow no runs and two hits, with one walk and five strikeouts. The trio of OKC pitchers allowed four hits and a team season-low one run against an El Paso offense that had scored 24 runs on 38 hits over the first three games of the series. They held El Paso 0-for-9 with runners on base, with only three at-bats with a runner in scoring position.

No Diggity, Noda: Last night, Ryan Noda went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer, extending his current hitting streak to seven games - tied for the second-longest hitting streak in the PCL this season. He homered for the second time in the series and for the fourth time in his last five games. During the current hitting streak, Noda is 11-for-23 (.478) with nine RBI. The Triple-A rookie is off to a 12-for-30 (.400) start with eight walks and one HBP over his first 39 plate appearances (.538 OBP)...He paces the Dodgers with four homers and is tied for the team lead with nine RBI...His .538 OBP leads the PCL, while his 1.338 OPS is second, his four homers and eight walks are tied for second, his .800 SLG and 24 total bases are third, his nine runs scored are tied for third and his .400 AVG is fourth in the league...Entering tonight, Noda has reached base in 19 of his last 31 plate appearances (.613 OBP).

First Offense: The Dodgers scored five runs in a second straight game last night and at least five runs in a game for the seventh time this season...The Dodgers' 67 runs scored and 97 hits pace the PCL this season. Their .282 team batting average leads all of Triple-A, while their 97 hits are tied for most and their 67 runs are second-most among the 30 Triple-A teams (Norfolk -- 71)...Five Dodgers players have at least 10 hits apiece so far this season...However, the Dodgers have cooled down a bit of late. Over the last two games, the team is 13-for-67 (.194) with only one extra-base hit. Entering Thursday, OKC had tallied at least 11 hits in five straight games for and batted .341 (63x185) during the stretch, with 25 of 63 hits going for extra bases.

RISPy Business: After getting off to a 6-for-30 start through the first three games of the season, the Dodgers have batted .364 (28x77) with runners in scoring position over the last seven games. Last night they went 3-for-8 overall, but 3-for-6 with two outs, scoring all five runs with two down. Their .318 clip with RISP overall this season ranks second in the PCL and third in Triple-A.

Pillar of Strength: Kevin Pillar drew a walk and scored twice last night as he has now reached base in all nine of his games so far this season. His seven-game hitting streak came to an end Friday, and during the streak he went 11-for-25 (.440) with seven RBI. Overall, he is batting .344 with a .463 on-base percentage with OKC...His 10 runs scored so far this season are tied for most in the PCL, while he ranks fifth in on-base percentage.

On the Lamb: Jake Lamb reached base three times Friday, going 2-for-4 with a RBI and walk. Following a 1-for-15 start, Lamb is 7-for-20 with three homers and seven RBI over his last five games, including three multi-hit games.

Steady Eddy: Eddy Alvarez finished with a game-best three hits last night, rapping singles in each of his final three at-bats. It's his second three-hit game of the season, and he is now one of three OKC players to tally three or more hits in two games this season, joining Zach McKinstry and Miguel Vargas...Yesterday he also recorded his second stolen base of the season and scored one run.

Tick Tock: In OKC's first game with Major League Baseball's new pace of play and pitch clock rules in effect, Friday's game was completed in 2 hours, 26 minutes - OKC's shortest game of the season. Only one clock violation was called throughout the game - an automatic ball on OKC's Carson Fulmer before he threw his first pitch after entering the game in the sixth inning...On-field timers are being used to enforce regulations, with batters required to be ready to hit and pitchers required to deliver the pitch within 14 seconds with the bases empty and 19 seconds with runners on base. Pitchers will risk automatic baserunner advancement if a third pick-off attempt or step-off within the same plate appearance is made without recording an out. These rules were used in the Low-A West and in the Arizona Fall League in 2021 and led to an improvement in pace of play and a reduction in average game time of more than 20 minutes...OKC's average time of game prior to last night was 3 hours, 8 minutes.

Around the Horn: After committing 10 errors within the first seven games of the season, the Dodgers have not committed an error in three straight games...The Dodgers scored three runs in the first inning last night after scoring just one first inning run through the first nine games...In each of the last two games, an OKC player has seen his seven-game hitting streak come to an end. Following Zach McKinstry Thursday and Kevin Pillar yesterday, Ryan Noda will look to avoid the same fate tonight....Five of the PCL's 10 teams have opened the season with identical 6-4 records, including OKC, El Paso and Round Rock in the East Division...OKC has allowed at least one homer in seven straight games after not allowing a homer over the first three games of 2022. Eight of the 12 homers OKC has allowed have come over the last four games in El Paso, including four three-run homers. Last season the Dodgers didn't allow their fourth three-run homer of the season until Game 30.

