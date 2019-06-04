OKC Dodgers and OHSO Aim to ENDUI with "Road to the Showâ? Promotion

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers and the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office are partnering on the "Road to the Show" this season to offer fans the chance to become an OKC Dodger for a day by encouraging them to share why they want to ENDUI.

Through July 28, fans can register for the opportunity to be a Dodger for a day, as one lucky winner will be invited to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for an ultimate OKC Dodgers experience.

A customized Dodgers jersey will be hanging in the team's dugout when the winner arrives at the ballpark. They will then take the field for pregame batting practice with the team before enjoying the game with exclusive club seats and access to the Oklahoma Fidelity Bank Club for food and beverages. During the game, the winner will be interviewed live on the radio by Dodgers broadcaster Alex Freedman and will receive a shopping spree in the OKC Dodgers Team Store.

To register, fans can visit okcdodgers.com/roadtotheshow and fill out the online form, including why they think it is important to end impaired driving. Fans can also enter via social media by posting on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook about why they would like to end impaired driving using the hashtag #ENDUIOK. Fans also have the option to register in person by visiting the promotions table located on the concourse behind section 110. Only one entry per person will be accepted.

ENDUI is a statewide campaign to end impaired driving. The mission of the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office (OHSO) is to combat the number and severity of traffic crashes by developing and supporting educational, enforcement and engineering programs.

The Dodgers return home to open a seven-game homestand at 7:05 p.m. against Sacramento at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The series against Sacramento continues with a Field Trip Day game at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday before wrapping up with a 7:05 p.m. game on a $2 Thursday featuring $2 select beer, Pepsi products and bottled water.

The Dodgers then open a four-game series against the Fresno Grizzlies at 7:05 p.m. Friday with fireworks to follow, presented by True Sky Credit Union. The series continues at 7:05 p.m. Saturday and the game will be followed by a fireworks show presented by Oklahoma Blood Institute. Sunday's 6:05 p.m. game falls on a Chaparral Energy Family Sunday featuring many family friendly activities such as pregame player autographs and postgame kids run the bases. The homestand then wraps up with a 7:05 p.m. game Monday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Tickets are available through the OKC Dodgers ticket office located on South Mickey Mantle Drive, by phone at (405) 218-2182, or by visiting okcdodgers.com. Live radio coverage of each game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

