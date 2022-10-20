OKC Dodgers Announce 2023 Schedule

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers have released their 2023 schedule, complete with dates, times and opponents for all 75 home games, as the team celebrates its 25th season at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

For the second consecutive season, all Triple-A teams will play a total of 150 games, with 75 home games. The Dodgers will begin the 2023 season at home Friday, March 31 against the Tacoma Rainiers.

Opening Night marks the first of 14 fireworks nights during the 2023 season, including following every Friday home game. The Dodgers will host their Independence Day celebration Tuesday, July 4 against the Albuquerque Isotopes.

Dodgers field trip days return April 12, April 26 and June 14. The April 12 and April 26 games begin at 11:05 a.m. and the June 14 game starts at 12:05 p.m. All three dates are on Wednesdays.

There will be eight Braum's® Friends and Family dates and eight All-You-Can-Eat dates throughout the schedule, with all games taking place on either Fridays or Saturdays. Group tickets for Friends and Family dates begin at $13 and group tickets for All-You-Can-Eat dates begin at $25.

To learn more about field trip days or the group promotions mentioned above, call (405) 218-2100.

Further details regarding weekly promotions, giveaway dates and outside entertainment acts throughout the 2023 season will be released in the future.

Season ticket packages for 2023 are currently on sale, and new season ticket holders will have access to the exclusive season ticket holder relocation event at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Friday, Oct. 28. Season ticket holders receive many benefits, including free gifts, priority access for playoffs and special events, as well as being eligible for the unused ticket policy.

The Dodgers are also in the middle of the preferred group buyer period, where those who enjoyed an outing at a Dodgers game in 2022 have priority access to book an outing for 2023 through Friday, Nov. 4. New group ticket and hospitality packages will be available to the public beginning Monday, Nov. 7.

The 2023 home schedule is currently available to download here. For additional information, call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.

